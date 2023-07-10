Calls for violence in the trans debate only come from one side
An activist advocated punching feminists at a rally this weekend
On Saturday, a convicted criminal got up in front of a cheering crowd in central London and publicly incited violence against women. “If you see a terf, punch them in the fucking face,” he declared to whoops of approval from his audience at Hyde Park Corner. (Terf is a slur used against feminists who support women’s rights.)
The trans activist, who now call himself Sarah Jane Baker, served thirty years in prison for a series of violent offences including kidnapping, torture and attempted murder. Since he was released in 2019, he has been a regular attendee of trans events, including a demonstration outside Parliament in January when the UK Government blocked the SNP’s gender reform bill. On that occasion, he was photographed with three Labour MPs who later claimed not to know who he was.
After Baker called for assaults on women at Saturday’s London Trans Pride event, the organisers defended him. They insisted they did not condone violence, but added that “Sarah and many others in our community hold a lot of rage and anger and they have the right to express that anger through their words.”
This goes to the heart of the matter. Time and time again, we are told that transgender people are the most oppressed and marginalised in society, and that their rage is justified. Politicians, including the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who published a grovelling message of support before the march, claim that trans people don’t have full human rights — but are unable to specify which rights they are being denied. (I asked Khan three years ago; I never got a reply.)
The claim is untrue. Trans people have the same legal rights as the rest of us. What militant activists are demanding is a wholesale takeover of women-only spaces by men who claim to be women. The response, when we politely and reasonably refuse, is a form of aggression instantly recognisable to any woman who has witnessed male violence. Sometimes the threats erupt into actual physical violence, as evidenced in assaults on Posie Parker, Julie Bindel and Maria MacLachlan. That, let’s remind ourselves, is exactly what Baker was advocating at the weekend.
The dishonesty doesn’t stop there, however. The notion that “the debate is toxic on both sides” only aids trans activism. There is not a grain of truth in it, but the movement has so successfully indoctrinated supporters that it’s repeated even by Parliamentarians who should know better.
Thus the Labour MP Clive Lewis condemned Baker’s advocacy of violence, but went on to claim that “violent language and actions are not unique to one side on this issue”. Really? When did feminists bang on windows and let off smoke bombs to disrupt peaceful meetings? When did we threaten to rape people with whom we disagree?
Baker’s speech is just the latest example of the dangerous rhetoric routinely used by trans activists. If he was released from prison on licence, as seems likely, he has almost certainly broken his terms and should be recalled. The police should not stand idly by while women are threatened with physical assault.
But the larger issue is this. All that nonsense about gender fluidity and pronouns is providing cover for a violent, narcissistic upsurge of misogyny. It allows angry men to say and do things they wouldn’t have dreamed of getting away with twenty years ago. And the people who make excuses for it are colluding in the most serious threat to women’s safety and rights in my lifetime.
Excellent article (as ever), Joan. It is astonishing that some people – even MPs – seem able to at least tacitly condone incitement to violence when the targets are women. Today I’ve also been told that the target is not women, but ‘TERFS’. So perhaps we cease being women when we express our disquiet about the impact of gender identity ideology.
I’m sure all those who don’t condemn him in the strongest possible terms would condemn in the strongest possible terms anyone who stood in front of a cheering crowd in central London and incited them to punch men in dresses in the f*cking face.
You are exactly right Alice and anyway many police forces do not act because those at the top have some sexual deviancy issues of their own maybe , rainbows on helmets , etc . Millions of people are angry at what they see . Are some police officers in charge devoid of any awareness at what is going on around them ?
You can’t use the C word, so use the T word. The rage against women, especially older, and so less tractable, ones is palpable
Yes, this little essay hits all right the nails so squarely on the head, we’re spared the need even to comment.
I’m not a lawyer, but isn’t inciting violence a criminal offence?
Yes but many of our police forces , not all, no longer police . I wonder how many activists of one kind or another are taking a salary from a police force under false pretences ?
Yes, but I think prosecutors have to prove that the inciting person believed that violence could or would ensue. Not a “reasonable person” but the inciter themselves. More subjectivity in law.
