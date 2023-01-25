Why can’t the media get the Clydebank rapist’s pronouns right?
The press is prioritising a criminal's feelings over women's safety
Accuracy is the cornerstone of journalism, especially when it comes to news reporting. If a man appeared in court, claiming to be a brain surgeon when he was actually a hospital porter, we wouldn’t expect a headline announcing ‘brain surgeon convicted of rape’. The same rule should apply to other obviously untrue claims.
Yesterday, at the High Court in Glasgow, a man was indeed convicted of rape — two rapes, in fact. He now calls himself Isla Bryson and ‘identifies’ as a woman, but until very recently his name was Adam Graham and he has not had surgery.
The court case was a mess, with prosecutors referring to Bryson throughout as ‘she’ while describing typical male pattern offending. ‘She’ apparently preyed on vulnerable women ‘she’ met online, and it took a brave Conservative MSP, Russell Findlay, to point out the blindingly obvious. ‘Rapist Adam Graham decided he was no longer a man AFTER appearing in court on rape charges’, he tweeted.
At a time when it has become routine for male defendants to be referred to in court reports as ‘she’, such a high-profile case presented newspapers and websites with a stark dilemma. The judges’ bench book, which consists of guidance rather than law, says it is a matter of ‘common courtesy’ to use the personal pronoun and name that a person prefers. Many women and some lawyers, however, think it is ridiculous — and insulting to rape victims — to enforce a pretence that a male defendant is female.
So what did editors and journalists do? Most, I’m afraid, settled for cognitive dissonance. ‘Glasgow court convicts trans woman of raping two women before her transition’, declared the Guardian. The paper could not even bring itself to mention Bryson’s ‘dead name’ — the one he was known by when he attacked the women — and it was left to the victims to correctly describe the rapist as ‘he’.
The Times said that ‘Bryson’ committed the crimes before ‘her’ transition, while called Adam Graham, but used the pronoun ‘she’. Several papers, including the Telegraph, avoided the issue by using nouns throughout their reports. The Sun took a different tack, highlighting the ridiculousness of describing a rapist with female pronouns in its headline: ‘Transgender woman with Mike Tyson face tattoo GUILTY of raping two vulnerable mums with “her penis”’.
The state the courts have got themselves into by submitting to the demands of gender ideology is vividly illustrated by the judge’s remarks to the defendant in this case: “Ms Bryson, you have been convicted of two extremely serious charges, this being charges of rape”. A woman cannot be convicted of rape, which is an assault involving the use of a penis. In a bitter irony, the prosecutor described Bryson’s evidence as “entirely incredible and unreliable” — yet the court accepted his claim to be a woman.
No one who has seen pictures of Bryson arriving at court in skintight leggings believes that for a moment. Accepting his claim at face value has dire consequences, because it has been reported that he will be housed in a women’s prison while awaiting assessment, despite being convicted of violence against women.
Journalists should be calling out this nonsense, not going along with it. If editors feel it is being imposed on them by the justice system, why aren’t they campaigning against a blatant attack on press freedom? If it’s trans activists they’re afraid of, they need to get a backbone. Distrust of the media is widespread and this practice of ‘misgendering’ rapists is making it worse.
Welcome to Nicola Sturgeons Scotland
Everything the critics warned about and we’re only a few weeks in.
But it is not just Scotland because it is being reinforced across the UK.
This might be a first for me, but I applaud The Sun. Satire and ridicule might be the best approach for all this as reasonable debate is getting us nowhere.
No offence, but the important story here isn’t the pronouns. It’s the fact this rapist could possibly be sent to a women’s prison. This is what we should be screaming about.
I’m probably in the minority here, but I don’t give two figs about pronouns. It’s a sideshow. It’s a distraction.
I don’t want someone’s ideology imposed on me, but if a dude wants to be called she, l don’t care. I just don’t want to be forced to say it.
However, I do find it annoying when the Daily Mail calls trans people “they.” This is an abomination of the language and causes confusion because it sounds like multiple people.
I think the article as a whole serves to illustrate how ludicrous the system/reporting is, and that you’re mistaken in thinking the focus is on pronouns
I think the point is that one absurdity flows into the other. The erosion of language and meaning makes it a lot easier to implement ridiculous policies like that.
I read the coverage in the Torygraph and their was one ‘they’ but otherwise referred to as ‘Bryson’ or ‘the rapist’. Not a ‘she’ in sight. I genuinely feel for any victim who has to describe what was done with ‘her pen i s’. That’s going to take time to get over.
Hilariously, Sturgeon was blowing her own trumpet again saying that there was no ‘automatic right’ for such individuals to be housed in a women’s prison. Well, must take a lot more than being a violent rapist without a GRC and therefore legally a man to get you excluded. I mean, how high is the bar? Serial killer? Cannibal?
Amen to that.
Add to the list Alex Massie who couldn’t help him(?)self either, as many commenters pointed out.
How can you hope to sort this mess out if you can’t even state the problem?
