When the first Inside Out movie was released, in 2015, reviews described how powerfully moving it was. More than a few mentioned one scene in particular, one moment when you better have a hanky handy. I’m a sappy parent, totally besotted by my kids and the rich life they’ve given me. So I was actually looking forward to this scene, precisely for its tear-jerking virtuosity. The pleasure I foresaw in being stabbed through the heart could barely be called masochistic, it was so wholesomely familiar to me.
The movie follows an 11-year-old girl named Riley who grows angry and unhappy when her parents move her from her happy life in cold Minnesota to San Francisco, with its one boring season and its weird pizza. Guided by cutting-edge, real-life academic research on emotions and memory, Pixar’s writers and animators enter Riley’s head, portraying her five core emotions (Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear) as different-coloured characters conferring and contending with each other at Mission Control, their headquarters inside Riley’s brain. As Riley grows more miserable in the outer world, two core emotions — Joy and Sadness — get sucked into a funny and harrowing misadventure inside the sprawling world of her memory.
This is where the super-poignant moment happens (spoiler alert). Joy and Sadness meet an adorable sack of fun named Bing Bong — Riley’s imaginary friend when she was three or four — who joins them on their quest to get back to Mission Control. When they all fall into something called the Memory Dump, a deep pit where expired memories collect as charred husks, Bing Bong sacrifices himself to help Joy and Sadness escape. As Joy and Sadness float safely to the bright surface of working memory, Bing Bong descends into the darkness of dead memory, fading and disappearing before our eyes. That is, we’re seeing the moment after which, whenever Riley’s parents wistfully bring up Bing Bong and ask if she remembers him, Riley will think hard and say, “Not… really”.
Strangely, I didn’t find this scene so terribly poignant. But my younger two kids did. The Bing Bong death scene undid them like it was supposed to undo me. Of course, my younger, who was only four, had simply grown fond of this Bing Bong fellow and was sad to see him die. But his older sister was an intelligent seven-year-old. She’d always had a spooky sense for adult meanings, and I had to suspect she was experiencing Bing Bong’s death in the way adults were supposed to, that is, abstractly and nostalgically. It wasn’t just cute funny Bing Bong she was mourning. It was the idea of the extinction of the memory of Bing Bong, and the adorable time in Riley’s life betokened by that stack of concepts, and the way the sweet stages of a child’s life slip from your awareness before you can think to preserve them. In that moment I was wondering — and this might have blocked my own sweet impalement, come to think of it — if it was “developmentally appropriate” for a seven-year-old to be getting sad and nostalgic about how the sweet stages of a child’s life slip from your awareness before you can think to preserve them.
Of course, it wasn’t just a seven-year-old who saw that scene and was induced by its virtuosic manipulations to weep when it ended, or at least to grasp it as really sad. It was millions of seven, eight and nine-year olds taking in this vivid rendering of a child’s inner life as the content of powerful melodrama, something so intense in its significance that, when they watched it, the adults around them got weepy too. For some, if not most, of those young viewers, it wasn’t just Riley’s inner feelings being rendered as tearful climax, but their own selves being touched with this second-order melodrama, these soaring and piercing emotions about emotions. I can’t say without further study that kids being induced, via the saturating medium of Pixar animation, to get nostalgic about their own childhoods and emotional about their own emotions is harmful. I will venture that, in historical terms, it’s pretty weird, a narrative archetype rarely invented by prior cultures.
In the sequel, because Riley is now 13 and entering puberty, the five core emotions have been joined by four new teenage emotions of Embarrassment, Envy, Ennui, and Anxiety. One more feature of the maturing Riley joins these nine feelings inside her brain, her Sense of Self. This appears as a pale blue entity that luminesces on a pedestal behind the emotions, its weave of shapes suggesting an even mix of the two main parental influences in San Francisco — genetics and yoga.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe