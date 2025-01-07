The statistics behind the rape gang scandal — let’s banish the wholly inadequate word “grooming” — are staggering. For over 25 years, networks of men, predominantly from Pakistani Muslim backgrounds, abused young white girls from Yeovil to London to Glasgow. The victims’ accounts are beyond depravity, unthinkable in a supposedly advanced Western democracy.
That, of course, immediately raises a simple, shocking question: why did British police services turn a blind eye to the gang rape of tens of thousands of young girls? I should have a fair idea. I was a police officer for 25 years, including five as a detective in the Met’s anticorruption command. Working on sensitive investigations into police wrongdoing, I saw first-hand how law enforcement responds to scandals and crises. I’ve watched senior officers, faced with uncomfortable truths, wriggle like greased piglets. I’ve witnessed logic-defying decisions for nakedly political reasons. I am firmly of the view, then, that the whole scandal has unambiguously revealed rank cowardice by constabularies across the UK, where the most senior whistleblower in the entire country was a lowly detective constable.
The answer, in the end, is simple. Racism, for police services from Chester to Penzance, remains the original sin. From the Scarman Report to the Macpherson Inquiry, the police have long served as Britain’s sin-eaters, devouring social problems on our behalf. As former Met Commissioner Sir Robert Mark famously wrote: “The police are the anvil on which society beats out the problems and abrasions of social inequality, racial prejudice, weak laws and ineffective legislation.” That was over 40 years ago, and little has changed since. This institutional reticence over race goes beyond the police themselves: even the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) review of the rape gang scandal tiptoed around the heritage and religion of offenders.
There are two main reasons why race remains such a potent factor in police decision-making, The first is the politicisation of policing, and its role in supporting the state-mandated policy of multiculturalism. Ever since the late Eighties, successive governments have baked antiracism into law. The reasoning here was essentially benign: nobody would deny racism has long dogged British policing, from the bungled investigation into the Stephen Lawrence murder to concerns over stop and search.
Yet given the scale of the rape gang scandal, is it now unreasonable to ask if any babies were chucked out with the bathwater? I think they were. I describe it as “Tsunami Policing” — where the solution to a policing problem is, initially, like a gentle offshore wave. Then, as it rushes towards the landmass of reality, urged on by opinion formers and politicians and grasping police managers, it becomes a monstrosity. This describes the post-Macpherson Met’s obsession with race, whereby Scotland Yard played “trendy vicar” one minute, Torquemada the next. By the mid-2000s, any ambitious officer unwilling to play nice still was unlikely to make National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) rank, the policing equivalent to army brigadiers and above. This quickly shaped decision-making at senior levels across the country: what happens in London soon spreads to provincial forces.
With so many incentives to toe the line, no wonder more free-thinking coppers stayed away, with the remainder grimly susceptible to groupthink. We used to call it “having the CD Rom inserted” — whereby a reasonably competent copper would morph into a pound-shop commissar to achieve the next rank. The next time you watch a press conference with a senior officer, play “bullshit bingo” with the language they use, usually involving words like community, proportionality and diversity. Meanwhile, away from the TV cameras, thousands of young girls were raped, abused and treated like chattel in their own hometowns.
Much of the appeal of multiculturalism lies in intellectual laziness: a thoughtful recognition that not all cultures are equally worthy would require one to make informed judgments between them, and that would require learning deeply about them, which, let’s face it, is a lot of work. Far easier to just adopt either a reflexive xenophobia or a mindless universal tolerance. Indeed, the best is both: tolerance for the stranger combined with repugnance for one’s own, for then one has the pleasure of appearing cosmopolitan to the world and of denigrating those who are not as enlightened as oneself. Thus, open-mindedness and closed-mindedness blend into a delicious whole.
Multiculturalism is also, of course, cowardice, since in learning about other cultures one might learn things that are uncomfortable, and would demand some kind of action. Better just to remain ignorant, smug in the lack of knowledge about other cultures that transmutes into multicultural bliss.
I hope some MP quotes this in the HoC so it gets entered into Hansard.
Well said. You forgot to mention the parallel force of “colonialism was pure evil” which when put together alongside multiculturalism’s mantras creates an unstoppable force based on let’s face it: LIES!
I can only offer my perspective as an American. Thirty plus years ago I changed career into law. Even at that time, the progressive Left were firmly entrenched in legal education and the bar. The people educated in progressivism all those years ago are now senior figures in the legal establishment. That is true in the US and, I suspect, true in the UK.
For that reason, I don’t see a quick or easy way out of the challenges outlined in this article. The latest intake of UK “coppers” might, indeed, grow a pair, but the legal establishment will resist them, and since the progressive judges are higher in the legal pecking order than the police…
But change is clearly needed, and I hope the latest generation of police will push back against the nonsense described in this article. And I’m more sympathetic to the activism of Elon Musk in UK affairs: at first glance, this appears to be none of his business; upon second glance it will probably take a multi billionaire to be the battering ram that allows common sense to reassert itself.
The problem is leftists can no longer win a fair vote – so their options are cheat – eg Biden in 2020. Lie – like Starmer in 2024 (campaigned on Blair lite economics and then de-cloaked as Stalin once voted in 20% of the electorate) and finally ban elections – looks like Sturmer is actually considering this. Musk could raise a strike fund for the farmers – if they cut enough domestic food production to spike prices ( and imports) then block a few container ports this could work. Grim i know but a criminal state and their rape gangs, narcos and extremist migrants are a law and order problem, not an electoral one. In the absence of police this means the armed services augmented locally with a civil guard – civil defence like force. It took 3 generations to remove most of the poison from Spanish politics last century – ( and another generation for the Euskadis to settle down) That may be the minimum time to make sure the Wedgewood Benns, Millibands, Camerons & Johnsons etc etc are diminished to the point where they can no longer return to damage Great Britain for their personal gain or gratification.
The failure to address the UK rape gang scandal is not just a failure of law enforcement but an indictment of a society willing to ignore its most vulnerable for fear of confronting uncomfortable truths. The systemic abuse of tens of thousands of young girls over decades, compounded by police inaction, highlights the perils of prioritising political correctness and public order over justice and moral duty. When institutions bend to avoid cultural and racial sensitivities, they forfeit their core mission: to protect and serve without fear or favour.
