What is a Terf? Initially it was used as a term of abuse. I have been on the receiving end too many times to count. “Terfs can choke on my girl dick”, “I punch Terfs” and “Dead Terfs” are a few of the charming statements which I have encountered over the years. Coined in 2008 by a person describing herself as a “cis-het woman”, the acronym stood for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” and the trans activists embraced it enthusiastically.
Gradually, though, my feminist friends and collaborators came to embrace the word, finding it rather amusing. And responding with humour always diminishes something’s power. We would organise “Terf drinks”, and named a London restaurant we regularly meet in “Terf HQ”. On occasion, when we need to assemble over a particular issue, such as the recent Supreme Court case to decide “what is a woman’ in law, we hold Terf Nato.
For me, for my allies, Terf has come to mean something we should all take pride in: an appreciation for the truth, and for biological reality, and a concern for the safety of women and girls.
So when I spotted a four-week online course entitled: “Feminists Against Women: the Politics of Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminism”, taught by Sophie Lewis, I found myself tempted — compelled, even — to enrol. In the blurb it promised to tell me: What is a Terf? Even more tantalising would be to discover “What makes Terfs tick?” As a proud Terf of 20 years standing, I should know. For me it’s a Negroni, the Godfather trilogy, and a decent meal in Terf HQ.
Even more exciting, I discovered, was my inclusion in the course: “we will read a spread of excerpts from the past 45 years of transphobic feminism, including Material Girls by Kathleen Stock and Feminism for Women by Julie Bindel”.
It’s not the first time I’ve been the subject of a course. My work on the global sex trade, in particular my book from 2017 on the topic, is often cited by pro-prostitution academics as a “bad take” on what they refer to as “sex work”, and I have often amused myself by reading the inaccurate guff they spout about me. But this is the first time I’ve ever signed up to participate, choosing to attend incognito.
“12 hours of turgid neo-Marxist hyperbole…”
Wow. You have to hand it to far-left academics: they really know how to have fun. I would imagine the student drop-out rate must have been phenomenal.