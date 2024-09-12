The timing of this week’s public inquiry into “the events at the Countess of Chester Hospital”, and the growing suspicion that Lucy Letby’s convictions are unsafe, inadvertently throws up a dramatic forking of two possible worlds. In the first, the nurse committed some of the most depraved crimes in British history, murdering seven premature babies in her care and attempting to kill eight others. If this is indeed the truth, few should shed any tears over her incarceration, and the inquiry will be essential to understanding how systems at the hospital enabled her behaviour.
Yet in a second scenario, the same woman is the innocent victim of catastrophic bad luck and other people’s bad judgement. Babies still died tragically and perhaps also preventable, but nobody deliberately killed them.
In this version of events, Letby is stuck in a Kafkaesque nightmare: first ostracised and nicknamed “Nurse Death” by colleagues because of her coincidental presence at several fatalities on the ward; then wrongly convicted, partly on the basis of a private “confession” she was encouraged by a therapist to write down in order to deal with mounting anxiety; and finally, the subject of hundreds of lurid headlines about being a “monster”, with her family and personal life raked over gleefully by the press.
In this possible world, her sentencing — 15 whole life orders without possibility of parole — is one of the gravest miscarriages of justice in British history. And in this hypothetical case, the public inquiry now happening is not only a waste of money but may well lead to policies that are not fit for purpose, since they are predicated on false assumptions.
One is left wondering how there can possibly be a fruitful public inquiry into events whose very existence has become so highly contested. The New Yorker kicked things off with a sceptical investigation into the case back in May. This questioned the prosecution’s exclusive dependence on circumstantial evidence, its unorthodox interpretation of several sets of statistics, and the admission of what may have been faulty insulin tests as evidence. A further point concerned the testimony of a key expert witness for the prosecution, Dr Dewi Evans. Evans’s theory about how Letby supposedly harmed seven of her victims — namely by injecting air so as to cause embolism — was accepted by the jury, and yet has since been dismissed by several others in the same field as implausible.
It is hard to fully imagine the agony of the parents of the infants involved: first believing the death of their precious child to be the result of natural causes, and grieving accordingly; then being forced to come to terms with the horrifying idea that death was maliciously caused by a caregiver they had liked and trusted; and now flung back into a purgatorial space where they don’t know for sure which of these outcomes is real. Small wonder, then, that the parents of one such deceased baby have rejected the speculation about the safety of Letby’s conviction outright, calling it “lies and misinformation” that “makes us sick to our cores”.
The thing is, to be found guilty of murder, it needs to be proven beyond reasonable doubt. That’s the law. A foundational principle of the law in a free country.
Whether or not Lucy Letby is guilty I have no idea.
But the whole reason this discussion is ongoing is that there is clearly ‘reasonable doubt’.
And if there is, she shouldn’t have been found guilty. That’s a legal principle we need to fight very hard to keep.
Totally agree Doctor Stock.
The gravity of the situation demands that any and all serious advocates should be indulged.
For my tuppenceworth, I don’t believe she’s guilty.