The more significant issue is the failure to anticipate and address the complexities of mass immigration and cultural differences. Integration cannot be achieved through platitudes or avoidance; cultural clashes require direct, honest confrontation and accountability. The notion that deeply ingrained behaviours in specific communities could be resolved with superficial gestures has proven disastrously naive. This scandal demands more than inquiries—it requires transformative courage within policing and political structures, a willingness to prioritise justice, and an unflinching commitment to safeguarding the rights and lives of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable.
The bottom line here is as follows:
If, as is becoming increasingly clear, politicians and bureaucrats explicitly instructed police forces and prosecutors not to enforce the law, then those politicians and bureaucrats must be charged and imprisoned – even if they are in the House of Lords or Downing Street.
We cannot claim to live in a democracy otherwise.
Yes. And why is Tommy Robinson in prison? Listen to Starmer yesterday. He talked nonsense. Why is this not called out?
Free Tommy Robinson *now*.
Though a bit clownish i do admire the guy’s nerve – but if he is going to connect to people other than men of fighting age (or attitude) he will need to free himself from his own mind!
Tommy Robinson is a bit of a clown IMO. He of all people should’ve stayed squeaky clean – no interference in the UK’s contemptable fake “judicial” system, no incitement on social media and a lot more distance from the “far right” football firms would help. Nigel Farage succeeds with a similar set of views to TRs so it can be done. Perhaps Mr Yaxley Lennon will evolve into an urbane charming communicator, like Tom Robinson the bi-sexual musician. At the mo’ he more resembles the hapless Tom Robinson from To Kill a Mockingbird: Lost hope in the fairness of the system and tried to take matters into his own hands.
Just editing as another parrallel struck me –
Truman Capote’sHarper Lee’s character was judged on the color of his skin not the content of his character – so same as the present day Mr Robinson
Listen to the two interviews with Jordan Peterson. They are on YouTube, spotify.
Then comment.
I’ve said it on a few other platforms. 1) Every person is a package deal; you take all him or none of him. 2) If every town has 10 Tommy Robinsons, this evil would have been ‘solved’ years ago. The people, the average citizen, dare I say the ‘average Christian’ needs to take a stand and be counted. We all may hang with Tommy Robinson, but most assuredly we will hang if we only stand [or sit] alone. [Or our daughters will be raped alone.].
I agree but think TR and EDL etc would’ve had more reach if they’d gone for hearts and minds a bit more. 10 TRs per grooming town wouldn’t help – you would need to match the combined firepower of the police and the narcos that run the chicken shops/barbers etc. So i guess 1000 per town at least with basic army training and arms for the ranks and good counter insurgency and counter surveillance skills at officer level. Plus a logistical support system for ordnance and messing. Not as fanciful as it seems – Once homegrown resistance gets traction many tyrants discover their praetorian guard wasn’t so loyal and has handed the supply chain to the rebels. USA in 1770s, Russia in 1917 and Vietnam in ath mid 70s are good examples.
Yesterday, the British Prime Minister, Sir(!) Keir Starmer, stated that people calling for a general public enquiry into this endemic national atrocity were jumping onto a bandwagon of the Far Right. This from our national leader! What a massive insult to every girl, underage or otherwise (some of whom have testified being raped over 1000 times!), who have been sexually tortured and brutalised by these Muslim rape gangs, some of whom themselves are calling for this. Starmer appears to be more focused on defeating the Far Right bogeyman than decisively dealing with these disgusting criminals.
I despair that such people end up as our political leaders.
To be fair for every elector that backed schturmer there were 4 that didn’t. That doesn’t make him a leader IMO – he is a ruler but without the consent of the ruled. TBH pretty sure John Major had a similar situation – on;ly 20% of electors showed confidence in him and he claimed this as a mandate
It now turns out that many of the CPS files relating to his period as DPP have mysteriously disappeared.
Society, yes…but the Labour Party most of all, because they ran the towns and citys where it happened, had political oversight of the police forces and were elected (in part) by loyal social, community and DEI footsoldiers who worked for them and often ran the local branch of the Party. It was the Labour Establishment who stood behind it all…
Spot on. Do not forget most large criminal gangs come from areas run by Labour- Richardson- SE London, Krays E London, Hunt E London and Curtis Warren Liverpool. So no Labour Party member had friends and/or family connected to criminal gangs and knew nothing about their activity?
Totally agree with you on this. However, I fear that the people we are trying to pursue and prosecute will be put into the ‘vulnerable’ category and thereby escape justice again.
Well said. More common sense and moral courage is required.
It’s easy to look at this as just a political football. A very convenient attack line against a former head of the CPS. But it also highlights the complete stasis in British politics.
The Conservatives did nothing about this during their 14 years in power. Why? For fear of being branded racist would seem the obvious conclusion.
Labour now won’t touch this because they fear upsetting a significant part of their vote.
As a result we end up here. Neither party serving the interests of the British people. It’s a sh*tshow. A thoroughly disgusting one at that.
All supported by the media including this despicable rag
Despicable rag?!
Really?!
I’m sorry, but your comment begs the obvious question, why are you even reading this publication?
Unherd is not perfect. But it’s a darn sight better than most.
So, “relatively less despicable rag.”
A pertinent response might give you some credibility.
Mark, This Littlewood character has never, so far as I am aware, made a pertinent response to anything on any thread or article here. After he has accused UnHerd of being a left-wing rag/conspiracy against English people, he goes on to express his admiration for Tommy Robinson.
He feels Reform is now suspect because it is not a fan of TR and he has even called it soft-left! I think “don’t feed the troll” must be the watchword here… 😀
That’s significantly untrue. Theresa May launched the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in 2014, and the prosecutions really got going in 2015.
Where they went wrong, in my opinion deliberately, was in framing the problem as one of generic child abuse, thus including the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church, and Internet grooming, all into the same inquiry.
Yvette Cooper is making precisely that argument now. It is the argument that this has nothing to do with the ethnicity or religion of the perpetrators, and is only about the toxic patriarchy. It is a blatant, deliberate, misdirection, and it comes from the top level of government.
Okay. So the Conservatives did something. Which you’re right isn’t nothing.
But to then not implement any meaningful change in policing as a result seems like neglect. Or cowardice. Or stupidity. Or all three.
It still amounts to nothing at street level. The abuse goes on. Nothing has actually changed.
And nothing will change unless our political class find their spines and tackle this issue.
I think the only difference fact wise is that clerical rapists use the church to hide and labor’s rape gangs have a racially aggravated element. (this overwhelmingly happens in labor controlled councils – i don’t beleice this is a coincidence ) Considering Lex Talionis would mean life with no chance of parole for both types of rapist the difference is purely observational. Obviously labor will support rape gangs that support them through contributions, baridari votes etc – but also remember the Andrew Nether incident. Basically labor are saying – “we are labor, we are here, we’ll s**g your women and drink your faludah*” And they slag off Tommy Robinson??
*Obvs labor don’t drink alcohol cos they’re good Moslems don’tcha know.
Framing it as generic child abuse neatly sidesteps the racial/Muslim dimension at the heart of this national atrocity. That’s why Ms May did the neat fandango to skip over the reality; and why Ms Cooper is similarly dancing around the issue using the same approach.
Our politicians are morally bankrupt and devoid of courage and leadership.
“Where they went wrong, in my opinion deliberately, was in framing the problem as one of generic child abuse …”
Very deliberately. To criticise would be racism.
That is how it has worked, while no-one uninvolved was interested.
If you scroll down to the analysis of the Jay Report recommendations in this link (about para 9)
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/child-sexual-abuse-inquiry-professor-jay-recommendations-180214699.html?
you will see that the Sunak cabinet was in the process of implementing 1 & 2, and was considering the best way to achieve 3. I have (yesterday) heard reports from a usually reliable source that several SPADS in that cabinet have complained about enquiries re progress of Item 2 were blocked/ignored by Civil Service.
Yes, this is true.
And credit where it’s due, the most effective politician on this issue in nearly 20 years is actually… Suella Braverman.
Suella took up the post of HomeSec around the time of the long awaited (it took 8 years) IICSA Report, aka. the “Jay Report”. She recognised that the report had been a bit of whitewash, trying desperately not to address topics like race and religion, and trying to soft-focus the grooming gangs issue by burying it under oceans of report content about child sex abuse in general.
In that respect it wasn’t terribly helpful. She is, as far as I’m aware, the first HomeSec to conduct a series of face to face meetings with actual victims, and whistleblowers, to hear their thoughts on the Report and the action points. After doing so she pressed Sunak to force thru recording of ethnicity by police, and she set up a dedicated taskforce for grooming gangs, to hunt and prosecute offenders of this *specific* crime (not just generally look at the topic of child abuse).
The Grooming Gangs Taskforce made over 550 arrests in the first year, under her close supervision. It was a team of many talents, but nested under the National Crime Agency (NCA), which is crucial — it needed to have the power to action things, as well as to direct forces to do this or that, in a manner they could not refuse.
Then Suella was pushed out, ironically for offending Muslims …but in a different area. Her comments regarding the anti-Jewish marches in London were the catalyst, and the cowardly Tories squeezed her out. Sunak was not really bought into the grooming gangs work, so after she left things slowed way down again, back to business as usual. That is the thing with bureaucracies / civil service — you can get them to be effective if you structure things properly, but you still have to stand over them and breathe menacingly down their necks until they follow all the way through. Otherwise, they’ll get lazy when given the chance.
In any case, credit where it’s due, Braverman did actually try. And she probably worked out the right answer too. Instead of more bureaucracy (which the Report mainly recommends; more paperwork, a new department for children’s safety etc), it would be better to actually just establish a tooled up, fully empowered NCA taskforce and go and start kicking doors down. I doubt Labour will do anything positive on this, as the whole matter is bonafide political napalm for their party (and Starmer personally), but I do hope I’m wrong.
You are right in stating that the useless socialist Tories did nothing effective to address this mass atrocity during their 14 years in government – as Labour Prime Minister Starmer reminds us constantly.
But where was Her Majesty’s Opposition during that 14 years? Why did they not howl from the opposition benches and illuminate this fully in Parliament, which they could have done? Well … just consider who led them latterly …
It’s not just the police though, is it? The social workers are sending victims on holiday with their abusers. The care homes are allowing abusers to pick up the victims. The local authority safeguarding teams are taking into care girls whose fathers defend their daughters.
The CPS is declining to prosecute cases. The judges are handing down soft sentences to those guilty of the most heinous crimes imaginable. The Home Office is producing guidance saying children can consent.
Literally hundreds of thousands of state employees are guilty of not just of turning a blind eye but of facilitating these crimes. It is inconceivable that so many people and so many organisations can be reformed. Britain may well be beyond redemption.
Literally hundreds of thousands of state employees are guilty of not just of turning a blind eye but of facilitating these crimes.
That’s why the people at the top who explicitly mandated police and prosecutors to back pedal on this issue must be held to account and punished. A fish rots from the head, as they say.
“The care homes are allowing abusers to pick up the victims.”
A) did the care homes know that they were being picked up by abusers?
B) were the victims on DoLs orders?
C) are you aware of how limited care workers are in stopping young people from doing what they want to do?
D) care workers are at the bottom of the pile when it comes to pay and authority. Also not sure how you think we can stop a car pulling up down the road?
it’s really hard to have young people put on DoLs and there are not enough homes in the UK that can enforce them. Most care homes that are Ofsted registered have thumb locks on all doors so that you cannot lock children in. You can follow them, you can report concerns to the police and social services but you cannot lock them in for their own safety without a court order. Grooming is an appropriate word because many of these girls think they’re in love and will do anything to be with their groomer. Some think they’re exploiting the groomer and do not like our interference.
Social services act by first sending the victim out of area, sometimes they have their phones confiscated. If they keep running away to return to their groomer, then the courts will put them under a DoLs order and if there is a place available, they may be sent to a secure unit. This is what happens and I have seen it happen a number of times. It’s not just Pakistani gangs now, it’s also Albanian traffickers, they use snap chat to groom girls over the internet.
I refer to several statutory body case reviews, i.e., the findings of public bodies. For example, the Oxfordshire Safeguarding Children Board Serious Case Review into Child Sexual Exploitation in Oxfordshire: from the experiences of Children A, B, C, D, E, and F.
The report reveals the state’s supposed carers actively helped the abuse. In the words of the report, written by a statutory body: “On behalf of the OSCB I would like to apologise for how long it took organisations in Oxfordshire to see what was happening to these children.” Mealy mouthed words when you read on and learn they admit they did see but did nothing using as a defence “The issue of child sexual exploitation and street grooming was not understood” and “What happened to the girls was not recognised as being as terrible as it was because of a view that saw them as consenting”. They were CHILDREN.
And everyone involved in those cases remains in the employment of the state. Unpunished.
