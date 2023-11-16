Why is Keir Starmer opposing a ceasefire?
Last night's revolt by Labour MPs shows his staunch Atlanticism could hurt him
In the final year of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, a common refrain from those who claimed to care about progressive causes — but who could not support Labour — was that the party needed “Corbynism without Corbyn”. The problem was not the legislative agenda, or even contentious internal reforms such as mandatory re-selection, but simply the man himself.
Yet the notion Starmer could offer any kind of continuity was always absurd — not least on foreign policy. The Labour leader’s decision not to back a ceasefire in Gaza yesterday should come as no surprise. After all, as Director of Public Prosecutions he was allegedly furious when Theresa May, then Home Secretary, blocked the extradition of autistic hacker Gary McKinnon to the United States. Such was Starmer’s sense of obligation to Washington that he boarded a plane the very next day to meet with the deputies of Eric Holder, then US attorney general, to make amends. In a similar vein, Starmer fought tooth and nail for the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States. Not only have the records of all four meetings Starmer attended in Washington since been destroyed, but so too have sensitive CPS files on the Assange case during his tenure.
Then there is the fact Starmer is a member of the Trilateral Commission. This is less the perfidious cabal of conspiratorial cliché, and more the standard influencer-network which has become the default of Western politics as the powerful seek to insulate themselves from democratic scrutiny. The Labour leader is the only serving MP to be associated with the Commission, whose other members include Mario Monti (who led an unelected “technocratic” government in Italy between 2011 and 2013), Larry Fink (the godfather of ESG) and Henry Kissinger. To compound all this, Starmer has himself admitted he prefers Davos to Westminster. In other words, he is a committed Atlanticist and the last person one should expect to break with its political injunctions.
If one wasn’t aware of Starmer’s biographical particulars, this would seem inexplicable. After all, 76% of the British public supports a ceasefire — a figure which rises to 89% among Labour voters. They are joined by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Pope, and 250 eminent British lawyers. Other polling finds that Brits are equally sympathetic to the plights of the Palestinians and the Israelis. Fundamentally, support for a ceasefire is politically expedient — a concept which for Starmer is usually sacrosanct. And yet here that is not the case.
Expediency does, however, explain why 56 Labour MPs defied the whip last night — including 10 members of the shadow front bench. Because of Labour’s relative size that means 28% of the party’s MPs defied their leader over a ceasefire, just 1% less than in the vote to invade Iraq in 2003. Rather than imposing his authority, Starmer’s red line invited needless confrontation.
As the Tories crumble into seeming oblivion this is all — barring several seats — of little electoral consequence. But a rebellion of this size, while some polls have Labour leading the Tories by 30 points, underscores how 2024 is not simply 1997 redux. The majority could be even bigger, but the vote behind the next Labour government will be far more soft.
When asked in 2020 which former party leader most inspired him, Starmer responded with Harold Wilson. Yet Wilson’s supreme pragmatism kept Britain out of the Vietnam War — one of the country’s few acts of insubordination towards Washington since 1940. Such independence of mind today, let alone national self-confidence, feels implausible from either party.
This is perhaps the strangest, and most interesting, aspect of Starmer’s own project. Not only because foreign policy is the part of their legacy Blairites would sooner forget, but because their instincts are historically unpopular with the public, and US hegemony is in rapid decline. Forever wars were evidently a foolish strategy by 2007. Yet in 2023, as potentially millions of Gazans look set to be displaced to first Egypt and then Europe, Starmer is uncritically taking up the baton.
If Gaza really is to endure a second Nakba, with many more set to die and potentially hundreds of thousands displaced, anyone voting against a ceasefire will come to be viewed with scorn by the Labour membership in future internal elections. Voting against the 2015 Welfare Bill sealed the deal for Jeremy Corbyn in his own tilt for the leadership. Similarly, the likes of Wes Streeting and Angela Rayner may just have grounded their future ambitions on the rocks of unpopular Atlanticist policy. Blindly partnering such a volatile, if still mighty, empire comes at a cost. Sir Keir may be the last Labour leader who has the luxury to blindly follow Washington and not have to think for himself.
Labour has a new song for its party conference :-
‘All we are saying , is give Hamas a chance.’
Hamas are a terrorist organisation. They need to be stopped, and since they do not play by any vague international rules of warfare or even humanity they cannot be treated in the same way as a regular enemy state. A ceasefire implies a mutual respect for humanity on both sides. Hamas want (very openly) for not only the complete destruction of Israel, but of all Jews globally. There is no vague respect for humans there. A pause, yes. A ceasefire? No.
Indeed, there already was a ceasefire in place on October 7.
It’s very easy for 76% (of those asked, it’s not 76% of the British public) to say they want a ceasefire. The British aren’t dealing with the reality of it, not living there, are not under threat and most haven’t got a clue. Most of Labour are wannabe working class gobshites still living out their Che Guevara fantasies in the student union. The sad part is that any of them think that the British opposition has any authority on world affairs. I’ll put it down to British parochialism.
While our police do nothing, German police have carried out multiple raids on Islamic groups in Germany.
One more article like this and Unherd will become Guardian.
I remember the site Areo Magazine, founded by Helen Pluckrose. Just a year later, when Iona Italia became editor, this site converted to the voice of queers.
Yes, Areo Magazine is unreadable now.
Firstly, when Starmer does finally face the ballot box, the war in Gaza will be off the front page. But, Starmer hopes, the memory of him doing the right thing will still be in the minds of those swing voters and left of centre Tories who had doubted him.
Secondly, when the public is asked a binary question like do you support a ceasefire, they are far more likely to answer yes than no because nobody likes to see civilians dying. But if, as seems to be the case, the UK populations sympathies lie equally with Israel and the Palestinians, Starmer is correct to think he will – at worst – gain as much as he loses by sticking to his stance.
Finally, the Labour MPs who voted against the whip either have large Muslim communities in their electorate or are Muslim themselves. So they would wouldn’t they?
