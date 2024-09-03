Merrie England was ended by the Reformation. By the time Cromwell took the reins as Lord Protector in 1653, saints’ days had been abolished; Christmas, Easter and Whitsun had also been scrapped, and Sunday was a strict, abstemious Sabbath. All that remained in the festive calendar was the anti-Catholic innovation of Guy Fawkes’ Day.

Nostalgia for this premodern world tends to focus on its festive and communitarian qualities. But whether conservative or socialist, Victorian evocations of Merrie England tended to be somewhat sanitised. As Hutton also shows, pre-modern England also made room for darker and more riotous instincts alongside the communitarianism and faith, including barely-constrained forms of violence. For example, one popular feast-day pastime was “cockthreshing”, a game in which a live cockerel was tethered in place by one foot, while people tried to knock it over or kill it by throwing missiles. Cockfighting and badger-baiting were also popular. Still more visceral was the tradition of Shrovetide football games, which had no rules at all, and were described by Sir Thomas Elyot in 1531 as “nothing but beastly fury and and extreme violence, whereof proceedeth hurt”.

Shrovetide football survives today in one location: the Royal Atherstone match, which ended in 2023 with a brutal crowd punch-up outside a betting shop. Watching the footage, I can sort of see where the Roundheads were coming from. But it also looks fun. And yet if Victorian social reformers recoiled from “fun” in this medieval English sense, this was surely due to a not wholly unreasonable feeling that Merrie England’s regular outlets for “idleness, intoxication and riot” were, under industrial conditions, impossibly socially destructive. Indeed, corresponding efforts to curb its excesses were in evidence well before the Fabian group was formed: in 1855, for example, a Parliamentary bill sought to restrict Sunday trading, and especially the sale of alcohol, in the hopes that this would encourage the lower orders to church-going and godly abstemiousness.

But Sunday was the only day off for many, and these workers resented having their leisure options curtailed. When they protested, even their reaction expressed Merrie England’s ancient tradition of violence-as-leisure: at the resulting demonstration in Hyde Park, crowds hauled a large eel out of the Serpentine and threw it at the police line, before engaging in pitched, window-smashing battle with officers. They didn’t even stop rioting after the bill was withdrawn; in the view of the Manchester Guardian, the protest had by then escaped its “original and well-meaning authors” and was now driven by “a set of ne’er-do-wells for whom there is no expostulation so suitable as a thick stick”.

And this hints in turn at the deeper subtext to complaints about Starmer’s approach to smoking and greasy food. Though few would spell this out, proposed crackdowns on smoking and junk food feel of a piece with his brusque handling of the recent riots in Southport and elsewhere. And this can only be via something unmentionable even among conservatives: the fact that for many, violence is less “the language of the unheard”, as Martin Luther King put it, than just fun.

Though ever more methodically stripped of official outlets, from the Reformation onwards, this has remained visibly the case for at least a subset of young English men. There are football hooligans, of course; but sometimes, in an echo of the Sunday trading riots, it also passes for political activism. In my Left-wing youth, for example, May Day marches usually meant an appearance by “the Wombles”, a far-Left gang that would don thick padding and bicycle helmets and pick riotously violent fights with the police, ostensibly to Left-wing ends but mostly — we all suspected — because they enjoyed it. More recent instances of the same phenomenon include “Antifa” and, we can reasonably surmise, a good many of those who smashed up their neighbourhoods over recent weeks for ostensibly political reasons.

So should our leaders go beyond keeping the peace, and try to stamp out all forms of “fun”? Those of more Fabian (and, before them, Puritan) sensibility might argue that we can and should: street violence is not a legitimate form of “fun”, from this perspective, and nor are self-destructive behaviours such as smoking or eating fried food. We must be saved from ourselves. In any case, it doesn’t really matter what any of us thinks; Labour’s majority affords them a free hand to try. Those with any residual sympathy for England’s ancient streak of anarchy must brace themselves for a very un-merry few years.