I will agree that the guidance ties our hands in many ways, although much of this is down to ensuring the young persons rights are protected. However, as someone who has given chase and followed a car that had picked up our young person and worked with the police to have the driver arrested and charged with child abduction. I do not appreciate care workers being termed “facilitator”. I do a thankless job. I have been assaulted and verbally abused for trying to enforce boundaries. I am paid minimum wage and treated with disrespect by others in the so called “multi agency” team because I’m simply a care worker. We are in a constant state of being understaffed because most people don’t want a job where you are abused regularly. Before you criticise care workers, perhaps you should try doing their job.
i might be a bit sensitive today, but I have just come off a triple shift, ie I came on shift on Saturday and have just returned home today!
Tens of thousands of officers and social workers saw the Home Office circular on consent for example – a gross distortion of UK law. How many did the right thing and blew the whistle? How many challenged superiors? How many went to the press? Very few. That leaves tens of thousand state employees sufficiently content with the idea a 10 year old can consent. There a none so blind as those who refuse to see how awful this is. And what’s worse is it continues with cases due in court this month from 2022. Nothing has changed except ever more of the UK is apparently far right.
It all sounds so Dickensian – the dark underbelly of Victorian England….
Every single officer knows that every single word of this excellent article is true. Having spent 25 years on the front line, I eventually played the game for a better pension. I had to pander to the woke mind virus by inventing “examples of when you have proactively furthered the cause of diversity in the Metropolitan Police”. I eventually admitted in that particular failed interview that I probably hadn’t, only to discover later that the successful candidate had arranged for two disabled parking spaces to be painted in the basement of Scotland Yard. It was a joke because nobody could use them as there was only a concrete staircase to exit the basement. But that particular waste of space, time & money got them a job. I learned. I, along with every other officer, learned and ‘playing the game’ I laid claim to the arrow pointing Mecca-wise on the ceiling of the cells. If every officer taking credit for that waste of paint had all been telling the truth the cells would have looked like Little Bighorn. I could, but won’t, go on.
I retired seven years ago and had the pleasure of working with the author. I cannot say how pleased I am that the insight and analysis he brought to bear while serving has been brought to a much wider audience. I commend his Substack; he needs listening to. Or, as he would put it as a wordsmith, he is someone to whom we should listen.
Sounds like a ‘crisis of leadership’ with a side order of immorality?
I am sure that there are many people like you in the public services who are coerced into compliance with these awful Woke policies and practices for fear of losing your jobs and pensions. Even when you have secured your pension in retirement, it remains vulnerable to punitive measures by your Woke former employers and fund managers. That is because all public sector pensions have ‘small print’ clauses that provide for the cancellation of your pension if you are deemed to have brought the pension fund and/or your former employer into disrepute (e.g. by joining a Right-wing political party, being deemed a racist, or whatever). Most people with public sector pensions do not appreciate how potentially vulnerable they are in this respect. Be careful what you say/write/publish in private or public in case you are reported and find yourself sanctioned and without retirement pension income.
So many words… Simply, if the far Left did not control so many of our cultural institutions and was not self hating, this never would have been allowed to go on… It’s Woke and Woke induced social conformity…
These ideas are not far left in any currently meaningful sense. None of the people who hold them will be supporting wealth redistribution any time soon. They are the mainstream ideas of the posh folks on the hill – and if you want to get on you had better start emulating them.
Culturally far Left they mean
Not just the police.
We all remember the BBC and Channel 4 coverage of the trials where 20 men at a time would be charged with child abuse.
Do you remember that coverage?
I don’t….
At the very heart of the mass rape scandal is racism , clearly the only kind permitted and openly indulged in without fear of consequences: anti- white working class racism.
The language contained in the evidence proves the pure racial hatred that these men had for their victims and yet not one of them, as far as I know, was also charged with racial hatred. The appalling coverage from the BBC etc reflects that barely concealed contempt that was and continues to be shared by the police and many others not just the vile perpetrators. That is what is so painful to many, the double standard and the flagrant injustice. That pain is what animated the angry reaction that flared into rioting after the vicious slaughter of three young children in Southport, when people were seemingly deliberately kept in an information vacuum and taunted by the language used in the early reporting. It was as if they wanted to wind them up as much as possible, and Starmer appeared to relish coming down hard in a most draconian manner not only on those caught rioting but on bystanders and people who posted nasty things online. Suddenly, swift and harsh justice was available. He displayed not a shred of understanding.
Meanwhile, we have had weekly anti-Zionism marches in London, gently policed and all kinds of inflammatory language excused for fear of triggering riots amongst that particular group.
Horrible as it is, at least now the sheer depth of the betrayal of the British people by their political leaders and establishment has been made profoundly and depressingly clear.
The BBC is a malign influence in the UK national life.
A persuasive analysis from a practical old style copper. I do wonder if the promotion of University graduates in the police force produced a culture where ill educated white girls in care were othered and regarded as lesser, and not worth police time in the same way that young ill educated black boys were sometimes regarded in pre-Stephen Lawrence times. A replacement of one cultural prejudice by another on top of the issues highlighted by the author. A “see no evil; hear no evil” approach enforced by ideological anti-racism towards “minorities” needs to be reformed to eliminate current two tier policing. Without changes in the law this will not occur. I fear sensible as Kemi is she may be too cautious and have too many leftists in her party for the reforms needed.
It is really all quite simple. The ‘anti-racist’ grifters together with the diversity, equity and inclusion idiots have won. Every organisation from national government departments to local government departments; from social services to the police – all are in thrall to, and desperate to avoid being labelled as racist by, the illiberal, left-leaning elites which dominate every aspect of our benighted society and its institutions.
Thousands of hapless, and helpless, young girls up and down the country have been sacrificed on the altar of diversity and inclusion – I omitted equity here because there is nothing remotely equitable about what has been allowed to happen to these countless young girls – and now we can only seethe in anger and frustration as we listen to Sir Kier f**king Starmer inform us all that calls for a national public inquiry into the grooming gang scandal are inspired by the ‘far-right’.
How can this be happening in my homeland?
I care not a jot about the skin colour or ethnicity of the perpeptrators of these vile abuses – though I want them all to be tried in a court of law and, if convicted, to be punished to the full extent of the law. No, what I want to see is all those individuals who have cravenly turned the other way rather than confront the evil before them to be held to account, punished, dismissed from their jobs and to lose any pension rights they may have accrued. And then for their photographs and names to be plastered across the front pages of every newspaper in the country every day for a month.
Then, and only then, will those poor, abandoned girls be seen to have had some measure of justice meted out on their behalf to all of those sick individuals, both perpetrators and facilitators, who abused them.
Do the women of the MetWPA have a view on this?
