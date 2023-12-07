Why are people still denying Hamas’s rapes?
Graphic reports this week continue to be ignored
There’s never been a better moment to be a rapist. Almost 200 women report a rape to the police every day in England and Wales, yet fewer than four will see their attackers punished. Rape denial is commonplace, not just in relation to what victims say but whether it happened in the first place. Endless excuses are made for defendants: the victim had been drinking, didn’t say “no” loudly enough, or didn’t have visible injuries.
Disbelief permeates the criminal justice system, reflecting strikingly lenient public attitudes towards men accused of sexual offences. None of this is unique to the UK, but I don’t think any of us ever expected to see rape denial on the scale that’s been exposed following the horrific events in Israel on 7 October.
The use of extreme sexual violence by Hamas became public within days of the attacks. I wrote about it soon afterwards, but much more detailed accounts have emerged this week. Some of the evidence comes from volunteers who collected women’s bodies, discovering injuries that are almost too sickening to report.
It’s been provided not just by the Israeli authorities but also independent organisations such as The Sunday Times and the BBC. Journalists have been shown harrowing video testimony by a woman who witnessed a gang rape at the Nova music festival. She saw the victim being mutilated, having one of her breasts cut off before she was shot in the head by the final assailant while he was raping her.
It’s not even as though the terrorists hid what they were doing. They filmed the slaughter of men, women and children, leaving a trail of bloodied female corpses stripped of their underwear. International organisations including the UN have rightly been shamed for their failure to condemn these atrocities. Soon after the Hamas attack, a video of a woman in bloodstained sweatpants being forced into a truck was shared around social media, pointing to the horrors yet to emerge.
But reactions to the mass rape of Israeli women are not just hypocritical and heartless. They demonstrate the astounding lengths people will go to when they don’t want to believe some of the most graphic evidence of rape most of us have ever been presented with. Where is the survivor testimony, they ask. Why haven’t we seen video footage of actual rapes as they happened?
I shouldn’t have to point out that dead women can’t testify on their own behalf. Or that filmed evidence of women being raped may have been held back out of concern for the dignity of victims. Such demands for “proof” are sickening, but they also expose where the habit of rape denial ends up. The mass rapes in Israel are not a matter of “his word against hers”; there is abundant evidence in the form of women’s bodies, hideously abused by multiple attackers.
There are a couple of harsh truths here. One is about the readiness of women’s organisations to look away when victims don’t fit their ideology. But the biggest is the fact that no amount of evidence will ever satisfy the impossible demands placed on victims of rape.
Most sexual predators deny their crimes, but the Hamas terrorists recorded them so the world could see — and some people still don’t believe it. When rape denial extends even to perpetrators, how can women, anywhere in the world, get justice?
What can be said. I am horrified by the outspoken and proud denial of these barbaric crimes by many who are so blinkered by their visceral anti-zionism they refuse to acknowledge anything that shows Hamas in a bad light.
I am reminded of the Congolese doctor, Dr Mukwege, who founded a hospital for the treatment of women horrifically injured and suffering diseases as a result of r ape perpetrated by armed rebels. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in recognition of his work and further ‘rewarded’ by a tumult of death threats for his troubles.
But to see the same reactions amongst so-called educated westerners is sobering and depressing in equal parts. Sharia law demands 4 witnesses for a woman making such a charge to be believed. Will that be the case here in the near future? Looks like we are pretty much there.
Armed rebels? I have said for decades that, if the UN peace keepers are coming, lock up your wives and daughters….
This is staggering to watch in real time. I have utmost contempt for these people and their illogical virtue signalling. I watched a Konstantin Krisin YouTube yesterday where he was interviewing mainly British pro Palestine protestors… they could not answer the most basic questions. Embarrassing.
Most people cannot answer the most basic questions about this scenario in the ME anymore than they can about what is going on in Ukraine, when it actually started, and why.
Because admitting them would create cognitive dissonance which even so-called Progressives, well accustomed to believing multiple contradictory things simultaneously, would find too psychologically distressing. So they double-down on denialism.
Having already concluded that the world can be comprehensively explained by a hierarchy of victimhood which categorises Jews as white oppressors and Palestinians as non-white oppressed, its easier for these people to obfuscate the evidence of broken, naked female bodies displayed as trophies, than it is to admit that the kidnapped Jewish woman with the blood stained crotch might just be more of a victim than the Hamas gunman.
A friend of mine was extolling the Palestinian “resistance”. I, who have seen much of the Hamas Go-Pro and security footage of October 7th, began to describe some of the atrocities. This friend put her hands over her ears and shouted “Don’t want to hear! Don’t want to hear!” It was at that point that I realised that within the brain of “resistance” supporters was a black hole, into which any information that can’t be processed is sucked, to disappear forever.
“There’s never been a better moment to be a rapist.”
Best of times:
There’s also never been a better time to accuse someone of rape. #MeToo #BelieveAllWomen #RetroactivelyRedefiningRape
The difference: Hamas actually bragged about it and left documentary evidence, and yet their fan club STILL denies it.
Ms Smith conflates 2 issues here. Hamas are let off the hook because they, in the guise of ‘Palestinians’, have been classed as ‘victims’, and ideologically nothing must sully or dilute their immaculate ‘victimhood’. It’s the same for the Rotherham etc gangs. Agency, responsibility, contributory factors, cannot be assigned to ‘official victims’; their victimhood would be lessened, and, more importantly, the evil of their ‘oppressors’ would not be absolute. The other issue is that of evidence and consent, both very grey areas, and both, in the case of allegations of rape, very difficult to establish satisfactorily.
