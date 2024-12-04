Across the pond, dire warnings are often intoned about something called Christian Nationalism. This is (we are told) a rising, virulent strain of theocratic fascism that fuses Christian dogma with sexism, ethnocentrism, and state power. Others, again, warn that this is now in danger of spreading to sensibly secular Britain.
Except that Britain is already the historic home of Christian nationalism. We have, after all, had a nationally established Christian church since 1534. Since then, this body has (as the name “Church of England” suggests) sought to hold in homeostasis England’s spiritual and political bodies, as both Christian, and a nation.
Can it last, though? Last week’s Commons vote in favour of a bill permitting state-licensed suicide points toward England now being more post-Christian than not. And if the UK is now post-Christian, so too our current ruling uniparty seems increasingly post-national; the enthusiasm shown by the current lot for handing away national possessions such as the Chagos Islands and — just this week — the Elgin Marbles are only the two most recent cases in point.
We got from the historic version of Christian nationalism to our contemporary post-Christian, post-national state ideology via a secular pseudo-church. This emerged within the Anglican Church, spread via its social structures, and then replaced Anglicanism as England’s established faith: the welfare state, and centrally, the NHS. Its unwitting midwives were the welfare state’s 19th-century precursor: England’s church ladies.
This bourgeois group, metonymically referred to at the time as “Mrs Grundy”, represented the public moral conscience of the country. Tireless institution-builders, the Mrs Grundies of the 19th century were often largely content to leave industry, formal politics, and military and imperial matters to men, believing women’s “sphere” instead encompassed family, education, and moral leadership: a figurative as well as literal maternalism that paired satisfyingly with guardianship of the nation’s moral character.
To this end, Mrs Grundy founded charities, schools, and poor relief initiatives. She published improving literature. She campaigned for women’s education. Supported by bodies such as the Girls’ Friendly Society, the Mothers’ Union, and the National Union of Women Workers, a vast network of social reform initiatives flourished across the country.
