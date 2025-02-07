Will Britain’s future be decided in Milton Keynes? The New Town lies at the heart of what’s now being called the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor: an amiable stretch of the English countryside on which the Government hopes to build a new Silicon Valley.
Recent events have given this project a global significance. Keir Starmer is now the last anti-populist standing. His bet is that a sustained rise in living standards can halt the illiberal tide. A major part of this will be the growth of new industries in Britain, such as technology.
Much, then, is at stake. If a British tech sector does emerge here, the material rewards will be huge. “Starmerism” will generate enough wealth to become a model for establishment forces everywhere — an aid and comfort to both the US Democrats and the continental centre-left. Fail, and anti-populism will start to finally lose what has always been its rhetorical trump card: that it is, allegedly, the side of economic modernity and material progress.
Really, Britain should already have a Silicon Valley, and it was only by a lunatic turn of the wheel that it never acquired one. The United Kingdom has some of the world’s finest universities, its first or second financial centre, and enough oil and shale for energy abundance. What’s meant to be a country of handwaving generalists is in fact the fourth largest producer of “unicorn” companies (technology startups valued at more than $1 billion). It was an early leader in personal computers, and has latterly given the world the maglev, graphene, mammal cloning, and the internet.
All the ingredients, then, for a British Microsoft. Or at least a British Novo Nordisk. Indeed, under remotely normal conditions, one almost certainly would have emerged. So why hasn’t it? According to the recent paper “Foundations” — written by a trio of YIMBYish think tankers — the problem is threefold. In short, Britain has a planning permission system that makes physical investment next to impossible, a ludicrously complicated environmental compliance process, and the highest energy costs in the developed world. We can invent new technologies, but can’t build the factories or the laboratories where they might be brought to commercial maturity. And so, without the ability to “scale” in the UK, inventors are floating their companies elsewhere or selling them to overseas buyers. In the words of the authors, “at some point it becomes impossible to grow when investment is banned”.
This state of affairs has a number of causes — but they all stem from the decentralised nature of power in the UK. “Process” is not quite the word for it. Instead, what we have is a complete legal free-for-all in which local and devolved authorities, public bodies, NGOs and courts have a virtually unlimited right of judicial review and audit against central government. Courts that can halt North Sea drilling at a stroke; regional economic planning that killed off the burgeoning industry of the West Midlands; judicial reviews that have made public procurement ruinously expensive; the need for local consent even for things like reservoirs. The vast majority of Britain’s governing classes have an almost pre-modern view of state and society, in which the elected power is something to be glazed over.
The result is a society in which it’s generally agreed that a body like the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has an almost constitutional role, and where attempts to sidestep the OBR are seen as a prelude to dictatorship. Today, this system of decentralised power, always a major block on growth, has manifestly started to consume the host. Not only has it deprived Britain of a technology industry, but it may actually cause it to run out of drinking water by the middle of the next decade.
Economic liberalism in Britain has always been associated with political centralisation. Things like Enclosure were carried out by act of Parliament, and Canary Wharf was built by the fiat of the Docklands Development corporation — which was given almost dictatorial powers over the Isle of Dogs peninsula. Thatcherism, among other things, meant revoking the trade unions’ right to be consulted on economic policy. We now require something similar — a revival of executive and parliamentary authority against the courts, the quangos and the NGOs.
We’re unlikely to get one anytime soon. More than anything else, Starmerism is a defence of this decentralised Britain. What Starmerism represents is the vulgar anti-politics that has been gestating in Britain since the years of New Labour, which wanted to defend a particular set of moral bigotries about human rights from voting majorities, and so devolved substantial powers away from Westminster. They did not trust power, in case someone misused it, and so set up a system where no one could exercise it; the result was a headless oligarchy in which the buck stopped nowhere. The consequence of this general depoliticisation meant that, in 2016, England’s governing classes got the shock of its life with Brexit, which aimed to concentrate authority in Westminster. The experience has given them a lasting horror of any kind of centralisation, which they now see as simply a populistic attack on liberal democracy and the rule of law. The brush with populism has made them despair of politics altogether, and Starmerism is now their instrument to substantially abolish it. Rachel Reeves, for example, has made a parade of trying to promote growth — but has now largely given up control of her own fiscal policy to the OBR.
