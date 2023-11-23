Geert Wilders is just the start of Europe’s Right-wing wave
A shock result in the Dutch election is a warning shot for the continent
The dam is breached. The “shock election victory” of Geert Wilders and his Party for Freedom (PVV) will reverberate through all of Europe. The Dutch people decided to cast their vote for the Right-wing firebrand — and massively so, at least considering the conditions of the country’s parliamentary system. With a notoriously high number of political parties participating in elections, 23% of votes going to the PVV still qualifies as a political earthquake.
It means that the party will more than double its numbers in parliament, most likely ending up with 37 seats out of 150. It also means, however, that the PVV still falls short of the 76 seats needed for Wilders to become prime minister. So, despite all the celebrations, it will probably be months of negotiations before a new government is sworn in, and whether his party will be part of it remains an open question.
Either other Right-of-centre parties will drop their opposition to working with Wilders, or they will persuade him to support a government without being part of it (similar to the role the Sweden Democrats play in Stockholm). Alternatively, there will be new elections. At this point it is simply too soon to tell.
One thing, though, has become clear. The people of Western Europe are losing their hesitancy when it comes to voting for Right-wing parties, and Wilders’s success is most likely only the beginning. Austria has elections next autumn, and the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) is poised to become the strongest force in parliament for the first time in history. Although it has a similar name to its Dutch counterpart, the FPÖ is economically more statist. It does, however, broadly agree with Wilders’s rejection of mass immigration and his views on Islam.
In Germany, meanwhile, the AfD has fortified second place in the polls, and with Right-wing parties surging in neighbouring countries, it will become increasingly difficult for the conservatives to refuse to cooperate at a local and federal level. In France, Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) is the country’s most trusted party according to recent polls, and her personal image among voters has been improving significantly.
Wilders’s placing in the election was highly unlikely a few months ago. If this is the beginning of a trend, Western Europe has to prepare for the aftershocks. An FPÖ victory in Austria in the autumn of 2024 will boost the AfD’s elections prospects for 2025, which in turn will energise the Le Pen campaign in 2027. Simultaneously, the isolation of figures such as Hungary’s Viktor Orban will become harder to maintain, as it will be easier for him to find like-minded members in Western European governments. The Dutch dykes have broken, and it looks like a wave of Right-wing populism is coming for the rest of Europe.
Unfortunately this is what happens when mainstream politics ignores, insults and patronises large numbers of the electorate. They eventually grow indifferent to being demonised as “deplorables” and turn to someone who they perceive gets it.
Whatever the rights and wrongs of immigration, the refusal of so many politicians to engage constructively with the genuinely-held concerns of their voters was always likely to lead to this.
You are so correct!
Just like the handling of grooming gangs and clerical child abuse; you can marginalise, obfuscate and dismiss people’s concerns – and it appears to work and shore up the edifice for years sometimes – but the rot is spreading through the system until it collapses ‘unexpectedly’ and everybody is shocked and surprised.
“Right-wing populism is coming for the rest of Europe”.
What absolutely splendid news but NOT to for burnt out, feeble minded Britain sadly.
The British people are not feeble minded – they started the ball rolling in 2016 when they removed themselves from EU Freedom of Movement in order to reduce immigration numbers and handed the Tories a big majority in 2019 so they could stem the tide.
Unfortunately the ruling class doesn’t think this is a good idea and it seems that is what counts. We are yet to see whether the Dutch, French, German and Italian elites can neuter their own people as effectively.
My apologies, I should have been more specific and said the feeble minded self styled elite who temporarily rule over us.
There’s hope yet when Nigel emerges from the jungle.
True!
Don’t get too excited, Charles. This is an anti-incumbent phenomenon, not a left vs right phenomenon.
Don’t count those chickens yet. His party must form a coalition and the ever-virtuous Dutch elite will do all they can to obstruct him. After all, there is that all important position of moral leadership on the world stage to consider. The ‘international community’ will (of course) be scandalised that so many Dutch citizens are not eager to pay the price for the elite’s ostentatious compassion.
What was the Dutch Republic’s attitude to their Jews in WW II?
Did that “ever-virtuous Dutch elite”, to use your excellent turn of phrase, perform well? Did they for example “display ostentatious compassion” and if NOT why NOT?
I gather at the other end of the world, the Dutch East Indies in fact, ‘they’, the self styled elite, in fact performed very poorly in the period 1945-1948/9.
Do you their emergence from three years of Japanese barbarity would have been a factor?
It cannot have helped.
Anyone to the right of hand-wringing, virtue-signalling Gary Lineker is described in the media as fascist.
Why is this result a surprise to anyone?
The EU obsessed European governments have stuck their technocratic heads in the sand, turning the economic thumbscrews in the name of green policies, in the process riding roughshod over ordinary people.
Well, now comes the reaction.
Warning shot? I hope it’s the starting pistol.
He toned down alot of his usual rhetoric during the campaign, including things like stating explicitly he knew no overall Dutch appetite for a Brexit equivalent etc. It paid off. But it’s 33% of those who voted and way off a majority. We’ll see now if he can do ‘politics and policy design/implementation’ or limited to rhetoric and slogans.
Some of the concerns about immigration, and perhaps more so assimilation, is legit and if politicians get the language right, dial down the demonisation, they get a broader constituency who welcome sensible immigration but want assurance on liberal western values being paramount and an obligation.
23.7% not 33%.
Everyone will go the opposite direction to the incumbent being blamed for the coming collapse. UK will go (more) left unfortunately…
I find it baffling how our leaders seem powerless or unwilling to make meaningful change to immigration and cultural issues.
What do they think will happen?!
Europe and the UK has been led by lambs. The worry is, what will the wolves be like when they appear?
Still only 24.7% of the seats. Not much of a ‘victory’.
The PVV got 23.7% of the vote, or 2.4 million votes. In a country with 15 million adults, and an electorate of 13.3 million. So less than 1 in 6 Dutch sitizens people voted for Wilders. That’s more a reflection on the Nederlands voting system than the Dutch people. Would we reasonably also say that 5 out of 6 Dutch people reject Wilders and his policies? So not really a Right Wing wave at all. Right Wing parties and policies are only standing out as the Centre and Left have lost focus.
