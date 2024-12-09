With France facing its worst political crisis since 1968, most of its citizens know exactly whom to blame: President Emmanuel Macron, whose tumbling approval levels hit just 23% even before the no-confidence vote that toppled his latest government. Across the political spectrum, Macron is seen as an aloof, uncaring elitist whose arrogance and overconfidence has led him to make one disastrous miscalculation after another.
His talent for miscalculation is undeniably impressive. His high-handed dissolving of parliament in the summer produced a hopelessly divided National Assembly which lasted just three months — the shortest on record for the Fifth Republic. Macron now has the near-impossible task of finding a new Prime Minister who can manage the same Assembly, pass a budget, and address accelerating economic woes. Sisyphus had an easier time of things, and, at this point, if the boulder of political impossibility rolls back over Macron, crushing his presidency and forcing his resignation, most of the French will cheer.
But does Macron really bear the biggest share of blame? France is hardly the only Western democracy in crisis. The United States just elected Donald Trump to a second term. Germany is in political meltdown. In Britain, Reform has moved ahead of Labour in the polls. Everywhere, it seems, populist forces have the whip hand. Nor did Macron single-handedly spur the rise of France’s hard-right. The party then called the National Front began its steady advance in the Eighties, when he was still in primary school. The first Le Pen to make it into the final round of a presidential election was Marine’s ghastly father Jean-Marie, 22 years ago.
And the French are not just angry at Macron. According to a striking poll published this week by Le Grand Continent, fully 43% of them think EU membership hurts France, 46% think the Union is corrupt, and 26% want to see France leave it at once — the highest figure on record, and astonishing for the country at the heart of the European project. So perhaps Macron is not Sisyphus, suffering divine punishment for his misdeeds, but just another hapless victim in the path of a tidal wave.
Perhaps. But individual actions have played an important role in all these countries’ recent political misfortunes. Think, for instance, of Joe Biden’s disastrous decision to remain in the 2024 presidential race until it became too late for the Democrats to recover. It is always possible to make a bad situation much worse. And ever since Emmanuel Macron’s first election in 2017, he has shown a remarkable talent for doing so.
Much of the problem goes back to his misinterpretation of the French presidency itself. When he was still Economics Minister to Socialist President François Hollande in 2015, Macron gave a strange speech in which he spoke of the inherent “incompleteness” of French democracy, thanks to an “absence” at its heart — the absence of a King. Referring to the execution of Louis XVI well over two centuries ago, he mused that “the Reign of Terror left an emotional, psychic, collective vacuum: The King is gone!” But, he suggested, the regal presidency created by Charles de Gaulle for the Fifth Republic in 1958 had the capacity to fill the gap, providing France with impartial, unifying, Olympian leadership, far above the political fray. During his victorious 2017 campaign, Macron mused about governing in a “Jupiterian” fashion, and his first official portrait as President showed him posing at a Louis XV-style desk, with De Gaulle’s memoirs prominently displayed on it. He summoned the two chambers of parliament to hear him speak at the former royal palace of Versailles.