Do they have a position on what should be the professional approach of female police officers at all levels to crimes against women and girls, which if they had occurred in ISIS-controlled Iraq would have been regarded as a crime against humanity?
And where were the feminists, the women who were keen and urgent in holding vigils for other women victims of male violence? Why no such vigils in Oldham and the other fifty towns and cities?
The former woman police constable campaigner who wants a ‘deep dive’ into the reasons for this scandal (among many others, including the war veterans A-Bomb scandal) is a voice crying in the wilderness. Start fishing in a deep ocean and who knows what lurks in that abyssal darkness. Whatever it is in respect of this scandal, like in all the others, it does not want to come to the light lest its deeds be exposed.
So Tommy Robinson is vindicated?
It’s far worse than that. Why is he in jail? Unherd (disgeaceful media outlet) will never ask or answer that question.
From what we can see, Musk was right about Tommy Robinson. Also about Farage, because I predict that with Farage, it will end up being cosmetic changes. Removing Labour from power is also a cosmetic change.
At a minimum, the entire education system needs to be overhauled, and the universities in their current state need to be deratized.
Declaring disruptive changes, without any supporting plan, while attacking the first likely publicly known and supported disruptor with constructive ideas, isn’t smart, by any means.
It could be viewed as sabotage.
TR is in jail for indelicately pointing out that the Emperor’s servants are lying, racist, and corrupt. Free TR now.
Perhaps one of the issues around the grooming gangs scandal is that it is a bit of a litmus test. There is a view, true in the past, but currently believed by a significant group of people, that our institutions, including the police, and hotbeds of racism, sexism and the rest. Further that this is systemic.
What the scandal shows is the reverse. That while there are doubtless racist and sexist individuals, our institutions are systemically anti racist, feminist etc. to such a degree that this hampers action and decision making. By systemic I mean that the policies, practices and (official) culture are dominated by these ideologies. Including, as the author points out, the process of promotion
For those who are still committed to the idea that our society is systemically racist, sexist and the rest this is a deep embarrassment as it demonstrates the reverse. It is not a message they want to hear. They would prefer a “mistakes were made, time to move on” narrative.
“our institutions are systemically anti racist”
That’s not true. If they were ‘any-racist’ they would be in hysterics about the racist rape gang epidemic. But, they are not. The institutions are systematically anti-white, and that is proven conclusively by the events of Rotherham and elsewhere. The ‘anti-racists’ only care about certain forms of racism, while ignoring or stoking other kinds of racism. In other words, ‘anti-racists’ are racist. In my opinion, you should never call leftist anti-white racism ‘anti-racism’.
Your feminism is to blame for everything argument is tedious.
Ms Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, observes that there have been crimes against humanity since 1945.
One such crime being the mass rape of German women and girls from 8 to 80 by Soviet soldiers in 1945. Suffering and an atavistic form of conquest that was ignored in Britain at the time.
Should the organised rape of women and girls the length and breadth of civilised Britain be treated as such a crime? Should there be memorable education in schools about such? When does a crime against humanity become merely ‘failure to report (abuse of children)’?
I am afraid such educating would be strongly resisted by our captured educational establishment that can only bear to focus on the evils and misdemeanours of white people, the British Empire etc. This is made manifestly clear in the way the subject of slavery is taught.
I believe under Labour there are plans to double down on this condemnation of British history.
Identity Politics wrote large – thick young dysfunctional white girls at the very bottom of the rung are expendable at the alter of multiculturalism.
What evidence do you have that these girls are thick or dysfunctional or the bottom of the rung?
They might be intelligent, but that isn’t how they were treated.
Perceived as.
In other words, Britain is, at its core, an institutionally anti-white society. The issue of racist rape gangs is a massive elephant in the room—impossible to ignore due to its sheer magnitude. Yet, even then, the ‘progressive’ establishment tries to convince people that it doesn’t exist.
The root problem is anti-white hatred, whether explicit, as seen in the actions of non-white racists who commit such heinous crimes, or implicit, in the form of ‘progressive’ policies implemented within institutions.
This scandal is of such a magnitude that it overshadows any other concerns about racism. White people simply can’t be racist in a country of Rotherham’s and Stockport’s. In a society where institutions adopt a blatantly ‘two-tiered’ ( anti-white ) approach to every societal issue.
To call this mass crime a ‘scandal’ is a misnomer, as is the term ‘grooming gangs’.
The endemic rape atrocity is a crime against humanity, as measured by the depth of its depravity, the extent of its cruelty and by the length of its endurance.
It’s not like they have the best track record of going after pedophiles who aren’t south Asian either. For decades they’ve known about pedophile rings and done nothing.
” … far better to replace the disastrous Police and Crime Commissioner experiment with non-partisan local police boards.” Easier said than done. Police boards will always be partisan. Most pf the people who sit on them will have an agenda.
So the disgusting reality is that multiple PM’s were at the least enabling this. The current PM is perhaps,the worst of all. As a civil rights leader” he protected the rights of terror promoting, British hating immams, while as PM jailing Christians for silently praying. The current PM tolerates Muslim calls for death to Jews and Britain, but supports jailing people who non-violently protest in ways the PM disapproves of. And now the Chief of London Police threatens people in foreign countries who dare say things about current events in Britain he disapproves of. Perhaps sending a symbol of what triggered the poor resuls of the last time British imperialist lackeys messed with Yanks is appropriate.
In other words, the police have been cowed.
A dramatization of how people in senior positions can be compromised and subverted to implement forms governance inimical to the interests of those they serve or govern was depicted to a significant degree in the BBC’s 1988 TV mini-series, An Englishman’s Castle.
Despite the historical background of this story, the backdrop was in some ways the disturbed Britain of the 1980s. In respect of how people can be turned to serve what is only just short of a regime, the story could apply to any era and organisation, including the police services – they can hardly be termed forces – of today.
Apart from that, it is noteworthy that in Victorian cities there were police forces operating in individual boroughs.
Gramsci wrote this back in 1915. It appears, but only with the help of globalism, that they have been resoundingly successful: “Socialism (Marxism) is precisely the religion that must overwhelm Christianity. … In the new order, Socialism will triumph by first capturing the culture via infiltration of schools, universities, churches, and the media by transforming the consciousness of society.”
Just thought I should give a shout out for the phrase “from Trendy Vicar to Torquemada”.
Perfectly stated. Fifty or sixty years ago when the UK decided to adopt “multiculturalism” as its state religion, the die was cast. Now politicians have ejected or imprisoned anyone who objects to this practice “to encourage the others” as the saying goes.
