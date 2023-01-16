Why Scotland’s gender reform bill affects the whole UK
Rishi Sunak has the power, and justification, to block the bill
Rishi Sunak said that he has “concerns” about the impact of Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill (GRR Bill); Keir Starmer has also now expressed similar concerns. The Bill, if it does what the Scottish Government intends it to do, could unilaterally change the operation of equality law throughout the United Kingdom. Respect for democracy will demand that the UK government has a say over that.
The Bill seeks to change the rules around how one might change one’s legal sex. Specifically, if enacted, it will remove the requirement to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria, shorten the wait time from two years to three months, and lower the age to include children from the age of sixteen. This will be available to anyone resident in Scotland or who was born in Scotland and now lives elsewhere.
Currently, it is not entirely clear whether a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) issued under this system will be valid throughout the United Kingdom. This is certainly the intention of the Scottish government. The policy memorandum for the Bill claims that “although the Bill changes the process by which legal gender recognition can be obtained and the criteria, it does not change the effects of a GRC and the rights and responsibilities which a person has on obtaining legal gender recognition”.
Despite the lack of clarity over how the law will operate, the argument is that the GRR Bill does not create a certificate that is distinct from the UK GRC. Instead, the legislation introduces a new method by which those resident or born in Scotland can apply for a UK GRC.
If that is correct, then the Scottish Parliament has just voted to change the operation of the law relating to legal sex changes for the entirety of the UK, without the consent of the UK Parliament. Leaving aside the potential effects this Bill could have on the reserved matter of equality law, there are also other issues of democratic legitimacy at play here.
In response to an earlier announcement from Westminster that the Government is considering intervening to limit the effect that this Bill will have on the Equality Act, Scottish ministers stated: “Any attempt by the UK Government to undermine the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament will be vigorously contested by the Scottish Government.” But what happens when the will of Holyrood is to change the operation of a system throughout the United Kingdom, including where it has no democratic mandate to govern?
Nicola Sturgeon’s Government either wants the two jurisdictions to have separate systems or it wants a joint system. But it simply cannot demand to have a joint system effective throughout the UK which can be changed unilaterally without the input or democratic consent of the rest of the UK. The GRR Bill interferes with British democracy by attempting to change the operation of both the Gender Recognition Act and the Equality Act — which apply across the UK — without the consent of Parliament in Westminster. Nobody in the rest of the UK voted for these changes.
What’s more, even if this Bill only applied in Scotland and did not have wider implications, the UK Government would still be entitled to a say. Devolution is not secession: the constitutional settlement protected in the Scotland Act demands that the UK generally respects Holyrood’s ability to pass laws for its own people and that the Scottish Parliament respects that certain matters are reserved for Westminster. The Equality Act’s continued operation throughout the whole of the United Kingdom — including in Scotland — is within the purview of the UK Government.
If this Bill changes the operation of the Equality Act, then the UK Government is entitled to use its powers under section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent the law from being enacted. That is the constitutional settlement and both sides need to respect it.
Devolution is not a bludgeon to be used by one party alone: it is an important democratic agreement and should not be undermined by unilateral interference into reserved areas. Sunak must stand up to the pressure from the north.
Michael Foran is a Senior Fellow at Policy Exchange and Lecturer in Public Law at the University of Glasgow
Tony Blair’s ticking timebomb of a policy finally rears its ugly head. What a disaster that man was.
Still is.
“This will be available to anyone resident in Scotland or who was born in Scotland and now lives elsewhere. “
Funny, that ! When it came to the independence referendum, in 2014 (and maybe a future referendum, irrespective of where people came from), only people ‘living’ in Scotland counted. NOW, ‘Queen’ Nicola ‘appears’ to be claiming dominion over ‘ALL’ Scots, wherever they may be found. How much more evidence do we need, that she serves ‘only’ her own narrow self interests, and that even the cause for which she pretends to champion and fight for is a ‘poor, abused, far distant second !
Beware, strict CENSORSHIP is being applied to this essay!
So I’ve noticed ! Evidently quoting the author, with a pithy, one liner reply, is verboten!
“Nobody in the rest of the UK voted for these changes.”
Lets be a little more specific – Nobody voted for this in Scotland either !
Absolutely. So where are the Scottish voices?
We constantly hear from the SNP about how we are trying to thwart the rights of the Scottish people, without ever asking the Scottish people their views.
I’m rarely known for my gay abandon, but I’m bug-ered if I know !
If Sturgeon intends the Bill to affect the way that those holding Scottish issued GR certificates are treated elsewhere than Scotland then of course Sunak should intervene as Sturgeon has no mandate to effect changes in the UK even assuming that she has a mandate in Scotland and how could it not given that birth certificates will be altered.
This is at least an issue where he will have the overwhelming support of the population not only of England but probably Scotland for all Sturgeon’s talk of her mandate.
Very likely. Though we will have to put up with SNPs in Parliament bleating on incessantly bleating about it. Hey ho.
Come on Sunak it is quite clear what you have to do It’s even in the National Anthem:-
Lord, grant that Marshal Wade
May by thy mighty aid
Victory bring;
May he sedition hush,
and like a torrent rush
Rebellious Scots* to crush!
God save the King!
(* Perhaps that should be Scotch.)
General Wade’s most significant, although, it seems, largely ignored contribution to British history was the building of roads in Scotland (unglamorous, I know !). It profoundly changed Scottish history, and subsequently, British history. They, ‘finally’ (apart from that ‘small’ incident in ‘46’) ‘tamed’ the wild Highlands for both the benefit of the British government, but also for the Scots, who never (ever) had
“If you’d seen these roads before they were made, you would hold up your hands and bless Marshal Wade”.
This is perhaps the only open goal that Sunak has to score. Public opinion is behind him he should be taking a firm stand. This would also weaken Starmer – and, by asserting the near unassailable arguments against this bill – probably discredit and suck power from Sturgeon.
The apparent hestitancy though – like in many other areas – seems unfortunately to point to forces at work behind the scenes. An invisible hand that persistently works against the interests and opinions of the citizenry.
Are there not an oversupply of SNP Westminster SNPs to promote such changes (if deemed worthy) for the whole of the UK?
So perhaps this is just another way of Nicola Sturgeon trying to bend the rules of devolved powers to suit her desire to hold another Independence Referendum (whenever she feels she might win)?
