Sweden is Europe’s Right-wing success story
The country's immigration and energy policies provide a model for conservatives
There is a silent revolution taking place in Europe: Right-wing populists are learning how to actually wield power. Though Italy’s Giorgia Meloni has been making headlines for her tackling of issues from welfare state reforms to new immigration policies, it is the less high-profile case of Sweden which has proven even more dramatic. The Right-wing Sweden Democrats are not officially part of the government, yet under the “Tidö Agreement” they are a crucial supporter and guarantor of parliamentary majorities for the centre-right government of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
In recent days, the country’s parliament has decided to lift a ban on uranium mining and presented a policy plan to double electricity production over the next 20 years. This comes hot on the heels of discovering massive rare earth deposits, and one can easily imagine that the new enthusiasm for uranium will quickly extend to these crucial resources as well.
Sweden is evidently willing to break with EU dogma on the environment: in June it abandoned the 100% renewables goal and reversed the decades-long policy of phasing out nuclear power. In addition, an offshore wind farm has been rejected and the construction of at least 10 new nuclear reactors announced, marking a seismic shift in the country’s energy policy.
Sweden’s leadership, as with many Right-of centre governments, was swept into power largely thanks to its stance on immigration. Gang violence in cities has been rampant for years, with unassimilated immigrants comprising a significant part of the problem. On average, one gang-related shooting takes place almost every day, a sad record for a country usually known for safety and tranquillity.
In fact, the country’s immigration policy was so out of balance that in 2015 the ratio of boys to girls was 123 to 100 among 15 and 16-year-olds. This mismatch was greater than in the same age group in China — meaning that Swedish immigration managed to create within a few years the same demographic problems that resulted from several decades of China’s one-child policy. Shortly after coming to power, the new government embarked on a policy of tighter immigration policies, including an international campaign to discourage would-be immigrants and asylum seekers from coming to Sweden.
In the economic realm, the government plans to push for tax cuts, and has proposed an industrial policy that goes beyond the Franco-German preference for subsidies. This also underlines the new Swedish approach to energy policy, demonstrating a keen understanding of the connection between affordable electricity and its effect on industry. The Nordic countries have often been described as charting a “third way” between socialism and capitalism, a tradition that isn’t going away. This time, however, the country is also championing a newfound realism when it comes to energy and immigration policies.
Witnessing this success, European Right-wing parties — especially Germany’s AfD and France’s Rassemblement National — may start to emulate the Italian and Swedish model. Should this happen, the old continent could be at the beginning of a Right-wing wave not seen in decades.
Something similar has arguably been happening in Denmark for years – at lest on immigration. There, too, right wing populist anti-immigration parties (Fremskridtspartiet, Dansk Folkeparti) have pushed for a hard line on immigration, and helped implement it in part through supporting coalition governments, in part by scaring other parties into toughening their immigration policy to avoid being outcompeted – most lately the Labour party (Socialdemokratiet). You could argue that it is a way that a consensus culture and a proportional electoral system adjusts to give the electorate what they want.
Heresy! How can you write anything positive about any regime to the right of Neo-Marxism?
Firstly there is no ‘EU dogma’ on Nuclear energy. In fact in 2022 it moved to formally count Nuclear as Green. Of course some in Europe disagree with that, but no need for the poor journalism where false impression created of what actually the EU has said. Silly.
On immigration – bring it on. I’m sure many would welcome similar basic Swedish competency.
And recently requested to join NATO which will happen, whilst also reiterating sent £2.2b of aid to Ukraine and believe Ukraine should be part of EU family.
Lot to be said for these Swedes..
Firstly there is no ‘EU dogma’ on Nuclear energy.
Seems the author got things in a twist there – as you suggest, nuclear is the solution to the energy and climate crisis and the Swedish policy is a great example.
On immigration, I will believe it when I see it.
In Britain, we can see how hard it is to reduce legal and illegal immigration even when you are outside the EU. We have a government that knows it cannot get re-elected if it doesn’t Stop the Boats and yet the situation continues to spiral out of control. On legal immigration, it has done nothing but sloganeer despite having control over the visa regime.
But while you are in the EU you have open borders between the 27 countries, undefended borders around the EU and a, soon to begin, illegal immigrant sharing policy, which means a rich country like Sweden will be forced to accept 10s of thousands of the migrants washing ashore in Spain, Greece and Italy. I do not see how any of these countries manages numbers at all until the EU (and the Council of Europe/ECHR) figures out a way to stop illegal immigration (which seems a long way off) or these countries go their own way.