Unless this latest disaster wakes people up and makes them willing to literally fight for their country, I’m afraid the UK’s fate will be to pass into history as yet another conquered state, the latest acquisition of Muslim empire.
I appreciate the article, but I’m afraid I think it is part of the problem. It is not good enough to say that senior police officers were afraid of accusations of anti-racism, even if it is true (as I am sure it is).
From 2015, there were successful prosecutions. This means that, before then, officers were either declining to investigate, or prosecutors were declining to prosecute, actual crimes for which evidence existed.
It is not sufficient to say this was for fear of disapproval. It seems more like a criminal dereliction of duty. It is hard to believe that this did not originate at senior levels in the police, the CPS and the Home Office.
I have never been a member of the Workers Party of Britain, and while I used to go to the Blue Labour conferences at Nottingham, I was never a speaker, nor did I contribute to the Blue Labour collection of essays; those who were or did seem largely to have ended up in the SDP. So, in either case, not so much “in but not of”, as “of but not in”.
Since Blue Labour still exists in some form that I cannot quite deduce, both it and the Workers Party have now called for a national inquiry into the rape gangs, with the Workers Party councillors in Rochdale, Farooq Ahmed and Minaam Ellahi, tabling a motion to that effect. What say the Conservatives, four times more numerous and all white?
And if that inquiry were at least to include the key academic figures in Blue Labour and in the Workers Party, which certainly has them, then that might be an inquiry worth holding. Likewise if it had Dr Lisa McKenzie on it. How much chance of any of that is there? I only ask.
All three main political parties are complicit. Vote Reform. It is the only way and the only hope.
You’ve got to be joking. Farage right now in his remarks about Musk is showing all his weaknesses. The thought of him leading our country is terrifying. He is not a leader nor a politician of great calibre. I suppose he doesn’t insult the British people in the way that Starmer does with his remarks about ‘the far Right.’ Anyone who cares about justice and free speech is therefore far right in that case.
Musk is a disruptor. He expects pushback, but he does want something to happen, like more information in the public realm.
And Farage is working towards building the structure for it to be remedied.
It’s normal for political parties to collaborate with those interested in helping victims without any of them joining the party.
The value of TR is his life story and what he knows, and what he can tell the public. He can do that, independently from Reform. And it will avoid the strict conduct that would be necessary to avoid the distracting headlines that would drown out any constructive dialogue.
Here’s a clip:
https://youtu.be/lVskv4fw4X0
I have known the explanation provided in this article for a long time and it still offends my intellect. The police’s principal job since millennia is maintaining law and order; arresting criminals including rapists and torturers (regardless of ethnicity) is their social purpose. How does an ideology like anti-racism override that job description? Even if anti-racism is baked into the law and programmed into the police mindset, as the article states, It is still a gross failure to do one’s job if a police officer doesn’t arrest a known perpetrator just because of his skin-color; how did the fear of being accused of racism (and hence not being promoted) trump fear of dismissal or even worse, fear of being lynched by groups of outraged parents (and I don’t how not arresting the known perps avoids the risk of “social disorder” unless the parents were all AWOL). If, as the author states the police force consists of rank cowards, why didn’t their cowardice include their risk of dismissal or risk of being lynched? What’s so bad about being accused of racism anyway; it’s just a paper accusation which normally can be rebutted quite easily particularly after having obtained a conviction or a confession of 10,000+ perpetrators. Fear of racism cannot play any role in the face of overwhelming factual evidence that a tsunami of rape and torture had taken place; facts don’t care about emotions. None of the anti-racism rules and ideological training sessions to which the police have been subject can adequately explain this nationwide failure to fulfill one’s basic duties as a police officer.
Britain’s most senior policeman from the 2000’s.
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/7155824.met-chief-apologises-soham-remarks/
Seems that show some minerals is not defined anywhere on the web. Not even on UrbanDictionary.com, but I have fixed that. Thank you Dominic Adler for this gem and for an outstanding article.
Racism is a cop out, an all too easy excuse for avoiding malicious truths. Ami g those truths is who the perpetrators of these atrocities are. It’s like the US – a disproportionate number of blacks are in jail because a disproportionate number of blacks commit crimes. There’s no racism; there is behavior.
Racism stops being a tool when sniveling politicians and other authority figures stop giving it leverage. It’s not racist to say who the rapists are, it’s factual.
I’ll wager there would be many serving police officers & even more retired (me included) who recognise some, if not all, of what’s written here. Tragically, Adler describes in painful detail the slow yet deadly neutering of the original ethos of policing – without fear or favour – I could weep!
Aside: In New York City, “stop-and-frisk” (the same thing as stop-and-search) worked. And, yes, non-white people were disproportionately subjected to stop-and-frisk. Why? Because non-white people–then and now–commit violent crime at disproportionately high rates. That would be putting it mildly.
Year after year, the FBI statistics reveal the same patterns. For example, the black population may comprise about 13% of the population–about 1 in 8 people–but it accounts for about 50% of the victims of homicide as well as about 50% of the perpetrators of homicide.
And, let’s get real, almost all of that homicide is concentrated on younger, black men. So, we’re talking about half of all murders and murderers concentrated on one-sixteenth of the population. Hmm …
In my experience, much of this comes from people wanting an easy shift. Doing the right thing is hard. It comes with a lot of pushback and paperwork which many can’t be bothered with. The pushback can include being verbally abused, physically assaulted and having accusations made against you.
Nope. Absolutely not the right explanation.
Where were the cops who resigned, with public statements? Were there any?
Was Dominic Adler one?
EVERY cop, top to bottom, who had exposure to this system, but who REMAINED in this system, is GUILTY of these crimes.
“… the politicisation of policing, and its role in supporting the [MANDATED] state-mandated policy of multiculturalism.”
What a profoundly, though unsurprising, insight into the Woke management of our police services.
I have just listened to a 1:00pm BBC Radio4 report on the rape gang abomination. An interviewee was given substantial air time to minimise this evil by claiming it represented a mere 3% of overall child rape/abuse in the UK, which he asserted is mainly perpetrated in the ‘familial’ (i.e. family – to put it less grandiosely) context! The BBC is seeking to deflect attention away from the grim racial dimension to what amounts to an endemic national atrocity of huge proportions over decades and ongoing.
