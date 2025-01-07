“Welcome to a day in the life of a psych-ward patient.” A TikTok creator called BPD Babe rolls out of a bed full of cuddly toys. Awaiting a consultation, she kicks her Crocs in the air with excitement, like a toddler. Later, a “wave of sadness” hits; the camera captures her bent double, weeping into a big yellow plushie. But it’s not all bad; she opens packages from fans, including a rabbit-ear headband which sends her into a fit of cartoonish, scrunched-nosed joy. She tells us how excited she is to launch her line of t-shirts, emblazoned with the phrase “BPD girl summer”. This is the frightening new aesthetic of mental illness.
The “grippy socks vacation”, so called after the non-slip socks given to shoeless psychiatric inpatients, has become a Gen Z fixation. Like other TikTok trends, this involves a clutch of symbols, visual shorthand for entry into the club of depression/anxiety/schizophrenia “girlies”. Among these is a prominent red mark on the forehead — a coveted accessory in pouty lip-sync videos which carry the hashtags “mhawareness” and “sectioned”. These headwounds have become an appalling hallmark of British psych-ward TikTok, which interestingly has not yet caught on Stateside. The result of head banging (the only self-harm possible in such wards), they speak to genuine torment — but are also seem performatively conspicuous, shown off by groups of friends. It all sharply echoes the competitiveness of anorexia wards; a well-documented perversity of the teen-girl affliction is its “epidemic” nature, which sees inpatients egg each other on, with feeding tubes becoming a similar stigmata.
But this fresh fixation on mental health reflects a new social reality: in secure-care settings, young women are nine times more likely than young men to have a psychiatric diagnosis. Whereas men in psychiatric intensive care units (PICUs) are much more likely to be sectioned for aggression, substance use or psychosis, women are overrepresented in cases of self-harm and suicidality. In the UK, Covid provoked a disproportionate increase in women detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act, a rise of 48% in one NHS trust in Gloucestershire. Meanwhile, American girls are reporting record levels of sadness and suicidal thoughts. We can safely assume that the data supports a Western diagnosis larger than a mere TikTok trend — yet social media scaffolds the experiences of so many disturbed young women, who gain fans (and often financial rewards) for documenting their suffering.
What is particularly alarming about the TikTok psych-ward trend is its vibe of cossetted childishness. A common theme among “grippy socks” creators is the aesthetics of infantilism; grown women sit in teddy-bear-print onesies colouring in Mr Men books, surrounded by cuddly toys and watching cartoons as their “comfort shows”. Where the imagery of ED (eating-disorder) Twitter is all skeletal legs, cigarettes and accounts with “ugw” (ultimate goal weights) in the bios, psych-ward TikTok is equally faddish about teddy bears and felt-tip pens. Their places of confinement function as trend-pits: one fascinating TikTok of a unit in Italy shows a wall graffitied with the phrase “ACAB” showing, in the most uncharitable interpretation, how damningly fad-based a lot of this is, so that an imported American political curio joins the other more predictable adolescent causes of the inpatients (there is also an anarchy symbol and less probably, the Nietzschean howl “god is dead”). But at the cutting edge of mental-health content creation, in the UK and US, it’s less about raging against the machine than cleaving to an extended adolescence: healing by collecting sheets of shiny stickers.
This psych-ward aesthetic has now so utterly invaded feminine youth culture that “fashion girlies” are lip-syncing a quote from 1999’s Girl Interrupted: “Maybe I was just crazy, maybe it was the Sixties,” they murmur in the middle of a smokey-eye tutorial. The film, starring Winona Ryder and based on the bestselling 1993 memoir by Susanna Kaysen, is the iconographic homeland of the modern mental-health influencer. Ryder, admitted to an institution with a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, meets Angelina Jolie’s character Lisa, a diagnosed sociopath and long-term inpatient — who also happens to be a cigarette-puffing model/rock chick. And we meet a host of characters including Janet the anorexic, Polly the pyromaniac, Georgina the pathological liar, and Daisy with OCD and sexual trauma. The novel, which The Boston Globe claimed “threatened to replace Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar” as a must-read for young women. It equivalenced middle-class femininity and “psychological risk”, and the subsequent Hollywood film became an unstoppable draw as a template of tortured “cool”.
In her Washington Post review from 1993, Diane Middlebrook described Kaysen’s memoir as a consummate “girl’s story” because of its “preoccupation with confinement in a pink-and-white-body”. The imagery of pink and white speaks to something broader that is still true of the fantasy of the psych ward today: that it is a locus of suspended adolescence, of somatic and social liminality, whose inhabitants cower between the twin poles of protected asexual girlhood and frenzied, freighted womanhood. In 1994’s Reviving Ophelia, the therapist Mary Pipher lamented a generation of “lovely and promising” girls falling prey to “depression, eating disorders, suicide attempts, and crushingly low self-esteem”; she cited a “developmental Bermuda Triangle” caused by a “girl-poisoning” culture which had traumatised the young women floating through her office with sexualisation and body complexes. Her namechecking of Hamlet’s tragic waif nails the critical character of the suffering of teenage girls: that it is spectacular. That is not to say that it is not real — anyone who has ever been a teenage girl will know exactly how real it is — but it has a peculiarly performative inflection which affects the way it is experienced by girls and misunderstood by baffled adults.