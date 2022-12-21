Scotland’s gender reform is a vote against reality
New legislation will have catastrophic effects on women’s rights
It’s like being in a strange, dystopian novel. I’m writing this in England, separated by an invisible border from a country where every single man is just a certificate away from being a woman. Make no mistake, what is happening in Scotland is seismic: in a few months’ time, no one will be able to trust the evidence of their own eyes.
The man sitting next to you on a tram in Edinburgh, or turning up for a women-only swimming session, may self-identify as a woman — and the law will support him every step of the way. Centuries-old assumptions about what is real, about what people see in front of them, are being overturned. And it’s coming to Westminster as well, if Sir Keir Starmer follows through on his proposal to ‘update’ the 2004 Gender Recognition Act.
We have less than two years before a Labour government comes to power, weighed down by promises to import the idiocy (I’m being polite here) of self-ID to the rest of the UK. Two years, in other words, to watch what happens when politicians reject biology, common sense and the imperative to protect women against male violence.
In the meantime, prisons, hospitals and refuges outside Scotland will face the headache of what to do when a man with a Scottish Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) — obtained with far fewer safeguards than elsewhere in the UK — demands access to women-only spaces. The prospect of expensive litigation is terrifying, but women’s organisations on both sides of the border are already preparing for the fight of their lives.
So crazed are MSPs by this ideology that on Tuesday evening they voted down an amendment that would have placed barriers in the way of convicted sex offenders who seek to apply for a GRC, complete with a new female name. They even rejected an amendment — proposed by Michelle Thomson, an SNP MSP who has waived anonymity to reveal her own experience of being raped when she was fourteen years old — that would have paused the process of acquiring a certificate for men charged with sexual offences.
This is an extremely troubling development. Let’s not forget that the SNP-Green government has pressed ahead with the legislation even after Lady Haldane’s judgment established last week that a GRC changes someone’s legal sex for the purposes of the 2010 Equality Act. Scottish women are now expected to accept that any man standing in front of them, waving a piece of paper, is a woman — even if they’re in court and the man is accused of raping them.
It’s clear that a bill that was supposedly purely administrative has hugely expanded the number of individuals who can apply for a GRC, with catastrophic effects on women’s rights.
The rest of the UK is about to find out what it’s like living alongside a country in which observable sex no longer has any meaning. Welcome to Scotland, where the word ‘woman’ will now soon include any man who fancies it.
We keep blaming the self-destructive, ideologically unhinged political elites for this garbage, but who the hell is voting for these people?
Exactly!
I think that one problem, that most people on this site fail to realise, is that the majority of people in this country still don’t really know what is going on, and if they do, they do not understand the consequences.
That is my go-to reply too. And they will win again the next election too…
What the hell is going on in the world?
Reality seems to have been “lost in translation”.
Is this why Scotsmen wear kilts?
Yes!
Very droll Steve.
Politicians primary goal is power. By appealing to minority interests they hope to increase their power. They assume their cohort of die-hard voters will continue to vote for them regardless of their policies. The unintended consequences of supporting legislation which is abhorrent to a greater number of their supporters than the minority they wish to attract is they will alienate more voters than they attract, hopefully. I know I would never vote for anyone who claims not to know the difference between a man and a woman. I suspect Sturgeon believes this legislation will aid her cause, be another step towards independence. Queen Nicola has probably already chosen her crown.
On wings over Scotland the latest post mentions by name and link to relevant web page all the MSPs who voted against the Thomson amendment.
Remember their names, especially if you think of voting lib dem! (I assume that here no one votes SNP)
Ah, and saintly Forbes is just as guilty, while she is absconding in the bosom of her family. When she comes back she must be just as bad as the others, if not worse.
https://wingsoverscotland.com/the-disgraces-of-scotland/#more-133642
Allowing people to self identify their gender might be kind to a few but it doesn’t seem aligned with the reality that some people will exploit any opportunity for their personal advantage.
Other legislatures have passed measures to define pi as 3.
In either case the laws are nothing to do with reality – they are just political point scoring because they can.
Once you accept the fundamentally illiberal notion that the government should be in the social engineering business, then you have to accept what follows: social engineering will become the primary focus of government and politics. We will only put an end to this nonsense when we agree that the government’s role is not to engineer the perfect society, righting whatever wrongs that pop into their heads. For now, I can only watch with amusement as the feminists lose control of the very forces they unleashed and hope that one day we re-discover that which was so hastily discarded.
Scotland mounts a serious challenge to New Zealand’s title of Absurdistan.
