Energy crisis looms as Houthi attacks intensify

The US Navy's Red Sea presence has failed to restore order

by Philip Pilkington

Iranian-backed Houthis approach a cargo ship in the Red Sea

Danish company Maersk has once again called a halt to shipping through the Red Sea, after another of its vessels was attacked by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. This is the first successful Houthi attack on a ship since the United States launched Operation Prosperity Guardian on 18 December, aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The Maersk Hangzhou was not an Israeli ship; rather, it was Danish-owned and operated, and was flying Singaporean colours. Clearly, it is not just Israeli ships which are under threat, and it is unsurprising that Maersk announced that it would once again halt shipping through the Red Sea. Even if it wanted to continue shipping, insurance companies would likely express serious concerns and hike premiums for ships travelling in the region.

This has been the problem with Operation Prosperity Guardian since its launch. While the US Navy should be able to provide protection for ships in the region, it cannot guarantee it all the time. That it took less than a fortnight for another ship to be hit by the Houthis raises serious concerns for other shipping companies which may now have to take the much longer route around Africa.

Now, an escalation does not just appear possible but likely. If wider conflict in the Middle East were to occur, this poses a major threat to the global economy too. The EIA states that the Red Sea is “critical” for international oil and gas flows, with around 12% of seaborne oil and 8% of worldwide LNG passing through the region. Any major disruption to the Red Sea transit routes would undoubtedly put upward pressure on energy prices, and from there, on inflation.

Oil makes up only around 20% of goods shipped through the Red Sea. In addition, approximately 12% of all global trade and 30% of container ship traffic pass through the region too. This means that price pressures would not just be felt via the energy markets, but also in the general market for goods imports — especially in Europe. Avoiding the Red Sea will require ships taking the alternative route around Africa, which adds around 40% onto their travel time. Thes

This is creating an impossible situation for the Western countries. Yesterday the British government stated that it was open to the possibility of striking the Houthi rebels using the Royal Air Force. Some reports suggested that this might be a joint operation with the Americans. But it is unclear what this means. The Houthis are effectively guerrilla fighters who, like the Taliban in Afghanistan, have no fixed bases. Extensive experience in the Middle East suggests that ground operations are required to deal with threats of this kind, and even then the success of such operations is limited. By committing to intervene with air strikes the British government is risking getting pulled into another Middle Eastern quagmire.

In the meantime, the Biden administration will likely move to put more pressure on the Israelis behind the scenes to resolve the crisis in Gaza. It is no secret that the Americans are becoming increasingly impatient with Israel. At the same time, the Israelis are clearly signalling that they view the war in Gaza as one they want to fight to the bitter end. This puts Biden in an impossible position. The President does not want to be seen to be going hard on Israel, but the last thing he needs is another bout of inflation and economic chaos. 2024, then, is shaping up to be Biden’s most challenging year yet.