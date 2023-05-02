Joanna Cherry highlights the SNP’s free speech problem
The MP has been no-platformed by an Edinburgh Fringe venue
The silence speaks volumes. Where are the politicians showing solidarity with a colleague who has been no-platformed by a leading Edinburgh venue? Joanna Cherry is an Edinburgh MP, a human rights lawyer and a powerful voice for women’s rights. It’s another example of the demonising of women who hold perfectly legitimate views, allowing them to be picked off and isolated from mainstream politics.
Anyone who claims to believe in basic freedoms should be horrified. So where is Humza Yousaf, leader of the SNP and Cherry’s long-standing colleague? Where is Stephen Flynn, the party leader at Westminster, where Cherry is an MP? The fact that she doesn’t support the SNP’s gender reforms should pale into insignificance when a fellow politician is turned into a hate figure for expressing opinions that are neither illegal nor offensive.
This is a cross-party issue, affecting elected representatives from other Left-of-centre parties, so where is the outrage from the Labour and Lib Dem leaders in Scotland and the rest of the UK? Even Sir Keir Starmer, who has so signally failed to stand up for one of his own MPs, Rosie Duffield, must by now be aware of what’s going on — and that the law is being broken.
Starmer is a KC, like Cherry, and leading lawyers have spoken out about the decision to cancel her appearance at The Stand. Roddy Dunlop KC, Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, wrote on Twitter the decision was “plainly unlawful”. Michael Foran, lecturer in law at the University of Glasgow, agreed that it was “unlawful discrimination”.
Such things should not be happening in a democratic country, governed by the rule of law. On this occasion, the venue has put out a mealy-mouthed statement, blaming the cancellation on the fact that a number of key staff, including management and box office personnel, “are unwilling to work on this event”. They say they are ensuring that their employees’ views are respected, a position that suggests those views are reasonable.
They are not. Every time this happens, the objections are based on things the victims of no-platforming have not said. None of the individuals who have been targeted, who include poets and authors as well as politicians, have called for legal rights to be removed from transgender people. They have not demanded that trans people should lose their jobs, be prevented from holding meetings or stopped from carrying out academic research. They are simply upholding the rights of another group, women and especially lesbians, to whom all these things are being done in the name of “trans rights”.
The framing is deliberate because the reality — forcing women to accept biological males in women’s sports, refuges, changing rooms, toilets and prisons — doesn’t sound so appealing. At protests organised by trans activists, we don’t see placards demanding “let men use women’s toilets now” or “make women share cells with rapists”. Instead, we see banners claiming that feminists are calling for “genocide” and comparing a belief in biological sex to Nazi eugenics.
It couldn’t have happened without the collusion of leading politicians, whose silence in the face of widespread bullying of women undermines their claim to be progressive — or just decent human beings.
Joanna Cherry is one of the bravest, most principled and funniest women I know. The fact that a venue called The Stand hasn’t taken one on her behalf is an indictment of the intolerant culture gripping Scotland, and the political heavyweights throughout the UK who have failed to call it out.
Well said, Joan Once again gender ideology is being exposed for the nonsense it is. Either The Stand will have to make a grovelling apology and reinvite Joanna Cherry or they’ll have an unpleasant discrimination case and a hefty fine. Watching with interest …
“None of the individuals who have been targeted… have called for legal rights to be removed from transgender people. They have not demanded that trans people should lose their jobs, be prevented from holding meetings or stopped from carrying out academic research. They are simply upholding the rights of another group, women and especially lesbians, to whom all these things are being done in the name of “trans rights”.”
This passage is the crux of the real problem – one I don’t think the author understands. Why would it matter if the de-platformed had called for “legal rights be removed from transgender people” (whatever that even means)?
“Free speech” has never meant (for example) libel, yelling fire in a crowded theater, divulging military secrets during wartime, copyright infringement, false advertising, etc. In other words, “free speech” is defined in part by the other moral norms of the society in which the speech is occurring – there are always some things that we can’t say because other values transcend our right to say whatever we want.
In this case, the TERF-types who are “standing up for women’s rights” are themselves quite confused about the underlying moral principles that are being contested. If you believe that a politician should not be de-platformed for advocating for biologically-separate changing rooms, but that perhaps it would be OK to de-platform him for advocating that trans people are mentally ill and that employers should be free not to hire the mentally ill, then you don’t understand what it is you are fighting for.
Let’s put it in terms the TERF’ers will grasp immediately: why should women be paid as much as men when they are less productive due to maternity leave? The answer (most would say) has something to do with the equality of all peoples, the essential dignity of our common humanity, etc. But those are the same answers given by transgender advocates to justify the very things the TERF’ers oppose. The TERF’ers claim moral certainty, but the public senses this underlying moral confusion – which is why their seemingly ‘obvious’ arguments regularly don’t prevail.
Although I agree with the TERF-ers in broad strokes, I fear they will keep losing until they acknowledge that “radical feminism” often entails just as much denial of biological reality as does transgender advocacy – and then figure out why we should draw the line where they want it drawn, rather than where the trans activists want it drawn.
As confused an argument as i’ve read on Unherd.
When you say that “TERF-types” (sic) are “themselves quite confused about the underlying moral principles that are being contested” it’s the classic strawman argument. No such confusion exists, except you’d like to think it does.
Nor do “TERF’ers” (sic) claim moral certainty. There is such a thing as biological sex, determined in every single cell of the human body in utero. Those who wish to live their lives as a different gender to their biological sex are perfectly free to do so, within the legal framework required via the usual democratic process. If people wish to change the law, again they’re perfectly entitled to advocate to do so. Trying to silence those with a different view is the perfect example of confused moral certitude.
‘Free speech’ means that if you post something here expressing the other point of view about Joanna Cherry, it will go into moderation.
Good point