These anti-populist commitments will dog the steps of the British Silicon Valley. It can be built, but not without an attack on those same institutions — the courts, the quangos, the local authorities — that Starmer has made it his life’s mission to defend. Starmer and Reeves have announced changes to judicial review, loosened rules around development near railway stations, and railed against projects like the £100 million bat tunnel. What should be remembered, though, is that every government in living memory has criticised civil servants, meddling lawyers, the planning system and green excess. They may limit some of its more visible excesses, but the overriding aim of Team Keir is to preserve this system intact.
Aside from these planned measures, everything else about Starmerism is running in the opposite direction, towards the even greater diffusion of power. It is hiving off more of Downing Street’s prerogatives to bodies like the OBR and Great British Energy. It is strengthening the power of Whitehall legal advice over ministers, and is resolute in its defence of international law — including things like the Aarhus Convention, which sets environmental regulation at a global level. It has made no attempt to rein in the judiciary over energy; and it has already assented to a judicial review of the Heathrow third runway — the other centrepiece of its growth strategy. It is devolving powers to the same local authorities that block development, and is beefing up the metro mayors. The latter are already flexing their muscles, opposing the new growth plans on environmental and regionalist grounds. It is very difficult to imagine Starmerism, a narrow defence of “Blob” privilege, ever really committing itself to the sustained, years-long exercise of executive powers that would be needed to make the Corridor succeed.
For all the talk of taking on the “blockers” there are already signs of backsliding. Reeves has refused to revive the planned Oxford-Cambridge motorway, which foundered on local opposition in 2021, despite the fact that 81% of freight in the UK is moved by road.
Starmer, then, is in a bind. He has to achieve growth, but he can only do so through a revival of executive powers — the exact thing that Starmerism was meant to forestall. A new Silicon Valley is certainly achievable, but it demands an act of stakeholder fratricide that Starmer will never commit to. A British Microsoft will have to wait. Starmerism is forcing people to choose between economic growth and postwar liberal institutions. It will not like their answer.
Decentralised is the wrong word in this article. I suggest abdicated is a better one. Quangos and NGOs thrive in a world where governments don’t have the political will or courage to make choices. Nor to be accountable for them.
Loser planning permission wouldn’t necessarily create the much admired factories or laboratories. Though there would be plenty, and I mean plenty, of buildings!
They have abdicated because they have no perception of what it takes to be a wealth creator. None of the government front bench have run a business, and few have any STEM understanding, like why Windmills are unable to provide a credible power supply for a modern industrial nation like the UK. Otherwise, why do we have so many windmills?
What is needed is less politics, such as PMQT, and more Rupert Lowe, as suggested by Matt M, in these posts.
More and more MPs have followed the safe but hollow path, starting with Oxbridge. Then, having studied ‘History of any sort’ or Politics, but appearing not to learn from History, Economics, but having no Business experience, Law, but rarely interacting with Businesses of an industrial nature, or even PPE, which can easily be a ‘Jack of All Trades’ degree, they then join the like minded bubble in Whitehall and Westminster, and pride themselves in being Generalists. It’s not what they know that unites them, it’s what they don’t know, and that is anything practical. Certainly, any general STEM knowledge is frowned upon, and specialisation would be sin.
The reason North Sea Oil is closing is because Parliament passed the 2008 Climate Change Act, and ‘augmented’ it with even more dysfunctional amendments. And no-one appears to care! No-one in Parliament cares. The BBC, that is supposed to air a multitude of views, is for the inevitable de-industrialisation. Their stars even appear to break the Law to promote the cause. And people I meet think that Parliament and the BBC know best, because they haven’t been informed, which is usually true.
