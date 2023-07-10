by Joan Smith
Monday, 10
July 2023
Reaction
11:30

Calls for violence in the trans debate only come from one side

An activist advocated punching feminists at a rally this weekend
by Joan Smith
Sarah Jane Baker addresses a protest outside Downing Street in January. Credit: Getty

On Saturday, a convicted criminal got up in front of a cheering crowd in central London and publicly incited violence against women. “If you see a terf, punch them in the fucking face,” he declared to whoops of approval from his audience at Hyde Park Corner. (Terf is a slur used against feminists who support women’s rights.)

The trans activist, who now call himself Sarah Jane Baker, served thirty years in prison for a series of violent offences including kidnapping, torture and attempted murder. Since he was released in 2019, he has been a regular attendee of trans events, including a demonstration outside Parliament in January when the UK Government blocked the SNP’s gender reform bill. On that occasion, he was photographed with three Labour MPs who later claimed not to know who he was. 

Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email

Already registered? Sign in

After Baker called for assaults on women at Saturday’s London Trans Pride event, the organisers defended him. They insisted they did not condone violence, but added that “Sarah and many others in our community hold a lot of rage and anger and they have the right to express that anger through their words.” 

This goes to the heart of the matter. Time and time again, we are told that transgender people are the most oppressed and marginalised in society, and that their rage is justified. Politicians, including the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who published a grovelling message of support before the march, claim that trans people don’t have full human rights — but are unable to specify which rights they are being denied. (I asked Khan three years ago; I never got a reply.) 

The claim is untrue. Trans people have the same legal rights as the rest of us. What militant activists are demanding is a wholesale takeover of women-only spaces by men who claim to be women. The response, when we politely and reasonably refuse, is a form of aggression instantly recognisable to any woman who has witnessed male violence. Sometimes the threats erupt into actual physical violence, as evidenced in assaults on Posie Parker, Julie Bindel and Maria MacLachlan. That, let’s remind ourselves, is exactly what Baker was advocating at the weekend.

The dishonesty doesn’t stop there, however. The notion that “the debate is toxic on both sides” only aids trans activism. There is not a grain of truth in it, but the movement has so successfully indoctrinated supporters that it’s repeated even by Parliamentarians who should know better.

Thus the Labour MP Clive Lewis condemned Baker’s advocacy of violence,  but went on to claim that “violent language and actions are not unique to one side on this issue”. Really? When did feminists bang on windows and let off smoke bombs to disrupt peaceful meetings? When did we threaten to rape people with whom we disagree?

Baker’s speech is just the latest example of the dangerous rhetoric routinely used by trans activists. If he was released from prison on licence, as seems likely, he has almost certainly broken his terms and should be recalled. The police should not stand idly by while women are threatened with physical assault.

But the larger issue is this. All that nonsense about gender fluidity and pronouns is providing cover for a violent, narcissistic upsurge of misogyny. It allows angry men to say and do things they wouldn’t have dreamed of getting away with twenty years ago. And the people who make excuses for it are colluding in the most serious threat to women’s safety and rights in my lifetime.

Join the discussion

To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.

Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.

Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
49 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alice Bondi
Alice Bondi
1 day ago

Excellent article (as ever), Joan. It is astonishing that some people – even MPs – seem able to at least tacitly condone incitement to violence when the targets are women. Today I’ve also been told that the target is not women, but ‘TERFS’. So perhaps we cease being women when we express our disquiet about the impact of gender identity ideology.

156
Reply
Adrian Smith
Adrian Smith
1 day ago
Reply to  Alice Bondi

I’m sure all those who don’t condemn him in the strongest possible terms would condemn in the strongest possible terms anyone who stood in front of a cheering crowd in central London and incited them to punch men in dresses in the f*cking face.

90
Reply
Paul Castle
Paul Castle
1 day ago
Reply to  Alice Bondi

You are exactly right Alice and anyway many police forces do not act because those at the top have some sexual deviancy issues of their own maybe , rainbows on helmets , etc . Millions of people are angry at what they see . Are some police officers in charge devoid of any awareness at what is going on around them ?

27
Reply
Christine Marie Janis
Christine Marie Janis
1 day ago
Reply to  Alice Bondi

You can’t use the C word, so use the T word. The rage against women, especially older, and so less tractable, ones is palpable

26
Reply
Michael McElwee
Michael McElwee
1 day ago
Reply to  Alice Bondi

Yes, this little essay hits all right the nails so squarely on the head, we’re spared the need even to comment.

