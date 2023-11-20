What does Palestine have to do with climate change?
Just Stop Oil is the latest protest group to fall prey to the Omnicause
The Omnicause has claimed another single-issue group. The climate change campaigners Just Stop Oil organised a sit-in protest at Waterloo Station on Saturday — not in itself surprising, except that it wasn’t about oil at all, but instead a ceasefire in Gaza.
What does Palestine have to do with climate change? Nor is Just Stop Oil the only such case: a great many other apparently unrelated campaigns, such as the feminist domestic violence campaign Sisters Uncut, have recently abandoned whatever they were focusing on and erupted onto the streets in support of the Omnicause.
I say “Omnicause” rather than “Palestine” because while part of London’s recent street gaiety is clearly provided by those Islamists and their sympathisers, for whom the conflict in Gaza is a crucial Muslim political and religious cause, it takes more than Britain’s Islamists to provide the sheer number now clambering over war memorials and posing for selfies with the police. And it’s equally clear that much of the turnout that isn’t Islamists and their fellow travellers is drawn, by and large, from the same coalition that turned out for the BLM riots during Covid. (Indeed, one of the protesters interviewed recently by UnHerd said as much.)
The origin story of the Omnicause that impels their presence, as it did for BLM before, lies back in the middle decades of the 20th century, when the postwar Left abandoned the prospect of proletarian revolution in the increasingly affluent West for a new focus. In the 1960s Herbert Marcuse argued for “abolition” of the modern, wealthy “pseudo-democracy”: an order that, in his view, employed “repressive tolerance” to neuter potentially revolutionary subjects, then pacified them with soporific affluence and thus co-opted the working class as adherents of the regime.
The only way out of this system of capitalist control, Marcuse claimed, was a new revolutionary coalition drawn from the elite and the margins: a cadre of intellectuals, aided by “the substratum of outcasts and outsiders” such as racial and sexual minorities and the economic underclass. These new radicals would enact an extra-democratic revolution which, he thought, should be pursued through any means necessary: “I believe that there is a ‘natural right’ of resistance for oppressed and overpowered minorities to use extralegal means if the legal ones have proved to be inadequate”.
Subsequent generations of American progressive activists have developed Marcuse’s post-democratic playbook, as well as an elaborate body of theory on the coalition’s marginalised groups. Perhaps no buzzword captures the latter more completely than the doctrine of “intersectionality”, first set out in 1989 by the critical race theorist Kimberlé Crenshaw but since popularised via a trillion Tumblrs, pop-feminist articles and infographics.
Crenshaw argued, in brief, that oppressed identities can overlap and serve as multipliers: the more axes on which you’re a minority, the more oppressed you are. In its pop form, this worldview cashes out as two central beliefs: firstly, that oppressed identities confer a kind of special status and knowledge, and arrange victims in a kind of hierarchy — those who speak for or about identities they don’t possess are thus enjoined to “stay in your lane”.
And secondly, that every form of oppression intersects with and hence must be tackled alongside every other form — meaning that believers must stay in their lanes but are also obliged to “stand with” the oppressed everywhere all the time. It is this contradictory but all-consuming outlook that turns seemingly disparate campaigns into an Omnicause.
It is never wholly clear why one instance of oppression should attain sacred status within the Omnicause, while others — the abduction and rape of women in war, for example — should be swept aside. For those with an instinct for seeking personal power amid the fog and chaos of conflict or revolution, this is no doubt a feature, rather than a bug. Regardless, whether their day-to-day focus is climate or domestic violence or something else, Omnicause revolutionaries are obliged to turn out for events designated by consensus as particularly deserving.
Palestinians have attained this status: as a group, they tick a great many intersectional victim boxes, while Omnicause adherents have long viewed Israel’s behaviour as a metonym for American oppression, both internally (racism, slavery) and externally (global imperial hegemony). As a cause, Gaza has come to represent the intersectional, omnipresent repressive order against which Marcuse encouraged his radical coalition to struggle by any means necessary.
Between the conflict’s totemic status for the Omnicause and its religious significance for Islamists, then, we should not be surprised by the scale of public disturbance. Or, indeed, the abrupt mobilisation of every seemingly disparate single-issue groupuscule under an unsettlingly univocal banner.
In two words “mental illness”
Virtue signaling, performative politics, or self-righteous displays.
Bandwagon displaying.
Who is funding and directing these groups?
Which countries wish the West’s decline? There’s your answer.
The idea that “if you have it good, you must be screwing someone,” is puerile.
It really bothers me that so many people think it. I am not sure what I will do to fight it, but fight it I will.
Bored, dimwitted wannabe victims looking for an omnicause.
What’s next? Part-time Mothercare workers for Palestine?
Mob behaviour
Collective solipsism
Moral narcissism
Group identity-formation
Transferred nationalism
Fanaticism,
etc, etc.
All of the above is true as far as it goes.
Left wing identity politics has been full of such strange coalitions and contradictions for a few decades, but it is only recently that they have broken through into the mainstream.
25 years ago in my PhD/brief academic career days I would regularly hear student and academic “activists” denouncing western social norms as oppressive while simultaneously justifying non-western equivalents which to my untrained eye appeared to be worse.