By ensuring that the Deplorables cannot provide any insight into possible remedies, the nation continues its slide into oblivion as the Generalists in power are completely clueless about encouraging entrepreneurialism. After all, They ‘Made It’ the ‘Safe Way’.
Superb. I’m going to bank this one for future use “Generalists. It’s not what they know that unites them, it’s what they don’t know, and that is anything practical”.
On planning. Drive along any motorway or main trunk dual carriageway and you’ll see vast new estates of “big sheds” for warehousing and distribution. There’s no shortage of planning permission for some things.
> why do we have so many windmills?
Socialists often have a bizarre, infantile notion that the only industry worthy of the name involves gadgets with visibly rotating parts!
For example, shortly after WW2 the Labour government poured money into the development of some giant propeller plane (the Brabazon I think it was called? ) when everyone else in the world was developing jets, and within a few years the Brabazon turned out to be a complete commercial and military flop. Windmills of course is another current example.
So if anyone reading this is involved with quantum computing, and some socialist minister wants to tour your lab or factory, I would seriously advise you to add some kind of spinning wheel to the kit. It doesn’t have to do anything or even be connected, but when the minister asks just say “Ah that is the quantum frobulator. Nothing will work without it!”. The minister will be tremendously impressed, and funds will soon start pouring into your lap!
We need Elon.
‘In spades’!
There may also be another motive for the proliferation of Quangos and NGOs: It means professional busibodies can be employed in something lucrative, and which assuages their meddlesome instincts, without them being in direct competition with MPs or would-be MPs, e.g. by putting themselves forward as party candidates.
I think Travis is using decentralisation as a synonym for diffuse accountability. If he is, then perhaps devolution is a better word or perhaps subsidiarity.
A country by lawyers, for lawyers, of lawyers.
Hang on one second – I’m just looking for my chainsaw. I haven’t seen it since I lent it to Javier….
I think you need a rototiller also.
I watched Rupert Lowe, one of the Reform MPs, discussing exactly this yesterday on a podcast. Given Reform are on 29% in latest poll (LAB 25%, CON 18%!) we might start to grt the conditions right in 2029.
Unfortunately Farage is in the way. Maybe Zia will be able to get him to step aside and become Chairman so Lowe can take over as CEO.
Lowe wasn’t an outstanding success at Southampton FC, do you think he would do better at GBplc?
Britain already has a large technology sector. Nonsense to pretend otherwise. What we haven’t achieved is large, world scale technology companies.
The article makes many good points. Though the claim that power is too decentralised feels quite wrong. The core problem is that small minority interest groups have too much veto power (which is how we end up with the absurd bat tunnels – when bats have more rights than humans, something’s gone seriously wrong). As Susan G has noted, it’s more a case of national and local government abdicating power (what national government has been doing best for 40 years).
However, the strongest champions of the “blockers” are precisely people like Starmer and the Lib Dems who have been the champions of judicial review and endless delay of critical projects. If these people could solve the problems, they would already have done so.
Suggest this should have been phrased “Reeves has made a parody of trying to promote growth” (rather than parade).
Seems someone in Downing Street has been document diving and found Harold Wilson’s 1963 speech when he referred to “the white heat of technology”! Amongst Labour’s great achievements was the formation of International Computers Ltd by pressganging smaller tech businesses into the mess that seems to live on as Fujitsu something or other and we all know what a subpostmaster has to say on this topic!
C P Snow had some wise words on central government’s attitude to what we now refer to as STEM! I’d wager that 99.99% of the population hasn’t any idea what STEM stands for.
After crawling out of the antediluvian swamp the greatest event in human history bar NONE occurred in England circa 1710.
It was the installation of steam beam engine at the Wheal Vor mine*by one Thomas Newcomen Esq. This momentous event ‘ignited’ the Industrial Revolution and the World has never looked back.
