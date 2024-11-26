For most of today’s younger Left-wingers, Margaret Thatcher is a figure from distant demonology: an unfathomable, snooty sociopath whose context is lost in the mists of time. But she was swept to power on a wave of anger and frustration at a social contract that had ground Britain to a halt. Voters chose her because she promised — and delivered — radical solutions. In Thatcher’s assessment, Britain’s problems could only be solved by tackling the power-bases that held the country to ransom. That meant taking industries out of state hands, and kneecapping the unions who used their collective bargaining power against those industries. She embarked on her notorious privatisation campaign, then broke the unions by closing the mines and de-industrialising the country, in favour of the service economy that now dominates Britain.

Looking back, the net result was (to say the least) two-sided. It broke the stalemate and got at least parts of the country moving again. But the cost was terrible: great swathes of Britain were impoverished. She never got a grip on the Blob, but rather grew it; meanwhile, our former industrial cities have languished, our service economy is hopelessly lop-sided, and an alarmingly high proportion of Britain’s former national assets are now foreign-owned. Sir Keir is apparently salivating at the prospect of selling still more to his friends in Big Finance.

But perhaps the worst second-order consequence of her vision has been the stranglehold it still exerts over mainstream British politics. Warmed-up Thatcherism can still induce a spasm of enthusiasm among even the most fossilised Tory grandee: one need only make the right noises about “markets” and “private enterprise” to have them all lurching from their sarcophagi and rallying behind the latest (preferably female) avatar of this creed. But the aspect of Thatcher that the Conservative Party (and, arguably the country) actually needs is not the specific policy platform or indeed the possession of two X chromosomes. It’s her vision, radicalism, and courage.

This doesn’t just mean someone who likes free markets and tank-based photo opportunities. It means someone willing to exit our current care-home mentality and go directly at the sacred pillars of stagnation, based on a coherent, positive vision of Britain’s future.

That would mean making the case against non-contributory welfare, and for insurance-based healthcare. It would mean kneecapping the NGOcracy — from defunding the pseudo-independent “third sector” policy launderers to reining in an activist judiciary, and modernising the now widely loathed architecture of “human rights” that privileges the safety of foreign paedophiles over that of British nationals. And it would mean closing the borders, reforming asylum policy and naturalisation rights, and riding out the screeching that would follow from every vested interest. It would likely also mean abandoning the fiction of Civil Service “neutrality”, at least in important roles. This achieved, we might be in a position to shake out the economy so it rewards what Brits have historically been good at: inventing, making, and selling stuff.

We might even look to the most radical policy shift of all: leaving behind the fantasy of “global Britain” for some form of re-unification with Greater Britain, which is to say the historic Anglosphere. This done, we might even stand a chance of taming Thatcherism’s worst legacy — the asset-strippers of global finance — a feat modern Britain is unlikely to manage alone.