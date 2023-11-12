London demonstration: hate march or peace protest?

Video

19:00

Freddie Sayers and Flo Read report from the pro-Palestinian protest

by UnHerd Staff

The pro-Palestine protest in central London this weekend was very nearly cancelled before it began. Falling on Armistice Day, some supporters of Israel dubbed it a “hate march” of Hamas sympathisers; others insisted it was merely a protest in favour of peace. Once it was clear that the march would go ahead, and with record attendance expected, UnHerd‘s Freddie Sayers and Florence Read decided to see what the reality was on the ground.