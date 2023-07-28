Police Scotland stands by as gender-critical feminist is attacked
The force would rather paint rainbows on cars than stop violent offenders
What happens to men who attack women in Scotland? Not very much, it appears, after a man who punched a woman twice last weekend was let off with a police warning. The decision has been criticised by feminists and the SNP MP Joanna Cherry KC, herself a former prosecutor, who tweeted this morning that concerns about the caution are “well-placed”.
The man, who hasn’t been named, was one of the counter-protesters who turned up when a group called Women Won’t Wheesht, which opposes the Scottish government’s controversial gender reforms, held a peaceful rally in Aberdeen. It is the latest in a series of incidents, not just in Scotland, where feminists who uphold women’s legal rights have been threatened with violence and in some instances physically attacked.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
But the situation north of the border, where attempts to show a documentary called Adult Human Female have been blocked twice at the University of Edinburgh, is particularly acute. The passage of a contentious bill last December to allow people to “identity” as the opposite sex seems to have encouraged some very unpleasant public protests. In January, several SNP politicians were photographed in Glasgow in front of a placard threatening to “decapitate terfs”. (They later said they were not aware of the message.)
Following the assault on Julie Marshall in Aberdeen last weekend, the policy analysis collective Murray Blackburn Mackenzie has written to Sir Iain Livingstone, Police Scotland’s Chief Constable. Their letter asks how the caution squares with public bodies’ obligations under the European Convention of Human Rights to protect freedom of speech and assembly. Just two months ago, Livingstone admitted the existence of institutional sexism and misogyny at Police Scotland.
Marshall’s experience points to a very specific problem, however. She has photographs of her injuries and gave a statement to police after the assault, but she was not even informed of the decision to let her assailant off with a warning. It is hard to imagine other circumstances in which an assault, in front of dozens of witnesses and in the presence of police officers, would be treated so lightly.
But this is what happens when extremists are allowed to get away with claiming that they are the victims of a non-existent “war” on trans people. Trans activist rhetoric essentially boils down to “terfs ask for it”, as though gathering peacefully to defend women’s rights is an intolerable provocation. And women are left seeking protection from police forces who, in some instances, vie for approval from Stonewall and paint police cars in trans colours. Police Scotland only withdrew from Stonewall’s Diversity Champions scheme earlier this year.
There is a clear conflict of interest here. It is not the job of the police to judge people’s legally held views or take sides in a heated public debate. Politicians should be saying as much, but most remain shamefully silent — or give a tacit nod to trans activists through their own behaviour. Labour’s sudden realisation earlier this week that biological sex matters has not been accompanied by an apology to all the women in the party, such as Rosie Duffield MP, who have been bullied and harassed for saying so.
Police Scotland claims that handing a caution to Marshall’s assailant is in line with the Lord Advocate’s guidelines which, very conveniently, are not publicly available. But it reinforces the idea that police up and down the country still don’t take violence against women seriously — especially when the victims are feminists.
Absolutely, filthy disgusting. We have the entire state apparatus waging war on so-called online harm, but when a man punches a woman in the face, we get crickets. And somehow they expect me to trust the institutions that allow this to happen. Good to know the police are cowards and intellectual light weights.
How gullible are you people?
What’s your point?
What part didn’t you understand, sport?
From what I can see CS, your responses consist of name calling, sprinkled in with a few left-wing talking points. Ya got anything else in that toolkit?
Its called wit. I’m not surprised you didn’t recognize it.
It’s not wit, and you know it, CS 🙂 At the very least, just be honest with yourself and admit that you have some strange addiction to trolling the comments.
It was you, wasn’t it, who punched that women? Or at least you wish it had been 🙂
The squeaking wheel gets the attention of coppers. If feminists want to be taken seriously, they must be louder and nastier, rather like the transgender crowd, which is .003% of the population. Playing along with the scam, the news media would lead you to believe it is at least a quarter of the whole.
If there is a sliver of truth to the “epidemic of violence” trope, it may lie in the fact that many transgender sex workers hide their natal anatomy from Johns, which when the truth comes out, can provoke rage in men who thought they were buying the services of a biogical woman. But that reaction is not anti-trans, it is the reaction of someone lied to and deceived.
Personal experience, John?
Perhaps your personal experience has been otherwise?
Isimemen Etute, is a well-known example of such a reaction, which surely explains the alleged violence toward trans prostitutes.
I am going to simply restate my consensus filter theory, that weak people (many women and low-t males) when they are presented with new information don’t first think “is this true?”, but they think “is this safe to think?” If all the screens they see every day say the same thing, that must be the safe thing to think, and so taking that position garners them tribal membership where they are safe.
So, the idea of great leaders leading people, that seems to be a thing of the past. Attempts at that are done by the so called “evil” populists, which the consensus is that these menare flawed and to be rejected. So today we’re led by a force-fed consensus, pushed down on all of the people who have been enslaved through narrative control, and what seems to be almost a purposful weakening.
Your theory is very compelling indeed. Constructive criticism: have another look at the first sentence of your second paragraph. I’m finding it very difficult to parse.
The only compelling thing about him is his need to complete a grade school level education.
haha…,brutal…
Thank you Richard. I tried to repair it some.
Is gibberish your first language or did you have to learn it?
pay me for it, and I promise I will write better. 😀
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe