Hosted by the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research, this is an organisation that runs such courses as “From Racial Capitalism to Prison Abolitionism” and “On the Actuarial Self, and the Crisis of Zionist Feminism”. And if that speaks to the institute’s ultra-radical leanings, Lewis herself is of a similar bent. A visiting scholar at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a freelance writer, her forthcoming book is (predictably) billed as “an unflinching tour of enemy feminisms, from 19th-century imperial feminists and police officers to 20th-century KKK feminists and pornophobes to today’s anti-abortion and TERF feminists”.

She brought a similar energy to the course which she had convened to help people involved in the trans liberation struggle to “know the enemy”. It’s typical rhetoric for the gender wars in the US where they are fought between rabid trans activists on one side and reactionary conservatives who “know what a woman is”. Unlike here in the UK, it is rare that Left-wing feminists are heard and as a result, few points have been scored against the trans cabal. The course, presumably, was an attempt to shore up her allegedly feminist argument against us.

She certainly has form in that respect. Back in 2019 I read her essay in The New York Times, “How British Feminism Became Anti-Trans”, a hit-piece on Terfs, she has devoted plenty of time casting aspersions on me and Kathleen regarding our views on all kind of issues – but mainly gender. We had even featured her in an item on our podcast. Kathleen had discovered a piece Lewis had written about her wedding, held in a cemetery. “How do you square your advocacy for… abolition of the family,” she had written, “with your decision to marry and cohabit exclusively with a spouse?” Good question — and one the article comprehensively failed to answer.

And so I logged on to Terf school with low expectations. As for the poor dears who had to attend alongside me, they were warned they would have to contend with some tricky opinions — ones that run counter to their firmly held beliefs. Hence the obligatory trigger warning; mine and Kathleen’s work “should be considered to carry a giant content warning for transphobia — often misogynistic, specifically, transmisogynistic, generally queerphobic, and sometimes eliminationist tropes”.

Sounds exciting. But even I was unprepared for the 12 hours of turgid neo-Marxist hyperbole I was ultimately exposed to. I’d like to tell you what we were supposed to be learning about, but it was mostly incomprehensible nonsense about how Terfs are quasi-fascists, and how our ideas are based on antisemitism, colonialism, racism and every other -ism you can think of.

I was disappointed my work could be “skipped over”. Given that I feature quite prominently in both the course publicity and the reading materials, I did wonder whether she had cottoned on to the fact that I was in her virtual classroom. Nonetheless, Lewis was considerate enough to include a PDF of both mine and Kathleen’s books for students to read without having to buy them. Kath’s work was described as “crushingly evil”. Other feminists were similarly dismissed. Discussing The Transsexual Empire, a groundbreaking 1979 work by Janice Raymond — the original Terf — Lewis repeats old tropes about her supposed bigotry, even claiming Raymond hoped to annihilate the whole trans community.