Don’t overlook the sexual violence of Hamas

Terrorists hate women. They rape girls; they parade women’s bodies; they deliberately target events where many of the injured and dead will be female. Hamas did it at the weekend, killing and abducting young women from a rave in Israel. An Islamist and his brother did it in Manchester six years ago, bombing an Ariana Grande concert packed with teenage girls.
What has happened to the hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas hardly bears thinking about. Yet every atrocity has its apologists, who claim the terrorists are really freedom fighters. They’ve been out in force since the weekend, taking to the streets and social media to blame the victims, while hailing marauding sexual predators and killers as heroes. It’s as if terrorists have to steel themselves to assault helpless young women, doing it for the cause rather than because they enjoy it.
Witnessing this species of rape apology over the last few days has made me sick to my stomach. One of many horrifying images showed the inert body of a young German-Israeli woman lying in the back of a truck, being driven round Gaza while men spat on her. Are we supposed to believe that these jubilant misogynists eventually parked up, went home and read bedtime stories to their nieces?
In 2017, when there was a series of fatal terrorist attacks in London as well as the Manchester Arena bombing, I noticed that almost all the perpetrators had histories of domestic violence. It was true of the Right-wing extremist who attacked worshippers leaving a mosque in North London, as well as the Islamists who drove into pedestrians on London Bridge.
I wrote a book, Home Grown, which was a catalogue of men who had beaten and sexually assaulted women in their own families before they became notorious as terrorists. I argued that conventional wisdom, which blames terrorism on ideology, had got it wrong. These men were excited by violence, and that’s why they were attracted to terrorist organisations like ISIS which trafficked women, among other war crimes.
After the book was published, I was invited by the police and the Home Office to be involved in a project that analysed just over 3,000 referrals to the Prevent programme in England and Wales in 2019. It showed that almost 40% of adults referred to Prevent had a history of domestic abuse — and that was no doubt an underestimate, given that domestic violence is one of the most underreported crimes. The comparable figure for children was 30%, another likely underestimate because under-16s were not routinely questioned about domestic abuse in the home.
If that’s true of men living in a relatively peaceful country like the UK, imagine what it’s like living in a claustrophobic environment like Gaza. Rates of domestic violence soar in conflict situations, and in 2019 the Palestinian Bureau of Statistics said that 41% of women in Gaza had experienced domestic violence. In a patriarchal society, where reporting this kind of violence is likely to be met with indifference, the real figure is bound to be much higher.
What this means is both chilling and obvious. When people who imagine themselves to be “progressive” cheer on Hamas, they’re siding with pitiless misogynists. And it is women, in both Israel and Gaza, who get forgotten when idiots make excuses for rapists and murderers.
I don’t know how so many so-called Progressives can live with themselves.
The sort of people who have no hesitation in branding those using the wrong pronouns as “hateful Nazis”, yet their response to the naked, broken and humiliated body of a young woman paraded as the “spoils of war” is to rush to excuse the men who have brutalised her or just remain silent. As if differences of opinion on the status of sex vs gender requires their urgent, authoritative intervention, yet women and children being rounded up, tortured and murdered in real time is of no consequence.
I don’t care what your political sympathies are, if you witnessed the footage of the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians and your reaction was anything other than utter revulsion and condemnation of this evil, then you have lost all moral authority to comment on anything.
Aren’t there a lot of the same factors at play with Pakistani grooming gangs ?
You belong to a very sexually repressive culture yourself; you project a lot of hothouse fantasies onto wicked Western women or others ; you affect to despise them and voila, then you can justify your own behaviour and gratify your urges at the same time.
I never cease to be amazed at the mental gymnastics that progressives will perform to accommodate seemingly mutually exclusive viewpoints like supporting women’s rights, gay rights, trans rights, yet also supporting the Palestinians who literally spit upon such notions against a nation with one of the better records when it comes to women’s rights. I think this must be what Orwell meant when he coined the term ‘doublethink’. Two contradictory beliefs held by people in spite of all logic and reason. People are too softhearted. We shouldn’t be accommodating these terrorists, we should be wiping them off the face of the earth. Nothing in the world is entirely black and white, but sometimes there are good guys and bad guys, or at least allies and enemies. The Palestinians have shown themselves time and again to be enemies of western civilization, peace, and civility in general. They spent half a century cursing Israel for destroying their nation, but when finally given a part of their own nation back, they used it as a base for terrorism and low level warfare long after most of the Islamic world had made peace with Israel. The world would almost certainly be a better place if Israel permanently annexed both Gaza and the entire West Bank, deported all the terrorists and inciters of violence, and allowed anyone willing to coexist under Israeli law to stick around.
The note of reading stories to “nieces” rang strange on the ear. Why not daughters? Might it be that the author is trying not to humanise the terrorists by suggesting they might have wives and children of their own? There is no dichotomy between inflicting violence on other people and loving one’s own family, as much as social scientists would love this to be different. The other point is that what is considered “domestic abuse” in the West is certainly a lower bar than that used in Gaza. If wife, husband and wider society don’t consider it abuse then it isn’t right to compare them to citizens (even criminals) in the UK.
“These men were excited by violence”
Women are excited by male violence. It would be interesting to discover what percentage of male criminality is driven by males needing to convince their paramours that they are dangerous, exciting and unpredictable. Any of the surviving bloodthirsty Hamas guys will be very much desired by women, but no doubt this will be explained away by The Patriarchy or some such.
