Marine Le Pen is exploiting the Bordeaux attack
A schizophrenic's assault on a young girl is not about immigration
A disturbing video that emerged this week — of a young black man dragging a white child and her grandmother out of their family home — has become an immediate propaganda opportunity for France’s far-Right. Within a few minutes of the 30-second clip appearing on social media, politicians who have spent their careers talking about immigrants defiling the indigenous population were recycling their warnings.
Various Right-wing figures pointed out that the attempted kidnapping took place in the refined southwest city of Bordeaux, in a quartier once dominated by traditional French families. There was even a beloved pet Labrador looking on as the attacker stuck his foot in the door to stop grandmother and child, aged 73 and seven, from hiding. He then pulled both to the pavement, attempting to run away with the little girl before she managed to escape.
Marine Le Pen, runner-up in France’s last two presidential elections, led the chorus of politically charged outrage, tweeting: “This aggression in Bordeaux is symbolic of the delinquency that our fellow citizens suffer today — a gratuitous and increasingly violent delinquency. No city, no village, no neighbourhood is preserved from the development of this insecurity.”
Le Pen remains doyenne of the Rassemblement National (RN), a party with deeply racist antecedents, and one that is still obsessed with linking social breakdown to newcomers — especially those who look like the attacker in the video.
Other reflections about the Bordeaux video tweeted by Le Pen to her near three million followers included “The worsening of delinquency is notably linked to the explosion of anarchic immigration,” and “We must drastically resolve the problem of massive immigration, which is partly responsible for the explosion of insecurity.”
Éric Zemmour, another former presidential candidate with a massive following thanks to his work as a TV pundit and newspaper polemicist, was just as forthright, saying: “How horrific. Bordeaux today. This is what they have done to our country. French, wake up”.
What none of these commentators mentioned was that the unnamed attacker was a 29-year-old Frenchman who has lived in Bordeaux all his life. Beyond having nothing to do with migrant influxes from Africa or the Middle East, he was a known drug user with severe mental health problems.
Police were unable to question him about the attack because of “major behavioural problems linked to a schizophrenic and psychotic pathology”, said a spokesman for Bordeaux prosecutors. The 29-year-old still faces charges including attempted kidnap, but not until he is deemed fit for trial by a psychiatrist.
The family involved were reportedly not happy with the way the horrifying assault was manipulated, nor with the way the video was distributed without their permission. Like all those aware of the facts, they knew the outrage had everything to do with severe psychiatric problems, and easily available hard drugs.
Major French cities including Paris are now full of deeply disturbed individuals of all backgrounds who are left to menace fellow citizens, often because they need money for their next fix. The Bordeaux attacker has a long string of convictions behind him but, as so often, France’s criminal justice system failed to keep him away from the most vulnerable. Even now, his mental health is likely to play a big part in his mitigation for the crimes of which he is accused, and he could be roaming again within months.
As Le Pen prepares for yet another attempt to become France’s head of state in 2027, and support for the radical Right swells, she will continue to rely on the power of such shock videos — ones that are often devoid of context, let alone honest links to her political messaging.
“Far Right! Far Right! Far Right!” the ‘journalist’ squawks like the good little establishment parrot he is. Also journalists:
“Dead Syrian boy on a beach? Great! Put him on the front page! Perfect for our narrative.”
“Dead girl in Nice after immigrant terrorism? No thanks, that’ll be exploited by the blah blah blah …”
Quite so. The author is overlooking a number of points. First, had a white man done the same to a black family, the MSM would not have hesitated in seeing the episode in heavily racial terms, thus enabling them to extend the guilt to all ethnic Europeans.
Second, Le Pen, Zemmour and other sensible members of the resistance are referring to more than questions of ethnic identity; they are concerned with crime, policing, law and deterrence – all of which have been badly upended by our toxic left establishment. How many burglaries, assaults or petty thefts are even registered by the police of today, let alone pursued?
And finally, nations which are abruptly and massive “diversified” will automatically ghettoise. This means the collapse of “street-sociability”, whereby outrages such as this would be stopped by all other members of the public. Can you imagine a road, a village, a borough in traditional society, secure upon its ethno-cultural foundations, allowing something like this to proceed at all? The hue and cry would be after the creepy little perpetrator before you could say “mulitculturalism”.
So the so-called “far-Right” is justified in highlighting this outrage – one among many – Nottingham anyone? Annecy? Bataclan? Hebdo? Already forgotten? Among the truly contemptible left, yes. And why? Because it is yet another rancid instance of hard left corruption and malice; a spotted boil which speaks to the poison running at mortal levels in the bloodstream of the West.
A large proportion of the immigrants ,legal as well as illegal, come here to work in the drug dealing gangs or end up doing so . It’s all connected . He probably became schizophrenic from buying drugs from these drug dealers .
