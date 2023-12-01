How to avoid South Korea’s demographic disaster
Economic and cultural burdens are putting off potential parents
The Children of Men by PD James is one of the great dystopian novels. Set in a near future where no child has been born for 25 years, it’s a chilling depiction of a world without purpose.
It deserves to be set alongside Nineteen Eighty-Four and Brave New World — not least because, unlike the Orwell and Huxley nightmares, it is slowly coming true.
Birth rates have been dropping across the developed world — and in many lower income countries too. Of course, we’re still some way from “Year Omega” i.e. the fictional point at which the global birth rate hits zero. Also in contrast to James’s novel, the primary cause of the real world decline in births is not mass infertility, but societal choice.
However, that is precisely what should terrify us about our current situation: despite having the option to reverse or at least halt the decline, we’re not taking it. Just when it seems we’ve hit the procreative bedrock, we tunnel deeper towards demographic calamity.
In this respect, South Korea is the canary in the coal mine. The average number of children per woman (i.e. the total fertility rate or TFR) is the lowest in the world at just 0.8. Except that it’s just got worse — the latest figures show a further decline to 0.7.
To put that into context, the TFR required to maintain the population is 2.1. This means that South Koreans are only having a third of the children they need to replace each generation.
The South Korean population is projected to decline from 51 million to roughly half that by the end of this century. The decline of the working age population will be even steeper and that of the school-age and student population nothing short of apocalyptic. Maternity wards, nurseries, schools and universities will empty out and close — leaving behind a nation of the middle-aged and elderly.
We in the West would do well to pay close attention — because our own TFRs are also on the slide. At the very least, we need to work out why the situation in South Korea is so dire (so that we can move in the opposite direction).
There are many theories, but what stands out is the sheer weight of the burdens placed on South Korean parents. Above all, there’s the insanely competitive education system that effectively compels families to shell out for expensive out-of-school tuition. Add to that the country’s long-hours work culture and Koreans are left with neither the money nor the time to enjoy family life.
It’s also the case that half the country’s population is squeezed into the capital Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area, which pushes up property prices. Thus Korean families are denied living space too.
Altogether, it’s a fatal combination — and though the UK situation may not be as extreme, the parallels are obvious. Our student loan system, London-centric economy and ruinous rent levels are also putting intolerable burdens on young adults.
If we want to avoid South Korea’s demographic fate, then we must lighten the load on parents (and potential parents). Having children is hard enough as it is.
I’m not sure I buy the deterministic focus on property prices as a reason why young people don’t seem to want to become parents. My grandfather was one of 11 children born with into a tiny four room cottage, initially rented from the Land Commission. His parents toiled literally from dawn to dusk. If people want to have children, they will find a way. If, psychologically, they are children themselves, without the qualities required to be good parents – including selflessness, empathy. and the ability to maintain relationships through challenges – then they won’t. A lot of young people today boast of being “child free”, as if children were germs. I don’t think this is anything to do with the price of property or education.
A good start would be to constantly deliver this message to every 15 year old girl in the country: you have 65 years of life ahead of you but only 15 to have a baby. Don’t waste time! Careers can wait. Find a man you love and trust, get married and get down to business. If you don’t you will miss the boat and grow old childless.
This is obviously the exact opposite of the messaging our culture currently gives out to girls.
I don’t think girls have the slightest idea of how hard it is to have kids once you are past 30 and how unlikely it is after 35.
The government’s fabled Nudge Unit should be set the task of spreading this most natural of messages until it is drilled into the consciousness of all young women – get married and start a family in your twenties.
Don’t worry about the young men. If the girls decide that marriage and kids are their priority and act accordingly (not “giving it away”), the boys that fancy them will fall in line. Of course we should be preparing our young men to be capable and willing to provide for a family. The method for doing this is shame – “you’re not a man if you don’t have a family”. That’s the way it has been done for millennia.
The government should follow up by making social housing the exclusive preserve of young married couples and young families. And supporting them in every way possible.
I’m guessing that was pre pill. And other life options were pretty limited. Like it or not that is not now the situation. Women want to have children, but we still have to work to make the actuality of having children attractive.
Indeed. The most consequential invention in human history, as Mary Harrington of these pages never ceases to point out. Trouble is, it looks like the same invention will now make humans history.
What demographic disaster? If the global population drops to 4 billion or so by the end of the century many concerns about running out of resources or polluting the environment will be eased enormously. Perhaps 4 billion can live well rather than 8 billion and some extreme poverty?
There will undoubtedly be novel problems (like care for the elderly or inefficient school sizes) but we are on the edge of technical solutions which will need fewer people to deliver.
It’s not a disaster, it’s an opportunity.
I agree with you that there are opportunities from a drastically reduced population but that misses the key point that a lot of women (and men) who want kids aren’t having them. Surely that is the real problem not the macro issues that may well turn out to be beneficial.
Where is the money to be made in encouraging youngsters to have children? Have we got here by, primarily, focusing on money as the goal? Money has to be earned but for the past two generations “money” has been very easy to come by and, hence, it has become too easy to then spend.
When those easily sold items such as holidays, clothes, phones, expensive nights out are so attractive who is strong enough to do without? Especially when advertising and peer pressure is so great?
The price of accommodation is madly high, but who has won? The Banks and money people. Not those of us sitting on one main residence, however notionally valuable that is. Just a really few people who have lots of assets, oh and those that control the money.
Those that like to make serious money say that a reduction in population replacement is not a problem, just import workers. But this only then; 1 – kicks the ball down the road and 2 – increases the pressure on those already struggling in any country.
My parents had one debt in their life, a small mortgage, paid off well before retirement. No car loans, no TV on the never never, no credit card debt. One thing very different (and I had a conversation about this with my son and DinL recently) we had very little to buy. So; little to no peer pressure to have things. Shopping in town happened once or twice a year, no online shopping as a dopamine hit while sitting on the sofa!
So, maybe, just maybe, a primary reason for the collapse in population replacement in the developed world is down to such incredibly effective marketing on all that “stuff” we all “must have”.
Anyway, rant over, thanks for reading.
Japan is another case of severe population decline, with strictly limited immigration. Motherhood is a severe burden in Japan, with even competitive Bento lunch boxes to prepare for school and zero male help in the household. And here is the shocker: fifty percent of young Japanese women do not like sex.
The author should have stated his reasons why population decline is bad news. Without that the article is just ramblings of the type you can hear down the pub. I expect better from Unherd