In case anyone may be persuaded by the BBC and other parties trying to minimise the sheer depravity and horror of what has been going on and which has not been fully revealed, and which has now been surfaced for the general public by Elon Musk’s actions, here is a verbatim extract from the judge’s sentencing remarks in the central criminal court on 27 June 2013, which is readily available in full on the internet – https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/JCO/Documents/Judgments/sentencing-remarks-r-v-dogar-others.pdf):
Very many heads should roll for this horrendous, organised depravity; and very many rapists of dual or foreign nationality who are or will be convicted of these vile crimes should be summarily deported upon completion of prison sentences, with zero regard for their human rights. We don’t want them in our midst.
The problem is not very difficult: there is the law. The law says raping underage girls is a crime. Who does the crime is an irrelevance. So arrests the guilty and punish them. I would include the death penalty as part of punishment-once the verdict has been passed, no appeal, and immediate. Ditto with people who sell drugs to underage consumers.
Anyone with even a cursory understanding of evolutionary psychology would be able to see that if you put together cultures with vastly different attitudes and beliefs about such things as “property” and “rights” then you will not get “coffe coloured people by the score”. What is happening is so utterly predictable as to be laughable.
Starmer and Phillips are irate at being held personally responsible for the failure to address the abuse. Perhaps that personal criticism is unfair but the fact is that thousands of young women and girls throughout the whole country were systematically abused, tortured and raped over decades while police, social services and councils who knew what was happening did nothing and even cooperated with the criminals. Yet although many of the gangs have been prosecuted the complicit authorities remain anonymous and unpunished. Furthermore those pushing for something to be done to address this are accused of pursuing a far right grievance narrative. Was Hillsborough a scouse grievance narrative? The contaminated blood scandal a hemophiliac grievance narrative? The Sub Postmaster scandal a petit bourgeois grievance narrative? The Windrush scandal a post war Caribbean grievance narrative? Bloody Sunday a Republican grievance narrative? Meanwhile the establishment has turned the whole history of our nation and heritage into one long grievance narrative about slavery and colonialism as if these things never existed before the British Empire and as if those of us who live today and had no part in any these things bear responsibility to those whose ancestors might have suffered under these wrongs at some time in history, and as if none of those who preceded us did anything about these issues when the truth is entirely the opposite. The Conservative Party is equally guilty here. No wonder Reform is surging in the polls, no wonder some maverick like Musk is running rings around the establishment who collectively if not necessarily individually bear the blame and who seek to hide behind procedure, weasel words, obfuscation and faux outrage.
The legacy media is also at fault. For example at a recent court case that saw several Rotherham gang members sentenced only a journalist from GB news who was working on a documentary about the scandal was present. All the beacons of female rights were conspicuous by their absence and now all they want to do is muzzle Musk.
But it has become endemic that politicians and others play the self-interested consensus game to avoid blame and progress careers.
I’ve concluded that re-forming organisations to counter careerism is inefficient in most cases. The organisations need to be scrapped and rebuilt with clear cut responsibilities. This includes the obligatory retirement of senior people and the flattening of the ‘managerial’ layers.
Did Dominic Adler used to write anonymously as ‘Inspector Gadget’? I’d love to know as many of these themes and issues were covered in Inspector Gadget’s blogs. Dominic Adler’s Substack quotes Inspector Gadget – maybe
As the author says being called racist in the police ends your career. Unsurprisingly certain crimes by certain groups get ignored. Imagine the outcry if it had been white males raping underage Asian girls . Would Starmer call objecting to that “ far right” ?
England is no more. Vale.
So what now? Your Prime Minister has doubled down on the idea that this is just another right-wing conspiracy. It’s possible that shining light on this subject provides the disinfectant so clearly needed, but only if those in power are held accountable.
Where are the good, ethical Muslims condemning this gang rape/grooming? Where are the mullahs calling down hellfire and damnation on the heads of the perpetrators? How widespread is this sort of thing? It’s not just here that these abuses occur either. What about the mass rapes of local girls and women in Cologne that New Year’s Eve? Read Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s book for in depth coverage. Multiculturalism clearly doesn’t work when one group demonstrates barbaric behaviour – despising non Muslim girls and women as “easy meat” to be preyed upon. How can it be “honourable” to kill one’s daughter or wife? These people have no place in a civilised society. Any sane person should agree, whether on the left or right.
Remember, saving ‘innocent children’ leaves those from Christian, Hindu, Jewish and Atheist/Agnostic families behind.
Sensible piece but i wonder if some important issues are being missed or avoided? 1. The rape gangs victims were young, poor and probably quite feral. Hard for police or anyone else to show compassion or give help to a part of society that refuses to work, lauds criminality and considers uncouth, loud and abusive behaviour a positive life skill. 2. The police have considerable overlap with the narcotics industry and other such lucrative activities. Thus some police have no incentive to bust their fellow crooks or simply can’t as the crooks have evidence of police corruption and criminality. 3 Related to 2 – the baridari system – mutual backscratching in SW Asia. Origin is the Farsi/Persian word baradar (brother). Some officers in areas using old often clan based deals to which their families are bound would not arrest “brothers” for anything. 4. UK politicians blue and red have used this scandal to their own ends. The Tories should be ashamed – they know better: this is a law and order issue NOT a rallying point against their opponents. Labor are obviously beyond shame – “Banality of Evil” and all that. They are willing to stir up racial hate, class hate, generational hate, religious hate especially against Jews (for now). They think rapes or racist riots, even pogroms are a price worth paying to achieve their “utopia” (as long as its not them or their pals getting whacked). This is yet more proof that labor’s Marxism is just a fig leaf. Marx held that human history is amoral, governed by the laws of materials in the same ways as engineering or physics. This thinking is not compatible with labor’s obsession with skin tone being causative of behaviour and certainly not with them filling their boots from the public and private purse whilst chafing the few remainign tax payers in the UK about equality.
The dog whistling over ‘child grooming’ promoted today is certainly about race and religion. The appeal is to those for whom misogyny and even child abuse is normal enough unless practised by certain ‘others.’ Such hypocrisy is off the scale.
Well done Unherd. You’re done it again.
Ignore every accusation Musk made and is making. Deflect from the politics. No mention of Starmer.
Why is Unherd an unconditional Starmer supporter?
Clearly some of what happened relates to ‘political correctness’ gone mad. But it’s a bit too easy to place all the blame there. Unique Police ‘culture’, overwhelmingly male culture, had a big role here, some of which perpetuated even after the first big convictions of Grooming gangs over 10yrs ago.