Over the next century and a half a plethora of mainly self educated geniuses, some semiliterate, irrevocably changed the world, few if any of them had attended Oxbridge. These were practical men not theorists or dreamers.
How on earth did we lose our way and allow ourselves to be governed by such a bunch of ignorant/generalist muppets? Have we all forgotten that old adage “Jack of all trades and master of NONE”? Our great grandchildren will curse our supine behaviour and rightly so.
*Two miles NW of Helston.
I have always thought of myself as more of a Jack of all trades, so resent being grouped with that lot. So, I would suggest we change the idiom to the following: “know Jack about all trades.”
Also, nice to see you back.
When my business started to take off in the early 2000s I had a choice whether to expand and create more jobs or just take the profits and invest them in property. I looked at all the many disincentives and risks that confront growing businesses in the UK and, like probably hundreds of thousands of others in my position, chose the latter path.
So long as the most reliable way to get rich in the UK is to get a mortgage and work for the government our economy will continue to decline.
A good example of this bureaucratic muppet nonsense is what is going on in WALES.
Currently the Welsh Parliament (Senned*) has 60 arguably useless members, yet wretched Labour plan to raise this to 96, a staggering increase of 60%!
Has the population of Wales miraculously risen by 60%? No, this is one of the most blatant pieces of political gerrymandering in many years, in short an absolute disgrace.
Finally who is to PAY for all these parasitic political muppets and their staff, pensions etc?
As always the private sector of small and medium business enterprises.
*A ludicrous name now doubt meant to evoke some memory of Ancient Rome.
I seem to remember Sir Humphrey talking about and Oxford/Cambridge motorway on Yes Minister. It’s not really a new problem
Part of the article belittles the NIMBY cry of abuse of power and then goes on to say that Canary Wharf’s development only came about due to “near dictatorial” powers. If you want to look at how another country uses “dictatorial” leadership you just need to look across the channel. Not a model to copy. What is needed is a fostering and promotion of YIMBY groups – they do exist. Once they can be brought along for the ride other areas will look at their development and think “why aren’t we like that? Why haven’t we got high speed rail access/new motorways/factories etc.?”
The “Process” as you have called it may hamper doing the right things. But it also obstructs politicians from launching into doing the wrong things, a strong tendency which many of them have!
“Following the process” is a cast iron line of defence for these people. As long as you do that, you aren’t really responsible for the outcome of what you’re doing. Nor are you responsible for the process.
Strict process following has the added advantage (for those in government at least) that it eliminates almost all variation in performance between individuals – initiative, free thinking and creativity can be eliminated and results predictable (who cares if they are predictably poor – it’s other people’s money being spent on other people ?). And this is exactly what you need if you wish to push DEI and positive discrimination programs.
Then, if the process is sufficiently slow and costly, you may be able to use it to stop anything happening at all.
Questioning the process is not required or desired by those in power. It is the ultimate heresy. Though at least we see it happening now in Buenos Aires and Washington.
Very good cogent argument. A Reform politician in the making.
Travis has highlighted the constraints on national parliamentary sovereignty and in particular Ministerial Decree which Progressives have been relentlessly attacking for over a decade now from within and without whether through national or international quangos.
This sustained attack has severely limited the capacity of the Nation to act in accordance with national self interest which is severely damaging national sustainability, resilience and sufficiency in what is rapidly becoming a disordered geopolitical world.
When human rights trumps human needs, then we know the immaterial imagineries of idealism has defeated the material realities of realism which can only go one way. Decline and collapse. In that eventual conclusion, what will human rights mean then. The short answer, NOTHING.
This article is little more than a hyperbolic rant against a series of faux enemies whose crimes seem to exist primarily in the author’s imagination.
The author makes a swinging assertion such as “attempts to sidestep the OBR are seen as a prelude to dictatorship”, but spares the reader any actual evidence that anyone holds this view.
As a rant it works well enough to divert one for five minutes while waiting for the kettle to boil. But it’s no more than that.