I really am wondering if the author has ever been to Bordeaux…..or Toulouse for that matter. Both cities suffer from the same de gentrification syndrome.
Then….born in Bordeaux or in Timbouctou is totally irrelevant. The bloke has an immigrant background and I would be really surprised if his parents were not immigrants themselves, illiterate and having never been able to integrate for a gazillions of reasons ……good or bad. Not the point here.
Most of the violent acts in France are committed by people with immigration back ground. In my posh Parisian western suburb, my neighbour got grabbed from behind and swiftly dispossessed of a very expensive watch. The 2 guys were black…..sorry !! 17 years old as muscular as Schwarzenegger in his early days.
If you go on YouTube, you will see dozens of documentaries were police are trying to enforce law on the road. The majority of offenders although flouted on screen are super easy to indemnify ……again….immigration background.
The author’s tactic is used to the core. Yes, Marine Le Pen has a case and French politicians should be well inspired to look toward Denmark if they don’t want to see her elected ……which I am sure she will. People have had enough, plain and simple.
Extremely well said. You expose the author’s wittering legalisms for the hollow, callous, clapped out sophistries they are. Just what does the fellow mean by the word “French” as applied to this crook? Born there? So what? Born in a part of France so heavily populated with his original people that he has no feeling for the new country beyond entitled resentment. A passport? Any lout gets one of those under the left’s migration “rules”. As the direct result of this migration “en masse” there is no possibility of assimilation; not even assimilation into a bland, identikit, flag-and-market community like the America of yesterday. By importing people by the hundreds of thousand in the space of a few years, far from adding to the old or creating something new the left has transplanted directly alien strongholds into the western heartland. And they are growing. Get set for the same appalling attitudes to road safety, personal space, free expression, “difference” and different “minorities” that you find in the third world – as you so brilliantly suggest. The vile, complacent, preening left have ruined us with their poisonous cant. And in many, many instances it was deliberate.
It’s becoming so predictable as to be intellectually embarrasing; something happens that runs counter to Leftist’s narrative of society, and out comes the tired, disgracefully intellectually lazy: “the Right pounces”.
Of course, the Leftist, “progressives” in the MSM who report every instance of supposed racism, sexism, and all the other phobias, no matter how trivial, as a damning indictment and indicator of the neo-fascist hellhole Britain is, don’t “pounce” on stories. The story of some boozed up young women refused entry to a club who starts mouthing off with racist language at a black doorman is, of course, worthy of wide coverage in national MSM and not a propaganda piece used to support a leftist narrative of “institutionally racist” Britain.
Nobody mentioned the attacker wasn’t an immigrant? Well that’s a big gotcha isn’t it? Obviously, then we can ignore the enormous amount of statistical evidence demostrating the predictably grossly disproportionate amount of crime commited by immigrants coming to Europe from the most violent, corrupt, lawless countries in the world. Le Pen’s tweet didn’t mention the race, ethnicity, nationality or immigration status of the attacker – but the author’s own mind filled in the gaps.
Europe is turning to the Right. It is not doing this as a result of “propaganda”, but because of what ordinary people are seeing when they walk through their towns and cities. They see the loitering gangs of foreigners harrasing women passing by, the pickpockets, the networks of criminality that are forming, the ghettoisation, the desecration of churches, the horrific violence and sexual crimes that have hitherto been almost unhead of in civilised society.
I suppose the author could reflect critically on how his Leftist dogma in relation to economics, immigration, multiculturalism, moral relativism, gender, etc. is collapsing before our eyes – as those of us on the right prescibed as inevitable. Sticking one’s fingers in one’s ears and blaming pouncing right-wing “propaganda” is so much easier and comforting because it doesn’t require the author to reassess the ideas he is religiously committed to..
Yes, this event is being exploited to send a message across. However, had this been a white man dragging a black woman and her grand-daughter out of their home, the media would have immediately lambasted it as a rabid racist attack. It’s all so very wearisome.
Forget assault.
Just one football fan caught on camera saying something that might be racist was blown up so as to show how evil and bigoted football fans are.
It’s just disgusting and tiresome now, the hypocrisy and double standards.
And the worst thing is, as a Indian origin immigrant, the most likely source of racism is from certain other immigrant groups. But our white saviours couldn’t care less.
Whatever be the crimes of their great great grandparents, Whites in UK / US are the least racist people. But those same “liberals” won’t spare a single opportunity to castigate and badmouth them (those liberals invariably stay in mostly white areas, with a sprinkling of highly educated Asians, and not an illegal immigrant to be seen anywhere.)
“What none of these commentators mentioned was that the unnamed attacker was a 29-year-old Frenchman who has lived in Bordeaux all his life. Beyond having nothing to do with migrant influxes from Africa or the Middle East”
Other than being descended from them, of course.
