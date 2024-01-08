Why Red Sea attacks will bring inflation back

Analysis

07:00

Supply chain disruptions could have major economic and political implications

by Philip Pilkington

A Yemeni coastguard patrols the Red Sea close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Credit: Getty

With the Red Sea largely blockaded by the Houthis and tensions rising in the Middle East, data is now starting to show the effects on global shipping. Between 12% and 15% of global trade moves through the Red Sea, but the volume of trade has fallen from around 5.5 million metric tons per week in late-November to around 2.6 million metric tons per week at the start of January. This is a decline in trade not seen since the obstruction of the Suez Canal by the Ever Given ship in 2021.

As the Houthis’ main targets, container ships have unsurprisingly been hit the worst. But oil tankers have also been impacted, falling from around 27 million to 18.3 million metric tons per week since November. The oil price has still not responded to these developments, suggesting that the market may now be under the control of speculators.

The costs are starting to rack up, most obvious among them increased shipping time, as travelling around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa adds an additional 40% onto the journey, or 10 days. On top of this, when ships get to South Africa they have to refuel in Durban, but the facilities are not used to such large volumes and so refuelling or “bunker” costs are skyrocketing.

It is no longer a question of whether these developments will increase inflation, but instead to what extent they will. The impact will likely be similar to the lockdown-related supply chain disruptions of 2021, which gave rise to an initial uptick in inflation in Western countries. This will have major implications both economically and politically.

The last bout of inflation prompted European economies to fall into stagnation, with the full effects on housing markets and the finance system only likely to fully emerge when a recession hits. The cost-of-living crisis has been crushing, with four in 10 people still struggling to pay their energy bills even though prices have fallen from their peak. Another burst of inflation could finish our economies off.

The most immediate effect will be on interest rates. If inflation starts to rise again central banks will be eager to stamp it out quickly, their credibility challenged by not responding properly to the last outbreak. A rise in interest rates will put enormous pressure on housing markets and the banking system; there is every chance that both might finally crack and precipitate a full-blown financial crisis.

Then there are the political implications. Last month, the Federal Reserve made a surprise announcement that it was moving to lower interest rates in 2024. Given that this decision came about shortly after polling began to show that Joe Biden was expected to lose the 2024 election and that the key reason was economic mismanagement, many suspected the decision was at least partly political. It seems unlikely that the Fed will be able to hand the incumbent President this pre-election gift if inflation starts to tick upwards.

In the UK, meanwhile, the Tories are in even more trouble. Having reneged on their campaign promises to reduce the amount of migration into Britain, they have been eager to highlight that inflation is coming down in line with their campaign pledges. If inflation starts to rise again, the Government will be humiliated, and the Party may well be decimated in the next election.

Pax Americana is over. The United States can no longer guarantee the safe passage of commercial ships through key global choke points. Some are still in denial about this new reality, waiting for the Americans to “take care” of the Houthis — as if they can best 10 years of Saudi airstrikes using American-made aircraft. The reality is that the cavalry is not coming, and if it does it will probably only make the situation worse.