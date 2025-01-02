These demands render Zelenskyy’s proposed compromise — ceding territory for Nato membership — untenable. Preventing Ukraine from joining Nato was, after all, the primary rationale for Russia’s military operation. Trump appears to grasp this. Reports suggest his team is considering delaying Ukraine’s Nato membership by at least 20 years, possibly in exchange for continued Western arms supplies. Statements by his running mate JD Vance indicate Trump might advocate for Ukraine to cede Russian-controlled regions, while agreeing to a demilitarised zone.

Certain factions will undoubtedly decry such terms as an unacceptable capitulation. However, the reality is that accepting a deal now is Ukraine’s best option. All evidence suggests that the longer the war continues, the worse Ukraine’s position will become. The West bears significant responsibility for squandering earlier opportunities to pursue peace, when Russia’s demands were far less severe — and all to wage what even Boris Johnson candidly admitted in a recent interview to be a Nato proxy war against Russia.

“The main hurdle is that the West’s relentless push for an impossible Ukrainian victory.”

Yet, Zelenskyy’s insistence on Nato membership essentially rules out any possibility of even starting negotiations. Trump could potentially sidestep this problem by excluding Ukraine from the first rounds of peace talks, as well as forcing Ukraine to face reality by cutting back military aid for Kyiv, but the real problem will be selling an agreement on Russia’s terms inside the US, where he is likely to face massive pushback from the pro-war establishment, including the neocons in his own party. They will try to weaponise Trump’s “America First” rhetoric against him by claiming — as they are already doing — that this would be a “humiliation” for the US.

Trump’s vision of a “quick fix” in the form of a ceasefire or truce, pending a more comprehensive agreement, is also unlikely to succeed. Putin believes a prolonged ceasefire would merely allow Ukraine to rearm and prepare for a renewed offensive; his scepticism is rooted in his perception of the Minsk agreements as a Western ploy to buy Ukraine time to pursue a military solution. And Western commentary has done little to dispel such fears. One recent RUSI article proposed using a “frozen ceasefire” à la North and South Korea to heavily arm a diminished Ukraine, transforming it into a more effective bulwark against Russia in the future. Such proposals all but guarantee Moscow’s resistance to any short-term, half-botched agreements.

The deeper challenge here lies in navigating the profound mistrust between Russia and the West. This demands a fundamental shift in the West’s approach: abandoning its (failed) attempts to isolate and weaken Russia, and taking genuine steps to address Russia’s security concerns. This is why Putin has emphasised that a comprehensive peace deal must include the removal of all sanctions against Russia.

Achieving such a geopolitical grand bargain, though, would require an all-out paradigm shift, in which the West relinquishes its pursuit of dominance and recognises the multipolar nature of global power dynamics. Yet, no Western leader — including Trump — seems prepared to make this leap. Despite potential shifts in priorities, such as focusing on Latin America and Iran, the strategic underpinnings of US policy are unlikely to change significantly under Trump’s leadership. There is little to suggest a fundamental departure from the US’s current strategy of aggressively countering the decline of American global dominance through diplomatic, economic and even military pressure.