Should I start taking Ozempic? I found myself pondering this question recently as I walked past a local shop I like to call the Dopamine Store.
The Dopamine Store, the first shop I pass as I turn onto my local high street in Zone 2, doesn’t seem to have a name, unless you count the words VAPES TOBACCO SWEETS DRINKS SNACKS emblazoned in neon above its entrance. I call it the Dopamine Store because not a single product it sells contains anything nourishing to the human body or mind. Every last one of them was created to hijack the brain’s dopamine reward system and create a craving for more.
On a good day, I fix my eyes straight ahead and walk right past. You see, as a recovering heroin addict who picks up compulsive behaviours the way a sponge soaks up water (that’s a whole other story), at some point I’ve been addicted to pretty much everything in it.
I’ve been addicted at least three different brands of the vapes that make up the blinding neon display behind the counter; my attempts to stop vaping have often led me to become addicted to the sweets, chocolates and crisps lining one wall; and my efforts to quit those have led me to become addicted to the fizzy drinks (both the high-sugar and “diet” versions) in the fridge on the other wall. I’ve never been addicted to the caffeinated “energy” drinks that seem to be a speciality of the Dopamine Store (I’m too scared to see what would happen if I tried them); but for a while recently I did become addicted to the duty-free Marlboro Lights they sell illegally under the counter, figuring they might help me quit the vapes I originally started using to help me quit Marlboro Lights.
I don’t qualify for an Ozempic prescription because, despite my frequent late-night detours into the Dopamine Store, I’m not overweight (I’m addicted to the gym). But it’s not impossible that that could one day change. New research suggests drugs like Ozempic may help reduce not just overeating but alcohol and drug abuse. And many people who take them have reported significant decreases in compulsive behaviours such as gambling, shopping and smoking.
Despite these encouraging signs, semaglutide-based drugs don’t appear to be a magic bullet cure for addiction — at least, not yet. But recently I’ve been asking myself: what if they were? What if the next generation of Ozempic didn’t just cure overeating but provided inoculation against all compulsive behaviours? What would happen to the world we’ve created?
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe