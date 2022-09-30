Slashing the BBC World Service is a disaster
Cutting down on global services undermines Britain's soft power abroad
Almost any public policy decision, however contentious, can be justified in some manner, even if the justification does not command universal acceptance. The BBC’s decision to axe its World Service broadcasts in dozens of languages and to fire hundreds of staff belongs to the rare category of decision that only make sense if you assume the Corporation is being run by the United Kingdom’s worst enemies.
Consider the list of services set for the axe. On the radio side, they include broadcasts for the insignificant languages of Arabic (360 million speakers), Persian (110 million; and in the middle of widespread unrest in Iran, too), Kyrgyz (4,5 million), Uzbek (44 million), Hindi (322 million; what will this do to the UK’s pivot to the Quad in the Asia-Pacific?), Bengali (300 million), Chinese (1,3 billion), Indonesian (300 million), Tamil (86 million), and Urdu (230 million).
Another seven languages are moving to “digital only”, including Chinese (the BBC website has been blocked in China for years). The English service will develop its “podcast offer” for the ever-elusive younger audiences, the same ones the BBC is pathologically incapable of attracting domestically.
Now, the Beeb will not be the most popular four-letter word in these parts, but as an instrument of British soft power it is hard to exaggerate its impact. The World Service is among the most recognisable British institutions internationally; countless foreign decision- and opinion-makers have been influenced by it.
For many, the World Service, whether in English or vernacular, is what gives them a favourable impression of the United Kingdom. This extends to far beyond the developing world: the World Service’s news bulletins are syndicated across American radio, and they have an outsized audience among officials in Washington (the BBC also wants to “reduc[e] the volume of syndicated TV and radio content”).
Until one of George Osborne’s economy drives, the World Service had been financed directly out of the Foreign Office budget. Successive foreign secretaries, most of them Conservative and few of them bleeding-heart liberals, rightly saw it as an instrument of British foreign policy first and foremost, and paid for it accordingly. Soft power is far from being everything —sometimes only a gunboat will do — but it still matters enormously, particularly as the UK is trying to renew old friendships and forge new ones outside of Europe.
The BBC promises that it will “accelerate [sic] its digital offering” at the same time, but it is hard to see how it plans to do this after also firing 382 World Service employees. All of this is in order to achieve savings of £28.5m, which is equal to 21 Gary Linekers, or a week’s budget for BBC One. Or indeed, a tenth of the projected cost of the new royal yacht, designed to fly the flag around the world, at far higher cost but far lower returns (the UK can afford both; but which should have priority is a non-brainer).
This decision is emblematic of the British foreign policy blob’s inability to see where its strengths lie internationally and to cut corners at the worst places possible. The Foreign Office, which signed off on the changes (though the decision was the BBC management’s) had previously scrapped its in-house language school to save an enormous £1m a year, before having to reverse the decision six years later, as it the stupidity of the decision became clear even to permanent under-secretaries.
Liz Truss might speak tough on China, but under her watch the number of Chinese speakers in the Foreign Office actually dropped. British external messaging is often filled with contemporary twee which simply has no resonance abroad.
Few electorates like the idea of giving things to foreigners for free; but effective diplomacy often requires just that. The UK can either have a mature foreign policy; or it can save the budget equivalent of CBeebies and burn immense quantities of goodwill. Britannia no longer rules the waves; will she now give up the airwaves as well?
It’s just typical of the BBC – identify the problem incorrectly, reach the wrong conclusion, and then try and fix what isn’t broken whilst leaving the original problems untouched.
The reach and influence of the World Service used to be undeniable – it generated goodwill and respect towards the UK – but the BBC has no goodwill towards the nation itself – and no wish to promote Britain to the world – it would sooner run down the nation and self-flagellate over the evils of colonialism.
In its domestic broadcasting agenda, the BBC looks at every problem with a view to gaining/retaining a younger, more diverse audience.
Why?
BBC programming in general has decided that older viewers should be ignored – all in a vain attempt to chase a younger audience, none of whom would ever think to spend an evening in watching 2 terrestrial channels – at the same time they seem actively to discourage the older audience that might.
They sack much-loved, longtime presenters thus alienating the audience, and gain nothing in the way of new viewers from it. A Question of Sport regularly got 5 million viewers – they then axed Sue Barker and the regular team captains in an attempt to reach a more youthful audience, the result being that they now barely scrape 750 thousand viewers. Who was the idiot who thought that was a good idea?
They’ve taken long running and much loved series – Dr Who being a good example – and remade them as activist propaganda.
BBC Drama has decided to rewrite the classics by inserting C21st liberal agenda issues into adaptations of 18th and 19th century literature.
Each one of those decisions has actively discouraged previously loyal viewers.
Issues that chime with BBC virtue projection, such as Climate, Austerity or most recently with Covid or BLM stories, are presented with no balance, no counter-narrative. Simple propaganda is enough.
Why does the BBC keep such a proliferation of Radio channels that cater to a minute audience, and compete for that audience with commercial stations?
Why cut the World Service when it has global reach and the ability to promote the most positive view of Britain to the rest of the world, at a time when we really need it?
I am a great supporter of “the idea” of the BBC. To have TV & Radio channels entirely free from advertiser or owner-led interference, supported by licence fee payers, that can produce quality programmes without having to pander to lowest common denominator tastes to chase viewing figures, was (and should still be) what made it one of the great British institutions.
However, if the BBC cannot see that it should be promoting Britain, not denigrating it – if it cannot understand that it should be treating its audience (and paymaster) with respect rather than contempt, – if it fails to meet its charter obligations towards impartiality then it gives up the right to its funding. If they want to continue receiving state funding then the BBC needs to face up to this and be brave enough to change.
Auntie needs to grow some b @ ll s!
Even though I don’t much like the BBC
I do agree
With Thee
Don’t love the BBC but respect their history. Weird that under Churchill they were the voice of reason and now it’s meh
Seemingly there is no facet of the BBC that is run wisely. It is like a Basil Faulty run hotel, only without the steadying hand of Mrs Faulty….and If Basil was written to be a Jerrmy Corbyn like character.
‘comrade Jones here thinks his sausage is not quite done… well comrade Jones can take his sausage and stick it up……
I’ve never listened to the BBC world service but I’ve always been uneasy with the idea of it. Since it is called the BRITISH Broadcasting Corporation it sounds like it’s some kind of official mouthpiece for Britain. Perhaps it is, but do I want it such that the BBC represents Britain and me to the world? Is it really unbiased and fair? In some ways I would prefer it if it were a commercial station like CNN or FOX or Al Jazeera because then at least you’d know that it was biased and had a particular agenda.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up