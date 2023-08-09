Why did Mhairi Black compare feminists to white supremacists?
Misogyny appears to be an official SNP policy
Does the SNP approve of abusing women? Opponents of the party’s extreme views on transgender rights have long highlighted the poor quality of debate in Scotland, but remarks by a leading SNP politician provide dramatic evidence of a hostile climate towards outspoken women. Mhairi Black, Deputy Leader of the party at Westminster, has dismissed women who disagree with her views on transgender rights as “50-year-old Karens”.
Speaking at the Edinburgh Fringe, she compared feminists who oppose gender ideology to “white supremacists”, also repeating the slur that opposition to the demands of trans activists is financed by the religious Right. “When you start tracing it back, the money always links back to fundamental Christian groups in America, Baptist groups, anti-abortion organisations,” she claimed.
This is a smear, and one which exposes the degradation of political discourse in Scotland, where the SNP’s rage at being frustrated in its attempt to pass controversial legislation allowing self-ID appears to have driven some members of the party beyond rational thought.
With honourable exceptions such as Black’s Westminster colleague Joanna Cherry, the SNP’s behaviour has come to resemble that of a religious sect. Either you agree that human beings can change sex, and should be allowed to do so legally even if they have been charged with rape, or you are beyond the pale — a “bad actor”, to quote Black.
A belief in biological sex is now heresy in nationalist circles. Black made one concession, acknowledging that people should be allowed to hold different views from herself, but only as long as they don’t express them. Asked whether someone with a different philosophical position on gender could be “thoroughly decent”, she said to applause, “if you keep it to yourself, aye”.
Black’s remarks were apparently delivered without irony, even though she has blamed a “toxic” culture at Westminster for damaging her mental and physical health. She is standing down as an MP at the next general election after being elected at the age of 20 in 2015. Now 28, she is evidently one of those people who think the name “Karen” is an insult — and that reaching 50 is a poor lifestyle choice.
One of her predecessors as deputy leader at Westminster, Kirsty Blackman, caused hilarity during a debate on the 2010 Equality Act earlier this year when she told MPs she did not have a clue what her chromosomes are. “I have a fair idea of what my genitals look like and how they compare with how other people’s look,” she added, helpfully.
Some observers might think it is a bit rich for a party represented by such confused and incoherent people to pass judgement on the rest of us. But it is much worse than that. The SNP now promotes magical thinking, expecting everyone to go along with its belief that men can become women simply by saying so. It’s telling that Black singled out older women for her vile comments, recycling centuries of prejudice that allowed them to be characterised as witches.
This is pure misogyny, expressed in language designed to silence and shame women who hold perfectly rational views. A feminist organisation, For Women Scotland, has suggested that Black’s comments call into question her fitness for office. But the SNP leadership has bigger questions to answer. Are they going to repudiate Black’s repellent views? Or is misogyny now official party policy?
Is abuse, aimed at women, by women, that ‘probably’ the vast majority’ of men profoundly disagree with really misogyny ?
Absolutely disgusting and misogynistic views – astonishing that they were publicly expressed, and shared by the current deputy leader of a polititcal party!!
How is it not a crime? She should be held accountable for spreading such a hateful rhetoric, and inciting dangerous behaviour towards women – the fella in trafalgar square was!! Thank you Joan – spot on as usual!
‘When you start tracing it back, the money always links back to fundamental Christian groups in America, Baptist groups, anti-abortion organisations,” ‘
J.K. Rowling is worth about a billion dollars. I think we should ask where that money came from.
Interestingly enough the American Christians were right about Rowling. She really is into gross occult stuff and injected it into books for children.
I’ve been waiting for my US right wing fundie cheque(check) for what feels like forever. It’s been almost a decade. The queue of we believers in material reality must be awfully long. I do hope they have deep pockets.
The SNP’s official policy is “if some bloke says he thinks he’s a woman, then he’s a woman”. Ms Black’s defence of that policy is not as bad as Nicola Sturgeon’s. Nicola said that anyone who opposed the policy must be transphobic, homophobic, mysogynist and racist. (I wonder if Nicola toyed with the idea of appending “Islamophobic” to her list, for good measure.)
I don’t doubt that Ms Black’s rhetorical skills went down a storm in the Students’ Union debates in Glasgow. But outside of that rarified atmosphere, they fall a bit flat.
But those self-same feminists were like white supremacists themselves, back in the day. Thinking about 1990s campus politics.
If you were a male, you could do no right. You shouldn’t speak ever, unless they allocated you a few seconds sometime in 2018 when all others had spoken their bit, and it was then your turn, for 8.3 seconds, according to their sliding scale of virtue.
So if the Robespierre Machine now demands their being ushered toward its whirring, thrashing blades, even by someone as silly as this M’hairy, should they really complain?
The invocation of misogyny to explain the ideology and behaviour of these simple minded dolts is a distracting intellectual dead end.
Mhairi Black and her flat-Earther ilk aren’t attacking women who hold rational, objective beliefs, because they are women – they will just as readily attack any man who says the same. They attack rational women because these gender ideologues are fundamentally just stupid people who lack the intellectual capacity to understand that they are caught up in bizarre cult touting nonsensical ideas.
Black hasn’t studied the details and historical development of trans ideology and carefully weighed up its merits against the scientific binary conception of sex. She’s just repeating the guff she’s been told because it’s supposedly progressive and right-wing people object to it. Not a brain cell has been engaged in forming her opinions. As I said – she’s just thick.
It could be pointed out that adherents to this nonsense are very well qualified doctors, psychiatrists and academics – so how can they be said to lack intellect? Watching the mental breakdown of the supposed intellectual “elites” in response to the vote to leave the EU and the election of Trump, it is self-evident that academic intellect and behaving like hysterical, irrational fools are not mutually exclusive.
It is dispiriting to read the thoughts of certain feminists, who can’t look at anything except through the prism of “the Patriarchy”. Some laughably attribute the emergence of the trans movement to a secret plan by “the Patriarchy” to allow men to invade women’s spaces are social roles. Men and misogyny strike again. Such foolishness simply alienates the great number of men who are vehemently opposed to the rise of this dangerous trans cult. The invocation of “misogyny” and “the Patriarchy are not only factually incorrect, in alienating men they are self-defeating for the cause of ending this trans madness.
