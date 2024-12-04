In most cases, these were profoundly shaped by Mrs Grundy’s Christian faith: the Girls’ Friendly Society (GFS), for example, was founded in 1875 with the support of the Anglican Church, and aimed to support young working-class women who left their homes in the country to take up work in England’s rapidly growing and industrialising cities. The explicit aim was to provide “for every working girl of unblemished character a friend in a class above her own”. Similarly, the Mothers’ Union, founded 1876 (again with the blessing of the Anglican Church) shared with the GFS an aspiration to moral reform of the nation, and to strengthening the Empire through womanly influence. It aimed, according to its own mission statement, “To uphold the sanctity of marriage and to awaken in mothers of all classes a sense of their great responsibility as mothers in the training of their boys and girls (the future fathers and mothers of the Empire)”. Thousands of Mothers’ Union groups, publicised by their popular periodicals, formed the backbone of the now-mocked “Jam and Jerusalem” version of Anglican piety.

Patriotic, pious, maternalist, and energetically pro-Empire, Mrs Grundy represented Victorian Britain’s moral mainstream: the real, historic Christian nationalists. Largely framed by the Church of England, Mrs Grundy worked to improve her nation’s moral fibre from the family level upwards, all for the greater glory of God and the British Empire. Over the same period, though, other intellectual currents sought to channel the same broadly Christian impulse toward social reform in less overtly religious directions.

Positivism, for example, developed by the French thinker Auguste Comte, recognised only what could be scientifically verified. Positivists opposed empire, and decried Christianity as a superstitious remnant of an earlier age, while (long before Fukuyama) celebrating the industrial era as the endpoint of human development. Positivism heavily influenced women such as the Women’s Guild organiser Ethel Harrison, who embraced Comte’s vision of women’s distinct social role as moral improver amid a new “religion of Social Service” that would replace the old explicitly theological type.

In this sense, Harrison typified the Positivist efforts to square their philosophy with a still heavily Christian-flavoured moral framework, that emphasised principles such as public service, concern for the weak, and universal equality. And they were hardly the only Victorians keen to salvage Christian moral intuitions while ditching the Christian story. The Fellowship of the New Life, a forebear of Britain’s Ethical and Humanist movements, promoted pacifism, unselfish communitarianism and material simplicity with unmistakably Christian overtones — just without the Christian eschatology. Its most noted spin-off was the Fabian Society, which would go on to shape the intellectual outlook of the Labour Party all the way to its present-day avatar, Keir Starmer.

Such unconventional thinkers often socialised and collaborated with more conventional church ladies. For example, despite Positivism’s opposition to Christianity and imperialism, Ethel Harrison was close friends with several much more conventionally Christian and patriotic social reformers. But if these ladies collaborated in public life, their underlying worldviews were in conflict. And from today’s vantage-point, it’s evident that the secularisers won.

But Mrs Grundy wasn’t so much abolished, as nationalised. By the early 20th century many of the institutions founded by church ladies had grown so indispensable to the social fabric they were eventually absorbed into national welfare infrastructure: schools and hospitals were absorbed into state education, for example, while the patrician home-visiting once performed by Mothers’ Union ladies became social work under the eye of local authorities. In the process, the “Jam and Jerusalem” piety and overt Christian ethos that inspired them were progressively sanded away. In its place, the worldview represented in Mrs Grundy’s heyday by groups such as the Positivists and Fellowship of the New Life came into its own: a version of the Christian public service ethos featureless, ductile and “neutral” enough to be delivered by impersonal bureaucracy, rather than officious matrons.

In this way, imperceptibly, the version of the established Church of England that dominated the high Victorian era gave way to a new established Church: one in which God and Caesar converge in a bureaucratic, state-managed nationwide project of moral reform and poor relief, with “tithes” or “fundraising” now formalised as general taxation. Perhaps its most obviously religious manifestation today is the devotion inspired by the NHS, as when, during Covid, we closed churches, schools, pubs, and much else besides in the name of our all-important collective duty to “save the NHS”.