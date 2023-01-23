Politicians are mysteriously blind to trans activists’ misogyny
Misogyny has always existed. Sometimes it’s more frowned upon than others, going quiet before bursting out in a fresh guise. But we are entering new and terrifying territory, where spittle-flecked rants against women are everywhere, including the House of Commons. Death and rape threats are openly paraded at demonstrations, prominent women are threatened with murder — and the fear that a woman will be seriously injured is growing by the day.
At the weekend, Scottish politicians appeared at a rally in Glasgow in front of a placard bearing an unequivocal death threat. ‘Decapitate terfs’, it read, next to a drawing of a guillotine. A couple of days earlier, a man allegedly left a voice note in Gaelic threatening to kill the author JK Rowling with a hammer. Rowling tweeted that the same individual had threatened to drive into a rally organised by the activist Posie Parker and to shoot the Labour MP Rosie Duffield.
Threats of violence against feminists are not new. For several years now, women have had to meet at undisclosed venues in the hope of avoiding noisy protests by trans activists. But now something has changed. The threats are appearing at bigger, more mainstream events, such as the one in Glasgow attended by SNP MPs and MSPs.
They say they didn’t see the placard threatening to behead women and would have condemned it had they done so. A few days earlier, three Labour MPs shared a platform at a rally outside Parliament in London next to a trans activist, Sarah Jane Baker, who was recently released from prison after serving thirty years for kidnapping and attempted murder. The MPs say they had no idea of the identity of the activist and did not hear the crowd telling the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, to ‘eat shit’.
Also last week, in scenes of stomach-churning disorder in the House of Commons, female MPs were shouted at by Labour MPs when they supported the government’s blocking of the GRR bill. Make no mistake about what’s happening here: public abuse of women, which began at small protests organised by trans extremists a few years ago, has now moved into the very heart of British politics. Misogyny has gone mainstream and the very people who should call it out remain silent. Starmer could not even bring himself to rebuke the most egregious offender, the MP for Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, let alone withdraw the Labour whip.
Trans activism has now become so extreme that it is disfiguring public life. This could have been stopped years ago, if politicians and public figures had paused to ask themselves who and what they were supporting. Instead, they unthinkingly accepted the dubious claim that trans activists speak for ‘the most vulnerable people in society’, ignoring alarming (and escalating) behaviour towards women.
Now we can see the result. Trans extremists have developed a sense of impunity, threatening women’s legal rights, women’s spaces and now our physical safety. Trans activism is a monster — and the people who looked the other way while this new species of misogyny took root should be thoroughly ashamed.
The emperor has no clothes and a great deal more people need to be saying so. b****r how many months or at what age people are “allowed to transition”. There should be no such thing and no laws covering it. The whole process is meaningless. People cannot change sex. It’s an immutable biological fact. Entirely possible to want to live as a woman. I have no problems with that, although it seems a bizarre way to try to find purpose and fulfilment. But a man can never BE a woman. And a woman can never be a man. These categories evolved over millions of years, for the purposes of reproduction and evolution of the species and no matter how many bits you cut off or stitch onto yourself, a person born a man will never be able to conceive, bear and feed an infant. Nor will a person born a woman ever be able to inseminate anyone. These are a tiny minority of people suffering from a variety of mental disorders. They are certainly not the most vulnerable and oppressed minority as Emily Thornberry recently claimed. For that, lets look to children who are victims of sexual or physical abuse, addiction and poverty.
It is such a profound indictment of the state of rationality in our time that you would ever feel obliged to write such words. But they need to be written. I hope we next don’t have to defend the law of gravity or the roundness of the earth.
Someone will say all those trying to intimidate Rosie Duffield were men. I disagree – There wasn’t a man amongst them. A pox upon the Scum, a veritable pox upon them and their houses. PS I’m right leaning politically I suppose I’ve been something of a misogynist or patrician from time to time like holding a door open for a woman but then I also do it for deliverymen with their hands full.
This writer doesn’t mention the worst aspect of Lloyd Russell-Moyle’s behaviour – he crossed the floor of the Commons to the Tory side and then sat staring at the MP Miriam Cates after she’d been speaking about the risk of women experiencing sexual assault. Pure intimidation!
Its astounding how militants and men who pretend to be women are so contemptuous of women – but I think it reinforces my own view that extremism, whether political or identitarian, is generally led by males with violent tendencies.
It’s ridiculous to rope straight men into this conversation, as if the trans disaster is another symptom of their supposed toxicity. These activists do not represent manhood—in fact, they’re running away from it. Real men on both left and right have accepted and supported feminism for decades now, just as they have gay and racial rights. This entire issue was manufactured out of a desire to harvest votes by embracing a crude victimology at the shallowest common denominator. If you’re a women and you drank the kool-aid and voted for this, then yes, you brought this on yourself. If not, you have my sympathies. .
Problem is, we were told by feminists that trans women were women and that any disagreement was patriarchal nonsense.
We weren’t told that by the feminists who are saying the opposite.
Problem is there are so many vociferous minorites that tbe majority is both confused and cowed into submission. No politician dares to support anything in case it offends a minority. Tbe result – a political vacuum. An autocracy seems the only way forward.
There was a time when we all believed this was a reasonable, human rights argument in defense of a vulnerable minority. Then it became clear that it’s something else, highly privileged and about the hijacking of vulnerable narratives by a powerful, class-based majority.
Oh look; they did it to themselves, which is just one of many versions of the “they were asking for it” defence used by violent men for thousands of years.
They supported Trans women when they thought they were all gay men. Never did they think that their mortal enemies, the incels, would use trans ideology as a tool to empower themselves and get their revenge on feminists.
Anyone who has spent much time following TERFs on Twitter has discovered the same tired old misandry that has plagued British feminism for decades. This is a group that hates, despises and fears men while conveniently blaming them for everything wrong with the world. Nothing gets their blood boiling more than a man in a dress, the hated ‘other’ invading their space and claiming their special victim points as his own. Their rhetoric is as mean and personal as that of any junior high schooler. The TRAs are equally awful with their “kill all TERFs” mantras. Like anyone with a pathological victim complex, these two groups need each other to mutually project their internal misery.
These sub-groups can yatter, yatter, all day and night without hurting anybody but when it comes to physical violence YOU should surely condemn it. My political views are probably completely opposite to JKR but she is entitled to put her point of view calmly and not too impolitely. In this matter I support her but then I’m an 80 yo white bloke so I’m usually invisible to all these activists.
I’ve had the opposite trajectory, the trans movement is so full of hate towards women that I’ve warmed to Julie Bindel.