Last edited 1 day ago by Michael McElwee
15
Reply
Philip Stott
Philip Stott
1 day ago

I’m not a lawyer, but isn’t inciting violence a criminal offence?

97
Reply
Paul Castle
Paul Castle
1 day ago
Reply to  Philip Stott

Yes but many of our police forces , not all, no longer police . I wonder how many activists of one kind or another are taking a salary from a police force under false pretences ?

23
Reply
Lang Cleg
Lang Cleg
1 day ago
Reply to  Philip Stott

Yes, but I think prosecutors have to prove that the inciting person believed that violence could or would ensue. Not a “reasonable person” but the inciter themselves. More subjectivity in law.

10
Reply
Philip Stott
Philip Stott
1 day ago
Reply to  Lang Cleg

I’m fairly sure that if the situation were reversed, and a feminist with a bullhorn was exhorting a crowd to “punch a tranny if you see one”, the police would come down on her like a ton of bricks.

55
Reply
Doug Pingel
Doug Pingel
12 hours ago
Reply to  Lang Cleg

Bakers “previous” puts him ‘in-the-frame. He surely should have been recalled if he is out on licence. Arresting him at the scene might have caused a riot but they must know his address and could have picked him up later.

6
Reply
L Walker
L Walker
1 day ago
Reply to  Philip Stott

Here in the US it is, and in every state, I believe.

0
Reply
Andrew Buckley
Andrew Buckley
1 day ago

Why on earth would any organisation want someone like Baker to be a spokesperson?
His attitude is pure mysonginy.

93
Reply
m_dunec
m_dunec
1 day ago
Reply to  Andrew Buckley

Agreed – though the trans ideology itself is pure misogyny so, I guess he’s a good front man! He did a post prison podcast, following his 30 year stint..
https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZHXUXgnjQnI&feature=share8

19
Reply
Adrian Smith
Adrian Smith
1 day ago
Reply to  Andrew Buckley

I am sure most ordinary trans people are absolutely horrified at what is being said and done in their name. However when all this finally blows up in the trans lobby’s face, it will be the ordinary trans people who suffer the consequences.
The trans lobby need somehow to get control over their monsters like “Sarah Jane”. Would you want him sharing a communal changing room with your wife and young children?

Last edited 1 day ago by Adrian Smith
17
Reply
George Scipio
George Scipio
1 day ago

We need at least one piece like this in the media every day. If politicians collude in the lie that women’s opposition to erasure in rights, sport, achievement, privacy, dignity and healthcare in the name of “inclusion” (sick joke) is violent towards trans people, force those politicians to cite evidence or retract their slurs on those who hold up half the sky.

71
Reply
stephen david
stephen david
1 day ago

Inciting violence is a criminal offence, but the CPS will do nothing. It is another case of institutional capture that has happened under a Conservative government.

42
Reply
Apsley
Apsley
1 day ago
Reply to  stephen david

Too true! The Woke War has been spearheaded by the Tories in the UK.

-8
Reply
Stan Konwiser
Stan Konwiser
1 day ago

Break the acronym: The LGB community has been high jacked by the toxic, miniscule TQ+ community. All the noise, violence and overreaction is from the TQ+ minority. The LGB community has achieved acceptance into modern society but is being dragged into the mud by their so-called TQ+ cohorts. Separate the acronym and the TQ+ community will become marginalized and ignored.

40
Reply
Anne Torr
Anne Torr
12 hours ago
Reply to  Stan Konwiser

Hear, hear.

2
Reply
Adam Huntley
Adam Huntley
1 day ago

No doubt others will correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t recall any trans woman claiming to be a man who also incites violence. Is this actually a testosterone thing?

29
Reply
Nancy G
Nancy G
1 day ago
Reply to  Adam Huntley

We also don’t see women who identify as men insisting on entering male changing rooms, male sports teams, male prisons or male hospital wards. I wonder why?

36
Reply
Caty Gonzales
Caty Gonzales
1 day ago
Reply to  Adam Huntley

Across the pond, there was the school shooting in Tennessee. The perp was a female to male trans individual who wrote a manifesto which, I believe, still hasn’t been published.

