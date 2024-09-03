Was England ever merry? We’re stagnant, divided, increasingly heavily taxed, and even our Prime Minister promises it’s going to get worse. Barely two months into a premiership in which he promised to “tread more lightly” upon the lives of Britons, Starmer is already being decried as the sworn enemy of every pleasure of the flesh.
First, the announcement that smoking may be banned even outside pubs. Then, the plan to curb the consumption of greasy food, with a consultation in the works on banning takeaway restaurants in the vicinity of schools.
Supporters of such measures dispute the idea that “fun” is the right word to describe nicotine addiction or junk-food outlets that exploit school kids. As an ex-smoker and general grease-avoider, I have some sympathy with this view. And yet, there’s a deeper subtext to this argument: an ancient, heavily class-inflected dispute over the cultural and historical meaning of “fun”, and what this debate implies about the new rulers of our increasingly less merry England.
It’s an ambivalence with deep roots in English cultural history: one that perhaps especially permeates the Labour Party since its emergence from the 19th-century trade-union movement. But in his choices since entering No. 10, Starmer has revealed that his Labour represents, almost unadulterated, one side of that debate: Fabianism, the Labour not of the industrial masses, but the London bourgeoisie. And the recent backlash against his proposed health interventions reveals that his true enemy may not be “the Right” at all, but something older and more anarchic, and which today is ironically more associated with the working class than any other: the convivial, chaotic and sometimes startlingly violent spirit of “Merrie England”.
Of course, England’s merriment had already been significantly curbed by the time the bourgeois, top-down movement for clean living and socialist government known as “Fabianism” emerged in the late Victorian era, amid George Bernard Shaw’s progressive circle. Now a Labour Party think tank, the Fabian Society formed in 1884 is still alive and well, while its project of progressive taxation, administrator-led social democracy and top-down revolution is discernible all over Labour policy in recent decades.
But the Fabian tendency most starkly in evidence today is that group’s ascetic sensibility. The Fabians emerged from a Christian socialist group, the Fellowship of New Life, whose object was “the cultivation of a perfect character in all” through simple living. Their early members included vegetarians, anti-vivisectionists, teetotalers, anarchists, Tolstoyan pacifists, and other radicals. The Fabians separated from the Fellowship over the latter’s prioritisation of spiritual over temporal goals, seeking instead to engage more directly in politics. Rejecting the Marxist framing of class war, this new group sought to make socialism acceptable to the English middle classes.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe