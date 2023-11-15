The trouble with Suella Braverman’s revolt
Tory MPs will want a unifier as their next leader
The first thought that struck me when reading Suella Braverman’s three-page epistle to Rishi Sunak following her departure from Government was: why wasn’t this a resignation letter?
It reads like a resignation letter. The former home secretary accuses the Prime Minister of breaking solemn undertakings he made to her as part of a deal to smooth his path to Downing Street following the collapse of the Liz Truss ministry.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
We haven’t yet seen the formal document in which these pledges were apparently recorded, although if it exists we surely will. But in addition to reinstating her as home secretary, the promises apparently covered scrapping EU regulations, cracking down on illegal immigration, and “protecting biological sex” in schools.
Yet she writes: “You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to delivery on every one of these key policies”.
Why, then, was she still in his government? It’s not as if there have been a sudden flurry of betrayals; rather, Sunak had clearly been giving Braverman the cold shoulder for months, at least, and a cursory glance at the Government’s record is enough to show he wasn’t following her advice.
Anyway, she certainly isn’t the first minister to find principled reasons to leave office after she has been ejected from it, nor will she be the last. Fun as the drama is, more important is what it means for the next year or so.
Talk of any immediate threat to Sunak is overblown. Few seem to think Braverman has a substantial following amongst Tory MPs, and nobody has yet followed Dame Andrea Jenkyns’s lead and publicly submitted a letter to Sir Graham Brady.
Braverman might, however, be able to cause the Government a lot of political pain over the next year, especially after the Supreme Court today ruled the Rwanda policy unlawful.
While few voters are likely to be exercised by Sunak breaking a private commitment, it will give the former home secretary and others on the Right plenty of ammunition if, as seems likely, the Government fails to make progress on small boats and mass immigration in 2024.
Could that be a springboard for a successful leadership bid if the Conservatives lose the next election? The thought has certainly occurred to Braverman — and being on the backbenches at least means she won’t personally carry the can for whatever goes wrong between now and then.
Still, having attended Cabinet under three different prime ministers she cannot escape her share of responsibility for the abysmal circus of the last few years, whatever letters she was writing behind the scenes. Combine that with a divisive public profile and a small following in the Commons, and it seems likely that even Right-wing MPs would be better off seeking a candidate who won’t unite the opposition against her.
She was only Home Secretary for little more than a year and probably felt by remaining in office she could do more good than any likely replacement, who would be a plaything of civil servants (as has indeed happened). Henry Hill has no any idea if anyone else has followed Andrea Jenkyn’s lead, he just knows no MP has said so. Braverman won 32 MP votes in the 2022 Conservative leadership election, which is more than any party in the House of Commons other than the Conservatives, Labour and SNP. And with the Tories at around 20% in the polls now, very possibly more than the Conservatives in total will win next time.
Reading the Supreme Ct judgment it seems Home Sec should have well known the tests applied were not going to be passed and thus had a year to either sort these with Rwanda (probably impossible to be fair – they were only ever going to fleece us) or get cracking on alternatives. Looks like she did neither. That begs question – was it just incompetency or it really didn’t matter to her as much as the use of a dividing line to define herself. One suspects bit of both.
Importantly Court has decided offshoring is in itself not illegal. We just picked the wrong country with a poor record on this. I hadn’t appreciated until reading the judgment Rwanda had previously failed on refoulement in a prior deal with Israel. So the portents were there.
Braverman will make alot of noise, but even those who might have sympathy know she’s a poor rallying point.
What purpose would have been served by Braverman flouncing off at the first whiff that Sunak was dishonestly and dishonourably reneging on their agreement?
If she had, she would have been replaced by some milquetoast Tory MP and would be limited to occasionally speaking up from the backbenches.
Over the past 12 months as Home Secretary she has had a prime platform to articulate the policies she believes the government should be pursuing, and to have her opinions reported daily in the MSM.
While she stayed she could also try to persuade Sunak on policy and use her media exposure to pressure Sunak in to acting on the things he promised. Finally, when her time had run out, she was ready to explode a bomb under Sunak and reveal him as the duplicitous, establishment creep he obviously is.
As far as I can see she’s couldn’t have played the hand she was dealt with better.
As for the future leadership aspirations, after the next election the Parliamentary Tory Party with be a rump in which the Lib Dem influx that Cameron’s reforms brought in will be the largest faction, and the new leader will reflect that. The Tory party will be a divided, severely diminished party in terminal decline.
Well, the ‘supreme’ court has ruled unanimously. Anybody got a plan B by any chance? Or are we about to endure a lengthy storm of recriminations, hand-wringing, lofty moralising and (my favourite) long-winded explanations of what-should-have-been-done-but-wasn’t.
Meanwhile the influx which dare not speak its name continues apace.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe