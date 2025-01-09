More important is its position at the doorstep of the geopolitically invaluable Arctic Ocean. Not only does the region hold vast untapped reserves of oil and gas, but as ice caps melt, previously inaccessible maritime pathways are opening up that could significantly alter global trade dynamics. Chief among these is the Northern Sea Route, along Russia’s coast and through the Baring Strait, which could cut transit times between Asia and Europe by as much as 40%, bypassing traditional routes through the Panama and Suez Canals.

Trump surely knows that Russia, with its extensive Arctic coastline, is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the region’s potential. Indeed, the Northern Sea Route is the lynchpin of Moscow’s new energy strategy; it has constructed ports, terminals and icebreaker fleets aimed at leveraging the new shipping routes to export oil, LNG and other resources from the Arctic regions to global markets, particularly Asia. It has also expanded its military presence. China, meanwhile, is also heavily present: having designated itself as a “near-Arctic state” in 2018, it has since been investing in the region through its Polar Silk Road initiative, aiming to integrate Arctic shipping into its broader Belt and Road framework.

“Greenland is a vital part of the longstanding US ambition to strengthen its Arctic foothold.”

Against this backdrop, Trump’s statements take on a more serious note. Far from being idle musings, they underscore the idea that Greenland is a vital part of the longstanding US ambition to strengthen its Arctic foothold and thereby counter the encroaching presence of Russia and China. In this sense, Trump’s talk of annexation and even military intervention, neither of which are likely to happen, risks being a distraction from the wider geopolitical dynamic at play: the scramble for the Arctic, one of the new “Great Games” of the 21st century and one that is already playing out.

To play this game, the US doesn’t actually need to seize physical control of Greenland. It already wields significant influence there under a 1951 treaty with Denmark: it bears substantial responsibility over Greenland’s defence, and operates a major base on the island — Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) — a critical component of its missile defense system. Any push to expand its military presence would face little resistance from Denmark, given its Atlanticist alignment and wariness of Russia. An independent Greenland would be even weaker against US demands — despite its premier claiming that Greenland “will never be for sale”.

In short, Trump’s empty talk of military intervention shouldn’t blind us to the very real fact that the Arctic is about to become a flashpoint in the rivalry between America and the China-Russia axis. The rhetoric is useful, though, as it indicates his administration’s potential foreign policy direction. Taken with his other recent expansionist claims, which also include the Panama Canal and even Canada, his Greenland message points to an attempt to deal with America’s declining global status and unsustainable imperial overreach. It all suggests the recalibrating of US priorities toward a more manageable “continental” strategy — a new Monroe Doctrine — aimed at reasserting full hegemony over what it deems to be its natural sphere of influence, the Americas and the northern Atlantic.

This approach would attempt to balance those imperialist tendencies still very much present among the US establishment (and in Trump himself) with a more “realist” understanding of the world’s multipolar dynamics. It might also explain why Trump’s Greenland ambitions resonated with some Russian commentators. TV pundit Sergey Mikheyev, for example, said that Trump’s proposal is in accordance with “the American mindset” that his predecessors attempted to “disguise and hide”. “Trump simply says it straight — we are everything and you are nothing”, Mikheyev noted. “This is especially interesting because it drives a wedge between him and Europe, it undermines the world architecture, and opens up certain opportunities for our foreign policy”, he added, arguing that if Trump “really wants to stop the third world war, the way out is simple: dividing up the world into spheres of influence”.