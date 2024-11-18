Rubio was a strong supporter of the war in Iraq, of the bombing of Libya and of the Obama administration’s failed attempt at regime change in Syria. He has also supported US interventionism in Latin America, particularly against Left-wing governments. A staunch ally of Israel, closely aligned with the views of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Rubio has consistently taken a hardline stance against Iran. He opposed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, arguing for stricter sanctions, and even advocating military strikes. On the current conflict, he has defended Israel’s every move in the war in Gaza and Lebanon. He is also an anti-China hardliner: he was instrumental in pushing for legislation that would counteract China’s influence in US technology sectors and has been vocal about China’s human rights abuses.

In the past, Rubio has also called for strong measures against Putin’s regime, though in recent years he has aligned with Trump on opposing military support for Ukraine. But aside from the latter, where we can expect Rubio to back Trump’s efforts to end the war, his track record suggests that Rubio will maintain a focus on aggressively pursuing US interests abroad, and countering all the official enemies and geopolitical rivals of the United States, including via military means.

Trump’s Secretary of Defence pick Pete Hegseth — a national guard veteran and Fox News anchor — is more of a wild card. In the past, the former soldier was an ardent supporter of US military engagement in the Middle East: in 2008, as head of the pro-war lobbying group Veterans for Freedom, he appeared with George W. Bush at the White House to support Bush’s plan to escalate and extend the Iraq war. Today, his view seems to have shifted. In a recent interview, he described himself as a “recovering neocon”, characterising the post-9/11 forever wars as a mistake that had “made things worse”. However, he remains an ardent supporter of Israel’s war on Gaza, describing the story of Israel as the that of “God’s chosen people”, a view which aligns with his evangelical Christian background, where support for Israel is often seen as part of a theological stance. He has also stated that “Zionism and Americanism are the frontlines of Western civilisation and freedom”.

Trump’s other key foreign policy picks all lean in the same direction. Mike Waltz, Trump’s next national security advisor, is another militant neocon who criticised Biden for not escalating aggressively enough in Ukraine and supported allowing Ukraine to use US weapons to strike deep into Russian territory (though, like Rubio, he recently voted against additional military aid to Ukraine). He has also advocated bombing Iran; opposed the US withdrawal from Afghanistan; called for “a new Monroe Doctrine” to deter Chinese influence throughout the Western hemisphere; and promoted escalating military support for Taiwan.

Like Rubio and Hegseth, Waltz, too, is a unwavering supporter of Israel. He has criticised the Biden administration for undermining Israel’s position during conflicts, particularly in the context of the Gaza and Lebanon wars. And has suggested that Israel be allowed to “finish the job” when dealing with threats like Hamas and Hezbollah, indicating a preference for a more assertive response from Israel. The theory is, as he set out in a piece for the Economist earlier this year, to “move quickly to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine in order to transfer US focus and military assets back to the Indo-Pacific region and counter China”.

Similarly, Brian Hook, who will lead Trump’s transition at State Department, is known for his hardline stance on Iran: as the US Special Representative for Iran during the previous Trump administration, Hook was a key architect of the “maximum pressure” strategy against the regime, which involved reimposing and expanding sanctions after he helped Trump withdraw from the nuclear deal. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s new ambassador to the UN, is an equally staunch Israel supporter and Iran hawk. “There is no excuse for an American president to block aid to Israel”, Stefanik told the Israeli Knesset earlier this year in a speech where she criticised Biden for delaying a single shipment of 2,000-pound bombs.

While Stefanik initially supported aid to Ukraine, she voted against the latest aid package in April. She has also suggested that the US should take a more aggressive stance against China. Before being elected to Congress, in 2014, she worked for several leading neocon think tanks, including the National Endowment for Democracy, the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and the Foreign Policy Initiative.