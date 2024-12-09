But 2017 was not 1958, and Macron was no De Gaulle. In 1958, France had been a broken country: the short-lived Fourth Republic was utterly paralysed, the colonial empire was dissolving, and the bitter struggle for Algerian independence had raised the spectre of civil war. De Gaulle himself was a towering, heroic war leader whose political movement, while broadly conservative, included many different ideological tendencies. He could, in fact, play the king, and did so quite successfully until the tumult of 1968. But by 2017, the Fifth Republic had settled into political banality, with persistent but manageable economic stresses and party squabbling. The incumbent, François Hollande, had promised to serve as a “normal president” — De Gaulle would have shuddered at the expression — and although he was widely mocked for his failures, he was not hated. Macron, meanwhile, was an almost entirely untested 39-year-old who had never run for office. He was a chemically pure product of France’s ultra-elite educational institutions and possessed a full share of the excessive self-confidence they so often instill in their graduates. His vision of politics was largely intellectual — or, rather, pseudo-intellectual (he had retained just enough from his early philosophy studies to sound learned in the subject without really being so).

Still, for a time, his youth and vigour excited support. His promise to govern from the centre, balancing neoliberal reforms with a strengthening of the social safety net, raised the hope he might move past politics as usual. And with the Socialists and the neo-Gaullists both in a state of collapse after a failed presidency for each (those of Hollande and his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy), Macron won the 2017 election, handily defeating Marine Le Pen in the second round. Foreign observers swooned. In 2018, Politico even titled a story “How Emmanuel Macron Became the New Leader of the Free World”.

But soon enough, his desire to play the king, and to lecture the French on what was good for them, eroded the good will. For all his talk of the social safety net, Macron was at heart a neoliberal who believed France had to be shaken out of its bad old statist ways to become competitive in the world economy (he had spent formative years at the Rothschild investment bank). If doing so caused people to lose jobs, well, they could always reboot. In September 2018, when an agricultural worker complained to him about being unable to find a job, Macron told the man to retrain in the service sector. “You’ve got to do it!… I could cross the street and find you a job right now.” Within his first year in office his government overhauled the labour code, making it easier for employers to fire workers, and abolished a “solidarity tax” on the wealthy — all in the name of economic efficiency. And, warning of climate change, Macron approved a large hike in gasoline taxes, in a country where gas already cost more than twice as much as in the United States (and average household income was 40% lower). That last decision triggered the furore of the Gilets Jaunes whose dramatic and sometimes violent protests brought hundreds of thousands into the streets. The movement only subsided with the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020.

The protests did not leave Macron chastened. Indeed, in the years after the Gilets Jaunes revolt he sometimes seemed to take seriously Bertolt Brecht’s quip that “the government should dissolve the people and elect another”. The people reciprocated the disdain, and in early 2022, after a small pandemic rebound, his popularity had fallen to 37%. Even so, without a viable opponent from outside the extremes, he tottered to reelection that spring. But the enthusiasm that had marked his first victory was long gone. Marine Le Pen received over 40% of the vote, and in the parliamentary election that followed, the National Rally scored the greatest success of any hard-right party since the nineteenth century. Macron was forced to govern without a parliamentary majority, but even so, he continued to pursue a program of austerity. Article 49.3 of the Fifth Republic’s constitution allows governments to enact laws by decree, and Macron’s third Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, resorted to it 23 times during her 20-month tenure between 2022 and 2024. Most controversially, she did so to pass a hugely unpopular measure that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64. It provoked further massive protests, eventually led to Borne’s replacement by Gabriel Attal, and contributed to the National Rally’s European election breakthrough. If the Rally then failed to gain a parliamentary majority, the credit lay not with Macron, but with the Left-wing parties that hastily organised themselves into a New Popular Front, winning a plurality of seats in the National Assembly.

It is probably unfair to criticise Macron for mishandling the political situation since the summer because, in truth, no one could have handled it successfully. He chose to tack Right, picking a conservative hardliner on immigration, Barnier, as his third Prime Minister of the year, and relying on the National Rally’s tacit support to stave off a no-confidence vote. But facing a fiscal crisis, with France’s national debt having risen far past the caps mandated by the EU, Barnier tried to make severe cuts to the social security budget. Although he backtracked on many of them in the face of criticism from Le Pen, last week he still had to resort to article 49.3 to pass the bill. Two days later the National Rally and the New Popular Front came together to vote a French government out of office for the first time since 1962. In joining forces with the Left, Le Pen had a clear ulterior motive, since she is currently on trial for misusing public funds and in March faces both a possible jail sentence and a five-year ban from electoral office. She would love to force Macron’s resignation and a new presidential election before that occurs.

Macron’s reaction to the defeat, meanwhile, has been, well, classic Macron. In a speech on Thursday, he ruled out resignation, and, while acknowledging his overall responsibility for the political situation, also said that his decision to dissolve parliament in the summer had been “misunderstood”. And he added that he would never accept blame for the “irresponsibility of others, especially members of parliament who have chosen in good conscience to torpedo the budget and the government of France a few days before Christmas”. He called them an “anti-republican front”. Charles de Gaulle, in his day, also grumbled at the ingratitude of the French. Yet when he lost a referendum in 1969, he took responsibility and resigned. That is a lesson that Macron has obviously not learned.