If western women’s clothing is really the product of a system of patriarchal oppression, something Germaine Greer pointed out 50-odd years ago in the Female Eunuch, then I naively assumed that the sort of society which compels women to cover themselves in the name of modesty is worse. Oh how wrong I was! Turns out that in the intersectionalist Land of Oz which social justice warriors inhabit, the Burkha is actually a liberating symbol of women’s choice.
All that said, what the article above doesn’t talk about but should is the fertile ground onto which these crazy seeds are landing. And a lot of that has to do with the disenchantment of younger generations with a system which, rightly or wrongly, they feel no longer works for them.
On top of the demographic trend of an aging population and the slow decline in prosperity in the West, someone born in 1990 would have reached maturity in the middle of the credit crunch, then had most of the first 10 years of their professional career blighted by the turmoil of Brexit and Covid. Given this, it shouldn’t be so surprising when they start to listen to arguments that the system no longer works and its all the fault of a class of older, mostly white and male people who are jealously hanging on to all the privilege. The fact that what they are buying into instead makes no sense and is being propagated by some people who don’t have their best interests at heart probably doesn’t even occur to them. Its just different and offers a sense of purpose beyond grinding it out in the gig economy.
Thought the problem was that Israel had stopped oil to Gaza.
Something for JSO to celebrate, I would have thought….
Ideology starts off as a cult, as it gathers momentum it becomes corrupted, the next stage is totalitarianism, then finally high mortality/mass murder and social collapse.
The Left have always been against capitalism and the USA has been their example of capitalism to be against.
I suspect that because the USA supports Israel the more extreme Left automatically supports the other side, i.e. HAMAS. No more thought is required for a visceral reaction against The Man (how Sixties) – partly because the reaction is a luxury belief which can safely be dabbled with as it is happening far, far, away.
I’ll copy paste something I posted on an article about Greta Thurrnberg.
Greta Thurnberg respresent bourgois cosmoplitans who hate the rooted western “somewhere” middle class, its values, its way of life and the fact that the western citizens enjoy reasonnably high living standards.
That’s what she stands against. And that is what I stand for.
The people whofight climate change hate the West, and support anything that hates it.
Mary’s thesaurus has had a busy morning.
Indeed. The wider the net cast by intersectional activism, the more the focus is blurred and those in the struggle lose purpose.
To that section of feminism which is disgracing itself over this war, why would some of you cede all authority to the nosiest voices among the Jewish half of one per cent of the population, but not to the noisiest voices among that half of one per cent which professed a gender identity different from its biological sex? By doing the former, why are you lining up with the far more powerful people who did the latter? Why do you never mention that, unlike Hamas, two parties in Israel’s ruling coalition do not allow women to be candidates for public office, and both of those parties were already in government on 7th October? Why do you make such a fuss of Tel Aviv Pride, which is Asia’s largest example of the specifically LGBT+ events against which you demonstrate in your own country, and at which your gender-critical views would be thoroughly unwelcome, to put it politely?
Led by the working class, the struggle for economic equality is the struggle against a capitalist system that was founded on the transatlantic slave trade. That trade financed enclosure, meaning that there has always been One Struggle, and it has always been against something that was fundamentally racist.
Today, as the likes of “Tommy Robinson” recognise and celebrate, the world’s preeminent example of the specific phenomenon of white violence against people of colour is the oppression of the Palestinians, making it central to the class struggle. You are siding with those who rioted at the Cenotaph on Armistice Day, injuring nine Police Officers, as had always been the intention from the decision to go equipped with bladed articles but not with firearms. Your boys had not gone to shoot Hamas. They had gone to stab the Police. You have chosen that side. We are the 76 per cent for a reason.
The Israelis themselves now admit they have no evidence of any rapes, just as there were only 1200 rather than 1400 dead (expect that figure to fall further), only one of whom was a baby, neither beheaded nor baked. That is before we even start about Hamas bases under hospitals, and what not. What next, weapons of mass destruction in Iraq? The people who say this are the people who said that. We have already had at least one attempt at a feminist war. How did Afghanistan work out for you? Then again, it did you no harm at all. Upper-middle-class white women did not have to fight it.
The origins of capitalism long pre-date the Atlantic slave trade. And you should consider yourself fortunate that you obviously haven’t seen the Hamas video of toddlers at a kibbutz nursery being tied together and burnt alive.
Nor have you. We are expected to trust the word of carefully selected courtiers. Since when was that journalism?
The Israelis themselves are no longer peddling this. Try and keep up.
We are the 76 per cent for a reason. As on Iraq, one day you will pretend that you had always been of our number.
Where does the Holocaust fit in with all this dimwitted tripe.
”white violence against people of colour.”
It was a different phenomenon.
“A capitalist system that was founded on the transatlantic slave trade.”
You can’t seriously believe that? Modern industrial capitalism is built on energy. The invention of the steam engine and abundant coal are its foundations. Slavery has been an element of every economy in recorded history but is not the foundation of capitalism. Indeed it’s probably no coincidence that the only global hegemony to ban it did so as machines started to replace muscle power.
Interesting that you use One Stuggle. Have a look at Mary’s Omnicause article.
“The Israelis themselves now admit they have no evidence of any rapes….”. I’d love to see your source. You contradict everything else I’ve read. Just blurting such things out makes you seem un-serious: it’s the difference between a polemic and a rant.
