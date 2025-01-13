“The ecosystem Newsom’s commission was protecting did not extend to human beings and their property.”

We’ve had a decade of shrieking about “fairness”, by those unfit to ponder Milton Friedman’s: “When some government program is proposed to ‘help’ a group, we need to ask, ‘Whom does it harm?’” The question, historically (if aspirationally), was addressed not through a debate about “fairness and equity,” but through the process of jurisprudence.

Justice means deciding between the conflicting claims of two petitioners by reference to previously determined laws. A mature citizen understands that every claimant (himself included) initiates his claim with some reference to “fairness”, but that this fairness can only mean “That result I prefer”. Every loser in a court of law knows he was treated unfairly. The universal (and moot) claim of “fairness” allows the protestor potential access to the news-cam, the podium, and a leg-up in a court system dedicated to “Social Justice”.

There is no such thing as social justice. It means “fairness”, a metaphysical concept defensible, finally, only by a reference to “feelings”. But its application is easier (as improvisational) than a dedication to the codified common sense of the community, that is, Law.

Perhaps even more than that of the cops, the brotherhood of firefighters seems unlimited and inviolable. The police are always at risk, but much of that risk is potential, while the firefighter, every week in the career, will be working at on or in a burning building, at the end of the hose, or going up a ladder to save lives. Their mutual devotion, as Joe Wambaugh explained in Fire Lover (2002), grows, in shared, mortal danger, undertaken with the absolute assurance that his brothers will back him up and come for him unhesitatingly at the risk of their own lives. But, at some point, up the chain of command, that brotherhood was replaced by a commitment to “DEI”, a concept not recognised by fires.

Today, Los Angeles is still burning. My family was evacuated, and has just returned after two days to our house, which is still in the “warning” area. Many of our friends have lost their homes.

It has been known for decades that massive brushfires were fueled by debris and blowdown, which should have been regularly cleared. On August 31, 2023 Circling the News reported that Pacific Palisades Community Council President Maryam Zar contacted her Assemblyman about concerns regarding brush abutting her land. “She was put in touch with Richard Fink, California State Parks District Superintendant II. He attended the August 24 Community Council meeting and explained that the state does not do brush clearance of park land because ‘we’re here to protect the natural habitat’.”