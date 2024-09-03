It’s an idyllic Friday in Spring and I am standing on the factory floor of a silk factory in the heart of Suffolk. Guiding me through this labyrinth of looms is Julius Walters, the 11th-generation Managing Director of Sudbury Silk Mills, a world-leading purveyor of fine silks to both fashion and literal royalty. “Our customers are focused on doing things exceptionally and beautifully,” Walters tells me over the thrum of his weavers. “It’s part of their philosophy to buy the very best materials — and they view us as the epitome of the best.”
This passion for excellence over exuberant attention-seeking mirrors the wider British luxury industry. Unlike France and Italy, we lack iconic listed luxury growth engines. There is no British Louis Vuitton-Moet Hennessy (£285 billion market cap) or Ferrari (£71 billion). Our greatest champions of Burberry (£2.4 billion) and InterContinental Hotels Group (£12 billion) languish at the bottom of the FTSE 100.
Of course, Britain is still a playground to the wealthy. As Butler to the World, we serve the globally rich with private schools, real estate, and a historically handy tax regime. Savile Row and Jermyn Street are luminaries of menswear. Our luxury automotive industry remains iconic, albeit foreign-owned. However, our disdain for poor taste and glitzy tat prevented us from becoming a gigafactory of shallow status symbols. Unlike our continental counterparts, we have failed to feast on the desires of the growing hordes of global affluence.
But what if this snobbishness was a well-placed long-term bet? Over the past two years, I have been conducting anthropological research into the lives and desires of ultra and high-net-worth individuals — or “(U)HNWIs” to the brands and banks that seek their riches. From Manhattan and Monaco to Singapore and Seoul, I have found that the aspirations of the global rich are undergoing a subtle but tectonic shift. The superficial brand mythologies and logos that have fuelled much of the European luxury boom are fast falling out of fashion.
Instead, these HNWIs are embracing deeper forms of luxury, rooted in a different set of values. They are increasingly rejecting the obvious and explicit badges, instead preferring more subtle, meaningful, and nuanced forms of distinction. “I used to spend lavishly on clothes, mostly buying major French and Italian labels,” explains Bao, a venture capitalist based in Guanghzhou, China. “Now, I spend more pragmatically. I buy less and focus on quality, long-lasting items. It should have its own special story and design, not just a logo.”
Among the global new elite, there is a feeling that not only are conventional status symbols no longer markers of distinction, but they also fail to satisfy deeper emotional needs. “There’s a sense of emptiness, of just consuming things, because they’re showy, or they’re pretty and you get that kind of consumer lust for them that you want to sate,” explains Nadia, a jet-set entrepreneur living between Dubai and Monaco. “It has an emptiness that a new handbag won’t fill.”
