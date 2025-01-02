Here’s my theory: very quickly, everything would fall apart. Whole industries would collapse. The economy would hit rock bottom. Collectively and individually, we’d have to figure out how to rehabilitate ourselves.

That’s because we live in a world of what the historian David Courtwright calls “limbic capitalism”: an economic system that drives profit by capturing the part of our brains responsible for emotions, rewards and behaviour — regardless of the havoc it wreaks on our bodies and minds.

For a perfect example of limbic capitalism, take a recent promotion from Pizza Hut, which offered customers free bets at gambling websites when they made online orders. In other words: as a reward for buying an addictive food via an addictive device, you were able to indulge in a notoriously addictive behaviour on a platform optimised for addiction.

The notion that the gambling industry relies on addiction isn’t just a hunch: a report from the Gambling Commission shows that, without “problem gamblers”, betting companies literally couldn’t turn a profit. Everybody knows the slogan “Please gamble responsibly” is a sick joke: if customers were actually able to obey it, the industry would vanish into thin air. They might as well sell heroin in packages bearing the same disclaimer.

Perhaps you think: sure, the gambling industry needs addiction to function, but it’s an extreme case. But, in terms of both market value and the harm it causes, gambling is a street-corner dealer compared to the Mexican cartel of the modern food industry. Since the Seventies, western societies have run an unprecedented social experiment that’s seen the basis of our diets shift from fresh food to “ultra-processed” food that’s industrially manufactured to confuse your body’s sense of satiety and keep you eating when you’re full – in other words, to turn you into an addict. In 1980, a few years before I was born, only 6% of UK men were obese; now that figure is 28%, and two thirds of all adults are overweight. This state of affairs is literally killing us: obesity is a huge risk factor for everything from heart attacks and strokes to diabetes and cancer. Although our overall life expectancy continues to nudge up thanks to advances in medical science, our lifestyles mean we now spend more of those years in poor health than any previous generation in human history. Ozempic and similar drugs are, as the author Johann Hari points out in his recent book Magic Pill, an artificial solution to an artificial social problem.

Still, it wasn’t until we all started carrying a miniature Dopamine Store around with us at all times that limbic capitalism finally took over the world. The flashing, buzzing little Pavlovian machines in our pockets were designed by people who studied how slot machines overstimulate our brains’ reward centres to keep us hooked. The evidence that smartphones and social media use are causing serious social and psychological harm is mounting. Too much online activity actually impairs cognitive function: in other words, smartphones are actually making us dumber. And there’s strong evidence linking the explosion of teen mental health problems since the late 00s to the rise of social media.

When, as a full-blown smartphone alarmist, I talk to people about the way our devices turn us into addicts, they usually shrug and tell me that they need their iPhone to stay connected to friends and family – and, besides, they need it for work. This is absolutely true, and it’s also exactly how addiction works: most alcoholics start going to the pub not for the alcohol but to meet the very real human need for connection and community. But over time, the distinction between the two gets blurred, until many end up drinking alone. Our age of hyper-connectivity is also one of loneliness and isolation of epidemic proportions. People in the western world have fewer friends than any previous generation, and studies show Britain may be the loneliest of the lot.