Who is Humza Yousaf to talk about ‘toxic masculinity’?
Scotland's First Minister has long turned a blind eye to the abuse of feminists
Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, wants to make the world safer for women. He’s said so in a hand-wringing opinion piece this week for the Guardian. He’s horrified by reports of women being stalked, abused, raped and murdered, and he’s going to do something about it. “Men cannot be passive bystanders when it is our actions that are causing such pain, suffering and misery,” he declares.
The pain of being punched in the face for supporting women’s rights, for instance? The suffering that comes from being locked up in a women’s prison with a convicted rapist? Or the misery of being forced to refer to the man who attacked you as “she” in court because he “identifies” as a woman?
Of course not. Giving a woman a black eye results in nothing worse than a caution in Scotland, it seems, if the woman in question happens to be a “terf”. And Scottish prisons policy allowed even violent male offenders to demand transfers to the female estate until January this year, when a disbelieving public was confronted with photographs of “Isla Bryson” arriving at court in a blond wig.
Bryson, who is a trans-identified double rapist, only managed to spend one night in a women’s prison before being transferred to the male estate. His case exposed the extraordinary extent of institutional capture by gender ideology in Scotland, all of it done apparently without a moment’s thought for the impact on women. Politicians from Yousaf’s own party, the SNP, have appeared at rallies next to signs calling for violence against women, claiming that they didn’t notice messages such as “decapitate terfs”.
This is blatant misogyny, making the public space even more unsafe for women, but Yousaf’s article has nothing to say about it. He goes instead for an easy target, the influencer Andrew Tate, who is currently awaiting trial in Romania on charges of rape and trafficking.
Yousaf denounces Tate as the type of celebrity misogynist who influences men and boys in Scotland, but he doesn’t even mention the raging gynophobia of trans activists who have enjoyed easy access to the Scottish Government for years. They have influenced everything from the aforementioned prisons policy to legislation, with ministers falling over themselves to introduce self-ID at the end of last year despite the obvious risks it poses to vulnerable women.
“As men, we must listen,” Yousaf says in the Guardian, but there is no evidence that he (or indeed the leader of Scottish Labour, Anas Sarwar) is listening to women who offer a compelling critique of the reckless Gender Recognition Reform Bill. The most minimal safeguards were voted down during the Bill’s passage at Holyrood, with supporters flatly denying that predators would ever take advantage of the legislation to get access to vulnerable women. Or “identify” as women in order to serve their sentence in a less scary environment.
You don’t make women safer by allowing men into those spaces, even if they claim to be women. Nor can you expect to be taken seriously if you bang on about “toxic masculinity” while refusing to recognise what’s staring you in the face.
Politicians don’t get to pick and choose which types of misogyny, and which aspects of male violence, are beyond the pale. Trans activism has created a tidal wave of woman-hating — and the targets are the very campaigners for women’s safety that Yousaf should be listening to.
Humza would be out of his depth in a puddle.
Despite Sturgeon’s obvious failings, at least she was fairly bright and articulate.
i agree re Bumbag Useless, but Nicola was merely a very loud bully. check out Andrew Neil’s interviews with her. She’s awful, third rate and way way out of her depth.
We must tackle Toxic Masculinity. Must we? Okay, but what is it?
From reading the Guardian and listening to these muppets I think we have to define toxic masculinity as knowing what a man is, recognising that you are one, but not realising you should therefore apologise for that fact.
Those in the public eye who have been bullied into accepting and publicly endorsing this Gender agenda nonsense are going to have a very hard time climbing down, and so instead they double down.
It finished Nicola Sturgeon and will likely do the same for Humza Useless. Oh well, never mind.
Well said.
“Hoist on their own petard” and serve them right. Off to the ‘pit of eternal stench’ for one and all.
I think we have to define toxic masculinity as knowing what a man is, recognising that you are one, but not realising you should therefore apologise for that fact.
That, indeed, seems to be the present-day definition — if it has a definition at all, and doesn’t simply mean, “I hate everything you do and everything you are and will do everything I can to ruin you.”
They see ‘men’ as some kind of seamlessly interrelated social organism, where the actions of one man reflect on all other men, and men all somehow have a massive power to influence each other. This comes from a kind of blank slatist social theory, which just happens to be fashionable on the left.
A more realistic way of understanding male violence and crime is through power laws, where a small minority of men commit a vast majority of the crimes, and part of the root cause is genetic.
These people lack even a speck of self awareness. I’m always shocked at the sheer stupidity of progressive boot lickers like Yousaf. Guess we all have blind spots.
Though most of their opponents are cut from exactly the same cloth.
This hits the nail on the head.Naked hipocrisy from Mr Useless.
Thanks, great article. Insightful and succinct.
Could you point to the insight, please. I’m just not seeing any.
“Men cannot be passive bystanders when it is our actions that are causing such pain, suffering and misery,” he declares.
Whose actions? Certainly not mine, and gentle reader, surely not yours either. We need to get away from this idea that good men are in some bizarre way responsible for the actions of bad men. They are not “our” actions they are the actions of the perpetrators.
“…all of it done apparently without a moment’s thought for the impact on women.”
Or on the other half of the population. When you insist on seeing life as little more than an eternal and unresolvable conflict between men and women, don’t be surprised at the consequence. Contrary to what you may believe, not all men are inherently misogynistic: Some have mothers, wives, sisters and daughters and quite like them.
Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am
Not sure why this piece is on Unherd. I’m really none the wiser for reading it. We already know there is a bun fight going on between different shades of activist – why is Unherd publishing low quality rants from one side.