I’m fairly sure that if the situation were reversed, and a feminist with a bullhorn was exhorting a crowd to “punch a tranny if you see one”, the police would come down on her like a ton of bricks.
Bakers “previous” puts him ‘in-the-frame. He surely should have been recalled if he is out on licence. Arresting him at the scene might have caused a riot but they must know his address and could have picked him up later.
Here in the US it is, and in every state, I believe.
Why on earth would any organisation want someone like Baker to be a spokesperson?
His attitude is pure mysonginy.
Agreed – though the trans ideology itself is pure misogyny so, I guess he’s a good front man! He did a post prison podcast, following his 30 year stint..
https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZHXUXgnjQnI&feature=share8
I am sure most ordinary trans people are absolutely horrified at what is being said and done in their name. However when all this finally blows up in the trans lobby’s face, it will be the ordinary trans people who suffer the consequences.
The trans lobby need somehow to get control over their monsters like “Sarah Jane”. Would you want him sharing a communal changing room with your wife and young children?
We need at least one piece like this in the media every day. If politicians collude in the lie that women’s opposition to erasure in rights, sport, achievement, privacy, dignity and healthcare in the name of “inclusion” (sick joke) is violent towards trans people, force those politicians to cite evidence or retract their slurs on those who hold up half the sky.
Inciting violence is a criminal offence, but the CPS will do nothing. It is another case of institutional capture that has happened under a Conservative government.
Too true! The Woke War has been spearheaded by the Tories in the UK.
Break the acronym: The LGB community has been high jacked by the toxic, miniscule TQ+ community. All the noise, violence and overreaction is from the TQ+ minority. The LGB community has achieved acceptance into modern society but is being dragged into the mud by their so-called TQ+ cohorts. Separate the acronym and the TQ+ community will become marginalized and ignored.
Hear, hear.
No doubt others will correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t recall any trans woman claiming to be a man who also incites violence. Is this actually a testosterone thing?
We also don’t see women who identify as men insisting on entering male changing rooms, male sports teams, male prisons or male hospital wards. I wonder why?
Across the pond, there was the school shooting in Tennessee. The perp was a female to male trans individual who wrote a manifesto which, I believe, still hasn’t been published.
OK that’s one! Any others?
The recent shooting in Philadelphia was done by a man claiming to be a woman.
I am in the US, a teacher and mom of an autistic daughter. I worry so much for the safety of my daughter who is so vulnerable. I am losing hope as I see gender ideology take over everything from education to healthcare. I am so sick of the term transwoman. It’s intended to mentally dupe you into thinking of these men as women. But in every way they are men. And they seem to be the most violent, angry men who hate women with a seething vengeance. The kind you would never want in a confined space with you. Is there any hope of reversing this? They just keep gaining power and influence. Our President is completely on their side, as are all the Democrats. I see that you liberals are as well. And I certainly don’t see Donald Trump as the champion coming in to save women. Ugh.
You’re right about the misogyny. They make no attempt to hide it. And a large minority of women cheer them on.
Feminists have been mocking chivalry for decades and removing sports such as boxing and rugby from schools. We now have, probably the majority of men unwilling and incapable of fighting to defend women.
There have been no tougher women than that of Sparta. Girls in Sparta were trained in wrestling and athletics.
One woman sent forth her sons, five in number, to war, and, standing in the outskirts of the city, she awaited anxiously the outcome of the battle. And when someone arrived and, in answer to her inquiry, reported that all her sons had met death, she said, p463 “I did not inquire about that, you vile varlet, but how fares our country?” And when he declared that it was victorious, “Then,” she said, “I accept gladly also the death of my sons.”18Plutarch • Sayings of Spartan Women (uchicago.edu)
If you (can bear to) look at Pink News, you’ll see images from the parade, with placards comparing gender critical people to Nazis, fascists, etc. Can Labour MP Clive Lewis provide an example of feminists using such language?
Would he and other ‘sympathetic’ Labour MPs, in the name of ‘trans rights’, want Sarah Jane Baker to be in their daughters’ changing rooms?
Men threatening (and committing) violence against women? Shouldn’t (sane, self-respecting) men step up to defend or protect them?
Yes but it would probably end up being us that got arrested for committing a hate crime!
