In a fight between a good big man and a good little man, the good big man will generally prevail. In a straight-up shootout, a small female police officer is the equal of a large male predator. But police use their firearms rarely, and only as weapon of last resort, to stop a lethal threat or attacker. More regularly, their job, in a confrontation, is to subdue the suspect, and, if necessary, take him into custody. Here, the smaller, female officer is at some disadvantage.
The contest was more equal when police used impact weapons. A baton, nightstick, monadnock baton, Kubota, saps, and so on, allowed the officer to stun, control manouevre or incapacitate a recalcitrant suspect. A pistol displayed in the hands of an officer the felon understood was reluctant to use it, was probably less effective in affecting compliance, than a sharp blow to the wrist, elbow, knee, or shin. But impact weapons use has been banned by most jurisdictions as brutal, and control techniques like the knee-in-the-back, and the carotid choke have also been generally abolished – methods which enabled a trained smaller and lighter officer to subdue a larger opponent.
The female officer, thus found herself stripped of tools allowing her to protect herself and the public from larger male offenders. (Short of lethal force, the use of which would take her off the force and give her to the courts.)
Women were admitted into American police forces to correct discriminatory practices. But without the impact weapon, pain avoidance techniques, and the control of jiu-jitsu, the woman street cop is at a disadvantage. Most streetfights go to the ground, and, there, she is in danger. But government, which can never be seen as wrong, equaled the playing field. Under California Penal Code section 242: resisting arrest, is now generally charged only as a Class One Misdemeanor and prosecuted infrequently.
Then, in the 2020s California District Attorneys had shoplifting decriminalised. Any theft under $1,000 was allowed, and neither store employees nor the police intervened nor were allowed to do so — the cops, first hamstrung, were then ordered to “stand down”. Like the tactical evisceration, this move led to the (internally) logical suggesting that police be banned altogether. See: The Knock-on Effect: fairness in diversity hiring; fairness to suspects, then fairness to criminals, after which, there would be no need for police.
This adolescent confusion of fairness and justice has led our country to the last brink of dissolution. For the question is “who is being far to whom?” Is fairness to female officers unfair to the now under-protected citizens who pay them? Is depriving them of adequate offensive and defensive weapons fair to police?