9
Reply
Simon Tavanyar
Simon Tavanyar
1 day ago
Reply to  Caty Gonzales

OK that’s one! Any others?

2
Reply
Mary Bruels
Mary Bruels
15 hours ago
Reply to  Simon Tavanyar

The recent shooting in Philadelphia was done by a man claiming to be a woman.

3
Reply
Samantha Stevens
Samantha Stevens
1 day ago

I am in the US, a teacher and mom of an autistic daughter. I worry so much for the safety of my daughter who is so vulnerable. I am losing hope as I see gender ideology take over everything from education to healthcare. I am so sick of the term transwoman. It’s intended to mentally dupe you into thinking of these men as women. But in every way they are men. And they seem to be the most violent, angry men who hate women with a seething vengeance. The kind you would never want in a confined space with you. Is there any hope of reversing this? They just keep gaining power and influence. Our President is completely on their side, as are all the Democrats. I see that you liberals are as well. And I certainly don’t see Donald Trump as the champion coming in to save women. Ugh.

29
Reply
Albert McGloan
Albert McGloan
1 day ago
Reply to  Samantha Stevens

You’re right about the misogyny. They make no attempt to hide it. And a large minority of women cheer them on.

16
Reply
Charles Hedges
Charles Hedges
1 day ago
Reply to  Samantha Stevens

Feminists have been mocking chivalry for decades and removing sports such as boxing and rugby from schools. We now have, probably the majority of men unwilling and incapable of fighting to defend women.
There have been no tougher women than that of Sparta. Girls in Sparta were trained in wrestling and athletics.
One woman sent forth her sons, five in number, to war, and, standing in the outskirts of the city, she awaited anxiously the outcome of the battle. And when someone arrived and, in answer to her inquiry, reported that all her sons had met death, she said,  p463 “I did not inquire about that, you vile varlet, but how fares our country?” And when he declared that it was victorious, “Then,” she said, “I accept gladly also the death of my sons.”18Plutarch • Sayings of Spartan Women (uchicago.edu)

-1
Reply
Nancy G
Nancy G
1 day ago

If you (can bear to) look at Pink News, you’ll see images from the parade, with placards comparing gender critical people to Nazis, fascists, etc. Can Labour MP Clive Lewis provide an example of feminists using such language?
Would he and other ‘sympathetic’ Labour MPs, in the name of ‘trans rights’, want Sarah Jane Baker to be in their daughters’ changing rooms?

27
Reply
Richard Pearse
Richard Pearse
1 day ago

Men threatening (and committing) violence against women? Shouldn’t (sane, self-respecting) men step up to defend or protect them?

Last edited 1 day ago by Richard Pearse
25
Reply
Adrian Smith
Adrian Smith
1 day ago
Reply to  Richard Pearse

Yes but it would probably end up being us that got arrested for committing a hate crime!

5
Reply
Paul Castle
Paul Castle
1 day ago

Is that a man in a red beret pretending to be a woman ? The violence comes from only one side , these lunatics are out of control but you don’t need me to tell you that ! This trans business is all about mental illness and we do not need a shrink to tell us that , do we now ?

Last edited 1 day ago by Paul Castle
24
Reply
David Harris
David Harris
1 day ago

And of course the supporters of these violent, aggressive, abusive men are also from one side only… the Left.

18
Reply
Paul Castle
Paul Castle
1 day ago

Trans are men and men are much more violent than women !

16
Reply
Simon Tavanyar
Simon Tavanyar
1 day ago

“The calls for violence only come from one side”. The reason is clear, if you follow simple logic. The claim of the Trans lobby is that trans (i.e. non-binary) people are fighting for “the right to exist”, supported by the notion that if a trans person cannot have all their demands met, then they will commit suicide. Hence, when presented with the proposal that they can have *some* of their demand met, but not all, it is lethal violence.
Quite simply, it’s a hostage crisis. Submit to my demands or people will die. Another expression is domestic terrorism.
The only way to oppose it is to reject the logical premise. No, you can’t have everything you want, and no, we are not giving in to your blackmail.

12
Reply
Velvet Kay
Velvet Kay
1 day ago
Reply to  Simon Tavanyar

That’s exactly what it is – a hostage crisis, fuelled by gullible or complicit people. In no other sphere would this be tolerated.

Last edited 1 day ago by velvet.kay
4
Reply
Tom Griffiths
Tom Griffiths
21 hours ago

A very good article. As someone who has worked in the family/domestic violence field for over 35 years – primarily running and/or supervising what we in Australia call men’s family violence groups – the parallels between the verbal and psychological forms of violence and what is being described in this article (amongst others) is striking. As is the rank hypocrisy we see, not to mention the collusion we see coming from the authorities. A spade needs to be called a spade. The behaviour is violent and thuggish. I have no idea whether any research or anecdotal info exists exploring/highlighting the violence described above and violence being used by the same individuals in domestic/family settings although what we see here is suggestive. One of the interesting/useful areas to look at and work with with the men’s work is power and control – the politics of which lies behind or emerges from a persistent use of violence. The violence being used by these guys and the collusion they are taking advantage of would not be tolerated in the family violence field. It would be called out – big time. Why, I ask rhetorically, are they being allowed to get away with it here?

12
Reply
Cate Terwilliger
Cate Terwilliger
23 hours ago

Thanks for this analysis. It’s strong throughout, but your last paragraph, especially, lands with the force of a simple and ugly truth. Nothing so makes clear that trans-identified males are still males as aggressive, bullying behavior and calls to violence.

8
Reply
Derek Smith
Derek Smith
22 hours ago

“Sarah and many others in our community hold a lot of rage and anger and they have the right to express that anger through their words.”

I’m sorry, but isn’t this a textbook definition of ‘hate crime’?

If I said that I wanted to ‘punch a TIM in the f*king face’, and used the phrase above as a defence, I’d be arrested!

Last edited 22 hours ago by Derek Smith
7
Reply
Hugh Bryant
Hugh Bryant
1 day ago

Why wasn’t this bloke arrested – isn’t incitement to violence against the law?

6
Reply
Tina Lennon
Tina Lennon
1 day ago

Those poor normal trans people!! You know the men in dresses who want into women’s toilets, changing rooms, rape crisis centres, sports. They’re just normal!!

6
Reply
Robert Pruger
Robert Pruger
21 hours ago

Calling for punching women in the face sounds very much like toxic masculinity, regardless of how or what you identify with. Sorry to end a sentence with a preposition.

6
Reply
Fiona English
Fiona English
12 hours ago

Another great article, Joan, which shows how deeply this well-marketed ideology has penetrated. Like you, I’m flabbergasted at how easily our institutions, politicians and services have fallen for what can only be described as a misogynistic, homophobic movement which has no care or interest in the societal safeguards we all need. Shame on those who facilitate this through their complicity and on those who are too afraid to speak out. As has been said countless times, the emperor is completely naked so why do our supposed leaders not speak up?

5
Reply
Charles Hedges
Charles Hedges
10 hours ago
Reply to  Fiona English

Anyone who questioned any cultural and social changes since the late 1960s has been villified. When Mary Whitehouse campaigned against violence and sex on television she was villified.
Martin Niemöller – Wikiquote
When they locked up the social democrats,
I remained silent;
I was not a social democrat.
Then they came for the Jews, And I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Jew
When they came for me, there was no one left to speak out.
When one looks at court intrigues, the most spiteful were the eunuchs.

1
Reply
Susan Grabston
Susan Grabston
1 day ago

Sadly true.

3
Reply
tom Ryder
tom Ryder
1 day ago

Police would have dragged anyone praying silently off in handcuffs, thought policing

3
Reply
Michel Starenky
Michel Starenky
14 hours ago

I would cheer a woman who would walk up this “it” and slam him with a cricket bat.

3
Reply
Brian Hunt
Brian Hunt
7 hours ago

Great that, unlike most of the MSM you are calling him as him. Why do so many women support this movement? Can someone enlighten me?

1
Reply
Emre S
Emre S
1 day ago

It allows angry men to say and do things they wouldn’t have dreamed of getting away with twenty years ago.

It seems like men are either part of the patriarchy hence at the root of all the problems in the world, or are too much like women and are therefore stealing women’s exclusive spaces.
It’s hard to avoid concluding that no matter how they approach problems, feminists can’t imagine a world where men aren’t a problem. Perhaps it’s time feminists begin to admit that they’re part of the problem here.

-5
Reply