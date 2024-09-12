In their situation, I am sure I would feel the same. There are only so many grey areas an exhausted mind, desperate for some kind of closure, can accommodate. Other more disinterested parties don’t have the same excuse, however. Camps are now forming among onlookers, declaring for Letby’s innocence and guilt respectively.

“Camps are now forming among onlookers, declaring for Letby’s innocence and guilt respectively.”

“I’m certain Lucy Letby is innocent,” Professor Richard Gill, emeritus professor of mathematical statistics at the University of Leiden is on record as saying. Meanwhile commentator Dan Hodges seems equally sure in the opposite direction, writing in the Mail that “Letby killed those children. And she did it alone. The campaign to free her is a crazy conspiracy theory too far.”

More worryingly given her high judicial status, the chair of the public inquiry Lady Justice Thirlwall has also implied some scepticism about reports of improper process in her opening statements, at least reading between the lines. Accurately noting a “huge outpouring of comment from a variety of quarters”, she added “as far as I am aware it has come entirely from people who were not at the trial” and “all of this noise has caused enormous additional distress to the parents who have already suffered far too much”. Perhaps she had to say something like this — certainly, it would be odd for her to remain studiedly neutral on the existence of the very events she is charged with examining. Yet for the rest of us, surely this is now the most reasonable thing to do.

For the recent revelations from the New Yorker and other sources mean that we no longer know whether Letby is innocent or guilty, strictly speaking. No doubt many of us believed we knew at one point, but we were wrong. Having knowledge is not the same as possessing subjective feelings of certainty: each of us has experienced a time in the past when we felt absolutely certain yet were mistaken. Having knowledge is not even the same as having true beliefs, though it does require them: even a stopped clock tells the time twice a day and all that. In addition to truth, at least according to one venerable philosophical tradition, knowledge also requires that your true beliefs be justified by good evidence and reasoning. It seems that this standard has not yet been collectively reached, either for assertions about Letby’s guilt or her innocence.

In fact, according to a more recent epistemological theory known as contextualism, standards for what counts as knowledge alter with the context. Roughly: the higher the stakes, the more hesitant we are — or should be — to ascribe “knowledge” to those who express a firm view on something. In a banal case, you may happily say you “know” where your car keys are, but if your pregnant wife is begging you to be ready to drive her to the hospital at a moment’s notice, you may suddenly feel a reasonable need to do some extra checking. In the Letby case, given the dramatised nature of each of the possible scenarios — appalling crimes or terrible injustice, and no room in between — the stakes could not be much higher; a fact which suggests that confident claims about knowledge at this stage are likely to be foolish and hubristic, independently of whatever turns out to be true.

Judicial systems in the UK do not require proof of innocence for acquittal, but only the absence of the establishment of guilt; even fully exonerated defendants are not positively demonstrated to be innocent, but only formally presumed so. More generally, a mature mindset requires the ability to sit comfortably with the conditional tense, and to tolerate several competing hypotheticals at once. Yet collectively, we don’t seem very good at this; and are perhaps getting worse at it all the time, in a culture where lots of social capital can be earned by boldly claiming that you know something, and little is apparently lost when you get things wrong.