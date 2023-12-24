All I want for Christmas is a rise in birth rates

Idea

08:00

The Church should emphasise the joys of parenthood this year

by Peter Franklin

The newborn child is a living promise. Credit: Getty

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

These words are from the Book of Isaiah, written hundreds of years before the first Christmas. For Christians, however, they are prophetic of the most important birth of all time.

For non-believers, though, what really gives Christmas its power over the human imagination is that it is about life, as well as light. The flame flickering in the darkness is an uncertain symbol of hope, but the newborn child is a living promise. Christmas, with its focus on the Infant Jesus — and, by extension, children everywhere — exerts a special hold on the human heart.

Until now, the religious and secular versions of Christmas have coexisted — each catering to our desire for life and regeneration in a season of death and decay. Though one set of answers is spiritual and the other worldly, the question is the same.

Yet it is debatable whether this can continue. Though Christmas can endure even among those who don’t believe in God, it cannot survive if humanity stops believing in itself.

For evidence of this apostasy, one need look no further than this year’s birth rate statistics: the bad news is that the downward trend continues across the developed world and can no longer be blamed on the effects of Covid and lockdown. The fact is that modernity leaves ever less room for children.

The worse news is that no one seems to care. That’s weird, because we know what will happen if we don’t boost the birth rate. One can read the detail in official Government reports, but the gist is this: if the baby drought continues, then in the decades ahead welfare states will go bankrupt. We are talking about a 50-year timescale, but if we can think long-term on climate change then we should do the same on demographic change.

Of course, childlessness is not always a choice. Nor is parenthood for everyone. Certainly, no one should be compelled to reproduce for the sake of the nation or even the species. But as a society we still need to think ahead to the empty cradles and classrooms of the future and ask if we have our collective priorities right.

Who would be willing to lead such a conversation? Not our politicians, for whom family values are usually anathema. Not our business leaders, for whom children are an impediment to a flexible labour market. And as for the cultural establishment, forget it.

That just leaves our religious leaders. No doubt, they’ll be accused of every shade of hypocrisy if they do speak up — and yet, for the sake of the future, they must.