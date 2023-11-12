London demonstration: hate march or peace protest?
Freddie Sayers and Flo Read report from the pro-Palestinian protest
The pro-Palestine protest in central London this weekend was very nearly cancelled before it began. Falling on Armistice Day, some supporters of Israel dubbed it a “hate march” of Hamas sympathisers; others insisted it was merely a protest in favour of peace. Once it was clear that the march would go ahead, and with record attendance expected, UnHerd‘s Freddie Sayers and Florence Read decided to see what the reality was on the ground.
Listening and watching people denying there’s any evidence for what happened on 7 October is so dispiriting. Hamas filmed themselves conducting their “operation” and then bragging to camera about how many Israelis they’d slaughtered. Those videos, shown to journalists and corroborated, are simply being ignored by those filled with hatred. I’m not sure which is worse: such ignorance or those who’re aware of what Hamas did and support it anyway.
Great piece of reportage by Unherd.
It is The Derangement. The Mania. A deeply troubling pyscho- social and cultural madness embedded in the minds of the dumb uneducated young and scary numbers evidently of young Muslims. I have heard a white women on radio denying the truth of the Pogrom! Denial. Already! These are the fruits of the Progressive/Identitarian Cult propogated by the British State and well masked and protected by the State Media. So now what? Business as usual of course..to our utter shame. We are trapped like Soviets on The System.
I would imagine it is more common amongst the educated than the uneducated.
“I have heard a white women on radio ”
Utter garbage. At least try to make your lies kind of plausible.
Hate march… is there any debate really? Hamas supporters and sympathisers with some useful idiots.
Something has to happen here. A mob descended on Michael Gove and he had to be protected by police. Also, Jewish families had to have a police escort from a synagogue. Jews are not safe walking the streets of London. There needs to be a response.
I guess you missed the parts where there was actual violence – all perpetrated by the cowardly thugs that the far right loves.
The hypocrisy is shocking but not surprising…
The correct response to atrocities is to sing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’
Now that the Israelis have decided not to sing that song but instead go after terrorists who are stopping fuel reaching their own hospitals, everybody has got angry with them.
Flo Read concludes by saying most people there seemed very reasonable and not hateful of Israelis, but from the number of interviewees who suggested Israel is illegitimate, it is very hard for me to share that conclusion, unless they didn’t show a fair sample. I’d really like some proper polling data on this lot and what they hope to achieve through a ceasefire. For me it is about wanting a peace that serves both sides (an end to the blockade and collective punishment of Gaza and a reversal of illegal Israeli expansion in the West Bank and for Israelis to no longer be attacked by terrorists). The peace movement shouldn’t be pro-Palestine it should be pro-people – finding a way of freeing people on both sides by fighting Hamas with mercy and help for the Gazan people (i.e. removing the cause of Hamas which seems to largely be Israeli aggression). And also having solidarity with those Israelis who want Netanyahu (who has caused them so much trouble, especially the families of the October attacks) to go.
The Israelis have stated there can be a ceasefire when Hamas release the children and old women that they took hostage.
Aren’t people allowed to rescue hostages being held by terrorists?
My question is that up against a sadistic death cult like Hamas that does not care about its people, why would bombing Gaza as hard as possible make them likelier to give up the hostages? This war is not what many of the families of the hostages want (I wish more of those cretins on the pro-Palestine march could realise that in fact their aims can have a common cause with Israelis, a desire for whose peace and prosperity the peace brigade failed to mention)
Do the Israelis have the right to self defence ? This question is still being asked – and I say ‘yes’ – but after briefing of critics who analysed the Oct 7th violence (notably Efrat Fenigson) – the self defence was notably absent on that day – the day when meaningful self defence could have stopped the ball rolling. Prevention as ever … is better than the cure.
Yes and therein lies the additional blame of Netanyahu and a reason why his popularity is still plumetting in Israel
Congratulations! This was superb reporting from you both.