Is that a man in a red beret pretending to be a woman ? The violence comes from only one side , these lunatics are out of control but you don’t need me to tell you that ! This trans business is all about mental illness and we do not need a shrink to tell us that , do we now ?
And of course the supporters of these violent, aggressive, abusive men are also from one side only… the Left.
Trans are men and men are much more violent than women !
“The calls for violence only come from one side”. The reason is clear, if you follow simple logic. The claim of the Trans lobby is that trans (i.e. non-binary) people are fighting for “the right to exist”, supported by the notion that if a trans person cannot have all their demands met, then they will commit suicide. Hence, when presented with the proposal that they can have *some* of their demand met, but not all, it is lethal violence.
Quite simply, it’s a hostage crisis. Submit to my demands or people will die. Another expression is domestic terrorism.
The only way to oppose it is to reject the logical premise. No, you can’t have everything you want, and no, we are not giving in to your blackmail.
That’s exactly what it is – a hostage crisis, fuelled by gullible or complicit people. In no other sphere would this be tolerated.
A very good article. As someone who has worked in the family/domestic violence field for over 35 years – primarily running and/or supervising what we in Australia call men’s family violence groups – the parallels between the verbal and psychological forms of violence and what is being described in this article (amongst others) is striking. As is the rank hypocrisy we see, not to mention the collusion we see coming from the authorities. A spade needs to be called a spade. The behaviour is violent and thuggish. I have no idea whether any research or anecdotal info exists exploring/highlighting the violence described above and violence being used by the same individuals in domestic/family settings although what we see here is suggestive. One of the interesting/useful areas to look at and work with with the men’s work is power and control – the politics of which lies behind or emerges from a persistent use of violence. The violence being used by these guys and the collusion they are taking advantage of would not be tolerated in the family violence field. It would be called out – big time. Why, I ask rhetorically, are they being allowed to get away with it here?
Thanks for this analysis. It’s strong throughout, but your last paragraph, especially, lands with the force of a simple and ugly truth. Nothing so makes clear that trans-identified males are still males as aggressive, bullying behavior and calls to violence.
“Sarah and many others in our community hold a lot of rage and anger and they have the right to express that anger through their words.”
I’m sorry, but isn’t this a textbook definition of ‘hate crime’?
If I said that I wanted to ‘punch a TIM in the f*king face’, and used the phrase above as a defence, I’d be arrested!
Why wasn’t this bloke arrested – isn’t incitement to violence against the law?
Those poor normal trans people!! You know the men in dresses who want into women’s toilets, changing rooms, rape crisis centres, sports. They’re just normal!!
Calling for punching women in the face sounds very much like toxic masculinity, regardless of how or what you identify with. Sorry to end a sentence with a preposition.
Another great article, Joan, which shows how deeply this well-marketed ideology has penetrated. Like you, I’m flabbergasted at how easily our institutions, politicians and services have fallen for what can only be described as a misogynistic, homophobic movement which has no care or interest in the societal safeguards we all need. Shame on those who facilitate this through their complicity and on those who are too afraid to speak out. As has been said countless times, the emperor is completely naked so why do our supposed leaders not speak up?
Anyone who questioned any cultural and social changes since the late 1960s has been villified. When Mary Whitehouse campaigned against violence and sex on television she was villified.
Martin Niemöller – Wikiquote
When they locked up the social democrats,
I remained silent;
I was not a social democrat.
Then they came for the Jews, And I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Jew
When they came for me, there was no one left to speak out.
When one looks at court intrigues, the most spiteful were the eunuchs.
Sadly true.
Police would have dragged anyone praying silently off in handcuffs, thought policing
I would cheer a woman who would walk up this “it” and slam him with a cricket bat.
Great that, unlike most of the MSM you are calling him as him. Why do so many women support this movement? Can someone enlighten me?
It allows angry men to say and do things they wouldn’t have dreamed of getting away with twenty years ago.
It seems like men are either part of the patriarchy hence at the root of all the problems in the world, or are too much like women and are therefore stealing women’s exclusive spaces.
It’s hard to avoid concluding that no matter how they approach problems, feminists can’t imagine a world where men aren’t a problem. Perhaps it’s time feminists begin to admit that they’re part of the problem here.