If the Police had a good record on rape crime, listening to victims per se, especially in the past, then one could single out the ‘political correctness’ as possibly the sole factor. Of course this was far from the case. The likes of Wayne Couzens could still be employed and thrive and there have been a good number of recent dismissals and imprisonments of officers following allegations of misogyny and abuse of women. The Human Rights Act and whatever ‘diversity’ training they had clearly didn’t make the slightest bit of difference – a lesson probably in how useful that is too. The Author refers to a laddish 90s culture as if that suddenly stopped some time ago. It didn’t.
Furthermore for all the apportionment of blame onto political correctness it’s not as if the Police suddenly ceased all racist behaviour the day after the Human Rights legislation in 98 is it.
Of course the vast majority of officers deserve our support and praise. But many also for too long did not speak out about colleagues they will have known were malign. The Police Federation should also look at itself.
Nonetheless intuitively one suspects this ex-officer has v valid points too even if one also senses he’s his own axe to grind.
“Of course the vast majority of officers deserve our support and praise. But many also for too long did not speak out about colleagues they will have known were malign. ”
But this is the problem described in the article. The Groupthink, driven by the politics, prevents speaking out. And it also likely drives misogyny underground, where it festers and gets worse.
The article is specific to the police, but the same processes have happened across all society.
I think that is far more accurate. There is no doubt that individual officers will be racist and sexist. Perhaps there is even an underground culture of racism and sexism too.
But systemically the culture in our institutions, including the police, is anti racist and feminist, and even those who don’t agree with it know when to shut up. They know which opinions are career limiting and which are not. Obviously in areas like social work this is even more the case.
Agree DR & DM that Groupthink can play a significant role. However the Jay report was published in 2022 and had recommendations to tackle this. Have you read it? The Tories removed the recommended requirement for mandatory reporting and failure to do that to be a criminal offence in their Criminal Justice Bill under Sunak. (Some interesting names as Home Sec then as you’ll remember – keeping their heads down aren’t they). So why isn’t there much more about what the Right was doing when in power? Were you and others screaming at them then about failure to implement all the recommendations, or less interested because wasn’t really a punch that’d land on a preferred target?
None of this ultimately has anything to do with the police. The culprits are politicians and bureaucrats, none of whom have ever been held to account. That needs to change now.
Braverman Home Secretary when Jay Report published. And she then did what?
Problem was she and others were too busy chucking red meat to likes of yourself they failed to get on with implementing the recommendations. And you almost certainly weren’t interested in the issue sufficiently to realise a v detailed, extensive investigation and report had been completed that needed to be acted upon.
The question is: who was the PM?
Could someone answer one question: Why now?
This is an old story by now, already investigated. During 13 years of Conservtive government there was little call for a nationwide inquiry. Yet all of a sudden it is a scandal that it was not done earlier. Is there an actual reason why this has suddenly become urgent? Or is it just a convenient attack line against the Starmer government?
I completely agree that it is a convenient attack line on Starmer. Let’s not forget he was head of the CPS. He would have known about this.
I agree with you but….the danger is the belief that Starmer gets ALL the blame, is booted out and then everything will be fine again. IMO Starmer is already gone. What follows will be the problem.
Starmer going still leaves Mr NetZero to destroy the country.
The Conservatives are useless too, and have allowed, if not further encouraged, the situation described so insightfully in the article. Our political class have been useless since the 90s. It’s a long and arduous way back.
Dennis, I suspect our political class has been broadly useless – with one or two honourable exceptions – for basically ever. It’s just that we have so much more information and criticism available about them today.
There has always been a degree of uselessness certainly, but there was a distinct change in the 90s when politicians became largely superficial and the dull but competent type could no longer get elected. In the UK this was led by Blair and Alastair Campbell, then the Tories learned that they had to do the same. Then the same process infected the rest of society and now we’re in a right mess.
Plus the UK is no longer in a relatively powerful position and so the errors can’t be corrected or hidden as they could previously.
MPs were relieved of many responsibilities and tasks after 1992. For much of the time, all they needed was a rubber stamp, and an ink block.
It’s not useless. That implies a lack of talent. Like it’s not their fault.
This is cowardice. Pure and simple. No one wants to tackle this.
And so, they kick the can down the road. Just like reform of the NHS, illegal migrants etc etc.
We have a uniquely poor set of politicians. University educated. Experts in relativism. With all the moral strength of tissue paper. Happiest talking about injustices in far flung places or events 100 years ago. But significantly, they seem unable and unwilling to wrestle with injustice in their own back yard.
Spineless. Feckless. I could go on. But why bother.
Rasmus, you make a totally valid point. All Oppositions love to point out failures of Government that they were equally inadequate about when they had their turn at the reins of power.
I can’t decide how much of this is simple human fallibility and ‘natural’ hypocrisy that any of us might be guilty of in a similar situation and how much is down to the machinery of State being too complex, too permeated with perverse incentives and too embedded with a certain mindset to be effectively operated by politicians.
It is happening now because the BBC no longer has control of the news. The BBC also has to change to realistic coverage of news items.
Quite funny to listen to the desperation in Nick Robinson’s voice as he tries to change the narrative again on this morning’s Today programme. I think even he knows it’s over.
The BBC doesn’t have to change.
It could disappear. At least it’s News and Current Affairs could, though I’m not so sure that would be enough.
Why now?
I, for one, did not know that, in 2008, the instruction to police and prosecutors to go easy on these men came from the Home Office.
That changes everything.
As Elon Musk said of Soros: ‘you don’t need to change the law if you can change the way it is applied’. Once politicians and bureaucrats are able to get away with this in pursuit of an ideological agenda we’ve lost even the semblance of democracy.
Speaking of Elon Musk, it would seem from this article and comments that he was right yet again.
I think it’s Zeitgeist and Starmer happens to be standing there with historic links. People have been angry for a long while and their speech has been suppressed. There is also a very real sense that we live.in a 2 tier country, the result of identity politics. In Europe the right is on the rise and Trump’s re-election has emboldened the cowed who realise many ithers feel as they do. An issue as sensitive as this, amplified by a man with his finger on the X button is a blue touch paper.
A bigger question is why did Sunak call an election when he did. Chance, intuition, or did events take over?
Yes, the Tories were useless, but Labour have driven much of the malevolence, the systemic malevolence. So, properly addressing the problem needed Labour in government, taking the Tories, with a few honourable exceptions, down with them, along with at least some of the associated officials.
We can’t call them civil servants, can we?
“This is an old story by now, already investigated.”
No, it is a current story.
People are getting seriously scared there’s no way back now. That’s why now.
