Interview Who is Éric Zemmour? We investigate the right-wing polemicist running for the French presidency BY Freddie Sayers . Protesters hold up placards ahead of the arrival of Éric Zemmour in London. November 24, 2021 Historian turned TV pundit, Éric Zemmour, has been steadily climbing the polls in France to become the second favourite to challenge Emmanuel Macron (closely after Marine Le Pen) in next year's presidential election. But he is yet to declare his candidacy. During his visit to London at the weekend, we spoke to supporters and Mr Zemmour himself to understand what's behind his campaign. Watch the full interview: Join the discussion I think a lot of people are sick and tired of the discussion about immigration and culture being 1 way, i.e.we just have to put up with it and self flagellate over imperialism (my ancestors were farm peasants so not sure why I should feel guilty about anything). Personally I like Zemmour’s unapologetic frankness. And if it were up to me I’d be looking at what it means to be a citizen. Being born here is not nearly enough. Perhaps 3 generations in might be better because until then you have the onus on you to integrate and abide by the law or be sent back to where you ca.e from. Seriously, yes I’d be that draconian. Being here is a privilege not a right. Grooming gangs and the like, targeting ‘infidel’ girls? They’d be GONE. Immediately. And their families too,. So they don’t lose their ‘right to a family life’. Europeans are far outnumbered by the rest of the world, we are being swamped. In France the police are too scared to tackle migrants because of their numbers and their aggression. How can this be? If they won’t do it send in the damn army ffs! We don’t owe anyone anything. We certainly don’t owe them the erasure of our culture or homeland in favour of regressive backward patriarchal ones. Another great contribution – thankyou. I’ve been very curious about Zémmour since he started to really mix it up on French political turf so it’s good to get some insights. My thoughts (numbered, as always – I like lists ALOT): 1) I am on board with the argument that measures to assimilate immigrants are necessary. Many countries in Europe have just been far too laissez-faire with immigration and integration over the past 50 years and now we’re being presented with the bill for our own failures. More pressure needs to be put on immigrants (especially those from drastically different cultures) to accept the culture and the way of living of the host country. How exactly you would effectively do that is the question. Signing some woolly integration agreement is worthless – it’s a signature and then nothing. Switzerland used to make people change their names (the father of an acquaintance of mine was originally from Croatia and had to change the spelling of his name from “Gajic” to “Gaitsch” when he moved to CH to be more “native”). Do we want to do that? What can we do? What measures would be effective? Can any measures be effective, in view of the fact that – ultimately – integration is a personal choice, out of reach of the state? 2) That feeds into my central question about Zémmour, which is how he intends to turn these big ideas (many of which I can at least partially agree with) into actual, practical policies. He can rail against the technocrats all he wants, but at the end of the day – they are good at the nitty gritty and getting things done in the real world. If he can’t articulate how his ideas are going to work on the ground, he’s just a talking head. For example – all these deportations that are going to happen. You can ‘t just stick people on planes back to their home countries, chuck them out on the tarmac and say “there you go, here are your citizens back!” Countries of origin have to cooperate in the return, issue certain papers etc. And that is the reason so few deportations actually happen, e.g. of failed asylum seekers – their countries of origin (if, indeed that country has been correctly identified) don’t want to take them back. And then you’re a bit stuck. So Zémmour, again – would just be spouting all this forceful rhetoric, whipping up dangerous emotions…but not getting things done. Where do you go from there? Nowhere good. 3) It’s interesting to see the crowds he attracts – educated, well-to-do, quite cerebral people. Perhaps it’s because Zémmour, as a thinker, is good at identifying and talking about the big picture in their society. Maybe there is a feeling among them that current politicians have lost sight of that big, civilisational picture for their nation & culture and feel comforted that someone is out there who hasn’t and is willing to fight to reaffirm or revivify it. 4) While I think that the quote about him not being the arsonist, but the person alerting others to the fire is correct – I do not like the firy rhetoric at all. It’s important to speak openly about issues which have been swept under the carpet but which are a concern to many people. But you’ve got to be conscious of your own responsibility in that discussion. To put it back into the language of his quote: OK, Monsieur Zémmour, alert people to the fire. But then try and get the fire under control or put it out – don’t throw gasoline on it. I take the point about fiery rhetoric but consider – in order to gain any sort of “cut through”, especially today, you need to speak with sincerity and salt. The public is so smothered in the occlusions and evasions of the MSM and its “langue de bois” that much of it has disengaged from politics entirely. To awaken them and supply a little hope that something new is being said and likewise that something might actually be done to address their concerns, a few flames must surely flicker among the words. It’s a difficult tight rope to manage. They would just pretend. Second, I’m not sure that integration should be pushed beyond a certain point. Remember, there are a number of points in play now. First, we need everyone in the west to subscribe to a small number of essentials, not a vast list of “vah-lues”, to echo the wretched Gordon Broon. Those essentials cannot be the left’s menu of self-abasements but the classical liberal virtues of tolerance, privacy and free speech, all of which qualify and support each other. It is precisely this loosening of social bonds from the Enlightenment on which brought debate, improvement and material progress. And it is here, in the most generative but most tender spot of western culture, that the left – like an STD – is doing most damage. Consider, as an example of this, its perversion of “diversity” into a new uniformity. In response therefore, rather than offering our left wing bureaucracy another chance to bully us by means of enforced “integration”, which you can bet your bottom dollar would involve denuding our ancestral culture even more, we should focus on regaining two forms of safety by two right wing means. In short, we recreate the “western” classical liberal forum and in so doing we offer private ways of recreating ancestral European identities. This means that not only should we reassert free speech but free association, allowing those whose ethnic identity used to be bound up in nationality to recreate it in cultural form. Against the left's monopoly of cultural activity we need European plays to be cast, unapologetically, with European actors; we need exhibitions free of modish cant about "exploitation" or "supremacy"; we need films which recreate and celebrate our mono-cultural past and so on. The left will squeal that this is "apartheid". Nonsense. "Apartheid" was enforced – and anything enforced is oppressive, including "togetherness", which is why I worry about "integration". The problem is (as we saw with the Liverpool bomber), 'conversion' to Christianity is sometimes freely chosen – and is a cover for, rather than a hindrance to radicalism