The author is clearly being disingenuous here.
Also, Marine didn’t link this attempted kidnapping to immigration. Freudian slip perhaps?
It’s equally if not more likely that France invaded this man’s ancestors’ home country, enslaved and otherwise exploited them for a long period of time, and then declared them citizens eventually.
Poor article. Why did the French criminal justice system fail to keep the perpetrator off the streets? Why did the mental health services fail his victims? Might it be because they are overwhelmed by a surge of young male immigrants without the commensurate economic growth required to fund their expansion? All opposition parties “exploit” the failures of the government. If you don’t like that, go to a country without opposition parties: there are more and more of them about.
“Marine Le Pen is exploiting the Bordeaux attack”
Mass immigration destablises communities. The resultant reaction is not always considered, not always fair in every case, but it is is inevitable. A lot of people could see Le Pen coming a mile away. Pity you couldn’t.
You reap as you sow, Peter.
I can’t see the Frenchman the author is referring to.
I’ve seen studies reported before that some mental illnesses in particular schizophrenia, are much higher among immigrant communities than among the indigenous communities. There seems to be a connection between finding yourself an alien in a strange land and this malady.
The drug use culture ( especially crack ) can cause or worsen mental disorder .
Not that only blacks use drugs . On the contrary I know one extremely influential doctor who has been taking class a drugs for decades and is involved in all sorts of criminality .
Posh white guy who trains ( or used to ) point to point horses .
Ok then, let us distinguish between those who are vetted in a controlled immigration system and those who are not in an uncontrolled immigration system.
No society can handle radical transformation and it can only assimilate so many people so fast.
If you admit a controlled number of people and you vet them for not just criminal history etc, but for a mindset that will allow them to adopt the social norms of the new country, then immigration can be a boon.
If you have huge influxes of people that have not been vetted, you end up with an overwhelming number of people who’s backgrounds make them unfit for the society they are moving into, up to and including often holding views and values that are in complete conflict with those of the receiving nation. That is a recipe for disaster and social conflict. Bad idea.
Not every immigrant or asylum seeker is a noble victim. Not every one of them can assimilate or even be willing to try. Not every one of them should be admitted. Even the immigrants know that.
But even vetted immigration puts a strain on the system. Canada admitted 1,000,000 people last year – triple traditional levels. They are all probably good potential citizens. However our housing markets are in crisis, our health care system is in crisis, our school systems are in crisis, our government is widely acknowledged to unable to carry out even basic functions competently. ‘Canada is broken’ is a common refrain in the press. So why are we bringing in so many people – it doesn’t make sense.
How the modern media works. Black/muslim man does something terrible- it’s evil to make political points about black/muslim people. White man makes a racist comment-it’s compulsory to make political points about white people. See Nottingham
This is a rather dishonest article, particularly the last paragraph. Le Pen does not complain just about immigration, but about lawlessness in general, a legitimate concern of all citizens. If she is elected in 2027 it will be because the French political elites have ignored that concern for a very long time.
The downfall of the bourgeois left in Europe is coming about not because voters are being manipulated by ‘populists’ but because progressivism, in its fetishization of transgression, has failed catastrophically to serve the needs of ordinary people.
fetishization of transgression
… the perennial vice of the liberal elite – desperate never to be thought of as (shudder) pedestrian.
Are ethnic African residents of France (be they recent immigrants or French born) statistically more likely to commit violent crime, have criminal lifestyles, use narcotics or suffer from dangerous mental illness? The law-abiding French surely have a right to know. Does legitimate fear mark one as a bigot?
I need a GIF for this one
Yes it is! It’s exactly the issue! Most people schizophrenic don’t do this in the west. Immigrants from some countries have different morals and beliefs, and therefore they maybe crazy but their morals are already below our beliefs. The exact reason is because they don’t value life like we do. The journalist and anyone else that disagrees, I’m happy to meet up and take any weakling who agrees with this nonsense on.
Some lunatic aggresses an innocent grandmother and her grand daughter, and it’s the far right’s fault ? Maybe we should blame the lady and the child for being so dramatic, next…
You should be ashamed of your biased, dishonest, disgusting point of view, Mr Allen.
It is a shame that the media always seem to attack the mentally ill in these cases, particularly those suffering with some form of psychosis. Maybe we should get outraged about not enough research being done to help these people. That might stop innocent bystanders being hurt in the future.
The mentally ill community is worried about the backlash to tomorrow’s atrocity and the systemic mental-illness-phobia of the media must be addressed. No-one is more marginalised than the mentally ill. We must stop demonising the mentally ill and journalists will be the vanguard that
suppresses uncomfortable truths tackles the public’s bigoted maniæphobia.
