In a surreal cascade of events, the internet personality Andrew Tate has launched a political party. He has done this seemingly in response to a resurgence of interest in the scandal of Britain’s predominantly Pakistani Muslim “grooming gangs”, as these are euphemistically known; a fact made somewhat ironic because Tate himself, a self-declared Muslim convert, is alleged by Romanian authorities to have himself used the “loverboy” method to recruit young women into sexual exploitation.
I’ll spare you further analysis of his proposed programme for the “BRUV Party”, aka Britain Restoring Underlying Values, save to say that “BBC Punishment” merits an essay on its own. But his foray into politics is perhaps less a serious proposal than a symptom of the accelerating collapse of legitimacy across almost all of mainstream British institutional politics. More profoundly still, the shake-up now underway isn’t just of political parties or ideologies, but of the mechanisms themselves: a tectonic shift, in which ancient forms of power are re-emerging, and the terms of political engagement are suddenly radically up for grabs.
The backdrop to this is the decisive Covid-era shift, across the West, to a digital-first culture: a transformation has proved two-edged for the very elites who promoted it hardest. Our newly digitised world looked, at first blush, like a final consolidation of wealth and power for globalising, post-national and monolithically liberal oligarchy of “knowledge workers” or as NS Lyons put it, “Virtuals”, over those reactionary “Physicals”, the peons doomed to mere real-world toil. This is all true; but it has also turned out to be a powerful amplification device for any renegade oligarch willing to take (or even just appear to take) the peons’ side.
What this has, in turn, exposed is a world in which nation-states on the post-1945 model are not yet fully redundant — but where these entities, their associated political forms and processes, and their mechanisms for generating political legitimacy map at best uneasily onto the new reality of where power actually rests. For digital wealth consolidation has catapulted us back into a world of lords and princes: titans whose riches accord them a status more akin to (say) a Lorenzo de Medici than anything the West has seen since the two World Wars.
It was the actions of such a prince — Elon Musk — that tipped last November’s Presidential election for Trump, first by buying Twitter (now X) and then by triggering a preference cascade that moved several other tech princes to the Trump side. And it’s Musk, too, behind the brickbats currently raining down on Starmer in relation to the grooming gangs, a campaign of posting persecution that’s generated so much noise and chaos it appears to have spurred Tate to launch the “BRUV Party”.
This in turn highlights another aspect of the new feudal order: namely that these lords and princes are beginning to test their strength against elements of the legacy political system. Once an individual’s net worth is higher than the GDP of a medium-sized nation-state, after all, it is far from clear who ranks higher: plutocrat or Prime Minister? This is the broader context in which a domino-chain of internet events led from Musk trolling Starmer with the UK’s shameful record on the rape gangs, to a kickboxing pimp announcing his intention to stand for Parliament and replace him.
For if Musk’s status and role doesn’t compute at all, in terms of the postwar order, it makes perfect sense as a 21st-century update of a medieval one. He is fabulously wealthy, commands a principal field for political battle, is an enthusiastic and unabashedly partisan participant in that battlefield, and (not unconnectedly) also most favoured courtier to the man soon to enter office as leader of the world’s preeminent superpower – and who now, also not unconnectedly, owes Musk a favour. This all adds up to a rank and power perhaps akin, in the pre-democratic world, to “grand duke”: below kings and emperors, but above mere sovereign princes or dukes.
For year the public discourse has been dominated by the MSM controlled by the elites.
We got to hear about only what they wanted us to hear about, what the did not want us to hear about got suppressed or spun to oblivion.
With Musk on the scene the elite control of the discourse is under serious challenge and they have completely lost their heads. Their deny, deflect, dissemble, divide and denounce tactic is no longer effective. It is a joy to watch and long my it continue.
God bless Elon
…and Mary Harrington.
Here’s the thing. The “liberal democratic order” is neither liberal nor democratic and it’s incapable or unwilling to maintain order when it’s non-whites causing the crime and violence. European countries are ruled by a narrow bureaucratic elite who actively despite their average native born citizens, and constantly try to undermine the will of the voters. The whole history of the EU is the elites ignoring the express wishes, and actual votes of the people.
When your Gov’t behaves as the UK and German Gov’ts have in ignoring the people, subverting basic civil rights, and unleashing hordes of predatory or parasitic immigrants on them, the Gov’t should be disrupted. Hell it should be overthrown.