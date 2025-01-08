How does a grand duke — the real, toothy kind, not the handshaking ceremonial modern sort — interact with elected heads of state who offend him? To his sorrow, Keir Starmer is in the process of finding out. Since Starmer displeased Musk last summer with his conduct during the Southport riots, Musk has pursued an escalating war of words, that intensified recently when Musk began a campaign of X amplification of the ongoing rape gang scandal.

Musk’s declarations that Starmer should be in prison, and polls on whether the USA should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government”, have now prompted Downing St to hit back on his “lies and misinformation”. The pearl-clutching in Westminster is such that (according to the BBC’s Nicholas Watt) his “incendiary remarks” have prompted “absolute horror at the highest levels of government” and could even threaten the UK-US security relationship.

So far though, slap-downs in the usual diplomatic register have not had the desired effect. A postmodern Grand Duke with an American passport and more money than the GDP of Finland is testing his political weight against a democratically elected, but widely hated, leader of a state so dysfunctional it’s only able to maintain order by subjecting the nation’s ethnic majority to colonial-style repression. And this leader has now discovered that the handbook of modern British politics contains no advice on how to survive the encounter.

“A postmodern Grand Duke is testing his political weight against a democratically elected, but widely hated, leader of a state.”

Only time will tell if he does. Meanwhile, others in this Grand Duke’s more immediate orbit are also being brusquely schooled as to the proper forms of deference. Musk has previously indicated his support for Nigel Farage’s Reform Party, and before Christmas was rumoured to have been in talks with the party about making a large donation. But then Musk expressed his support for the Right-wing provocateur Tommy Robinson in connection with his activism on grooming gangs, and in response, Farage countersignalled both Robinson and Musk’s views on his GB News show. Now Musk appears to have cooled not just on the donation but also on Farage, posting on X that he “doesn’t have what it takes” to lead the party.

Once we pan out of all this pandemonium about rape, immigration, racism, Farage, Starmer, foreign political interference, “the far-Right” and the rest, we’re left with a big unanswered question. What is the relative status of elected leaders and postmodern lords and princes? The latter aren’t “legitimate” in the sense of elected, after all; but by virtue of their position, they’re able to re-order political and cultural realities around themselves, like iron filings round a magnet.

Musk’s influence-peddling is obviously extra-democratic, in this sense. But many other more progressively inclined lords and princes meddle openly in the democratic process without triggering nearly the same fury. Given this, for most, the outrage over Musk’s interventions may be less about the meddling as such, than anger at a major player siding with the plebs over the bureaucracy for a change.