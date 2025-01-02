|
Ozempic could destroy modern civilisation But would that be such a bad thing?

Could Ozempic could cure an addiction to vapes? (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

January 2, 2025   6 mins

Should I start taking Ozempic? I found myself pondering this question recently as I walked past a local shop I like to call the Dopamine Store.

The Dopamine Store, the first shop I pass as I turn onto my local high street in Zone 2, doesn’t seem to have a name, unless you count the words VAPES TOBACCO SWEETS DRINKS SNACKS emblazoned in neon above its entrance. I call it the Dopamine Store because not a single product it sells contains anything nourishing to the human body or mind. Every last one of them was created to hijack the brain’s dopamine reward system and create a craving for more.

On a good day, I fix my eyes straight ahead and walk right past. You see, as a recovering heroin addict who picks up compulsive behaviours the way a sponge soaks up water (that’s a whole other story), at some point I’ve been addicted to pretty much everything in it.

I’ve been addicted at least three different brands of the vapes that make up the blinding neon display behind the counter; my attempts to stop vaping have often led me to become addicted to the sweets, chocolates and crisps lining one wall; and my efforts to quit those have led me to become addicted to the fizzy drinks (both the high-sugar and “diet” versions) in the fridge on the other wall. I’ve never been addicted to the caffeinated “energy” drinks that seem to be a speciality of the Dopamine Store (I’m too scared to see what would happen if I tried them); but for a while recently I did become addicted to the duty-free Marlboro Lights they sell illegally under the counter, figuring they might help me quit the vapes I originally started using to help me quit Marlboro Lights.

I don’t qualify for an Ozempic prescription because, despite my frequent late-night detours into the Dopamine Store, I’m not overweight (I’m addicted to the gym). But it’s not impossible that that could one day change. New research suggests drugs like Ozempic may help reduce not just overeating but alcohol and drug abuse. And many people who take them have reported significant decreases in compulsive behaviours such as gambling, shopping and smoking.

“The most insidious aspect of limbic capitalism is the way it can turn even health products into new addictions.”

Despite these encouraging signs, semaglutide-based drugs don’t appear to be a magic bullet cure for addiction — at least, not yet. But recently I’ve been asking myself: what if they were? What if the next generation of Ozempic didn’t just cure overeating but provided inoculation against all compulsive behaviours? What would happen to the world we’ve created?

Here’s my theory: very quickly, everything would fall apart. Whole industries would collapse. The economy would hit rock bottom. Collectively and individually, we’d have to figure out how to rehabilitate ourselves.

That’s because we live in a world of what the historian David Courtwright calls “limbic capitalism”: an economic system that drives profit by capturing the part of our brains responsible for emotions, rewards and behaviour — regardless of the havoc it wreaks on our bodies and minds.

For a perfect example of limbic capitalism, take a recent promotion from Pizza Hut, which offered customers free bets at gambling websites when they made online orders. In other words: as a reward for buying an addictive food via an addictive device, you were able to indulge in a notoriously addictive behaviour on a platform optimised for addiction.

The notion that the gambling industry relies on addiction isn’t just a hunch: a report from the Gambling Commission shows that, without “problem gamblers”, betting companies literally couldn’t turn a profit. Everybody knows the slogan “Please gamble responsibly” is a sick joke: if customers were actually able to obey it, the industry would vanish into thin air. They might as well sell heroin in packages bearing the same disclaimer.

Perhaps you think: sure, the gambling industry needs addiction to function, but it’s an extreme case. But, in terms of both market value and the harm it causes, gambling is a street-corner dealer compared to the Mexican cartel of the modern food industry. Since the Seventies, western societies have run an unprecedented social experiment that’s seen the basis of our diets shift from fresh food to “ultra-processed” food that’s industrially manufactured to confuse your body’s sense of satiety and keep you eating when you’re full – in other words, to turn you into an addict. In 1980, a few years before I was born, only 6% of UK men were obese; now that figure is 28%, and two thirds of all adults are overweight. This state of affairs is literally killing us: obesity is a huge risk factor for everything from heart attacks and strokes to diabetes and cancer. Although our overall life expectancy continues to nudge up thanks to advances in medical science, our lifestyles mean we now spend more of those years in poor health than any previous generation in human history. Ozempic and similar drugs are, as the author Johann Hari points out in his recent book Magic Pill, an artificial solution to an artificial social problem.

Still, it wasn’t until we all started carrying a miniature Dopamine Store around with us at all times that limbic capitalism finally took over the world. The flashing, buzzing little Pavlovian machines in our pockets were designed by people who studied how slot machines overstimulate our brains’ reward centres to keep us hooked. The evidence that smartphones and social media use are causing serious social and psychological harm is mounting. Too much online activity actually impairs cognitive function: in other words, smartphones are actually making us dumber. And there’s strong evidence linking the explosion of teen mental health problems since the late 00s to the rise of social media.

When, as a full-blown smartphone alarmist, I talk to people about the way our devices turn us into addicts, they usually shrug and tell me that they need their iPhone to stay connected to friends and family – and, besides, they need it for work. This is absolutely true, and it’s also exactly how addiction works: most alcoholics start going to the pub not for the alcohol but to meet the very real human need for connection and community. But over time, the distinction between the two gets blurred, until many end up drinking alone. Our age of hyper-connectivity is also one of loneliness and isolation of epidemic proportions. People in the western world have fewer friends than any previous generation, and studies show Britain may be the loneliest of the lot.

For every fundamental human need, limbic capitalism provides a dopamine-fuelled answer. Love? Online dating. Sex? Online porn. Play? Online gaming. Intellectual curiosity? Twitter/X. Aesthetic joy? Instagram. (I’m afraid if you want to know what fundamental need TikTok is supposed to serve, you’ll have to find a member of Gen Z and find out if they understand the phrase “fundamental human need”.)

But, for me, the most insidious aspect of limbic capitalism is the way it can turn even health products into new addictions. This category includes not only a plethora of bogus “diet” foods made of chemicals you could use to clean a drain pipe. There’s also the array of meditation, therapy and sleep apps that promise to help reduce the stress that’s exacerbated by the very device you’re using to access them. You could always try turning off your phone instead, of course ­– but who the hell would ever do that?

For modern neuroscience teaches us that we’re much less free than we think. Addicts aren’t just a minority in society today; the world we’re living in provides unprecedented opportunities for harmful and even destructive compulsive behaviour. And as the psychologist Daniel Kahneman has shown, most of our actions are automatic, triggered by environmental stimuli or past experiences and propelled by unconscious motivations. The behavioural engineers who designed your smartphone and the platforms they carry have no time for metaphysical distinctions between “addicts” and “non-addicts”. To them, we are all walking limbic systems, waiting to be exploited.

Although they’re hardly its most pernicious aspect, for me the evil genius of limbic capitalism is best symbolised by my recent nemesis: the nicotine vape. Vapes show how even what appears to be a genuine miracle cure for addiction can be hacked to create a new cohort of addicted consumers. When I first tried them 10 years ago, I was able to quit cigarettes at a stroke. But before long manufacturers started making single-use vapes full of candy-like flavours in colourful packaging (irresistible to teenagers and, unfortunately, 40-year-old men like me). Now vapes create blood nicotine concentrations at much higher levels than the cigarettes they were meant to replace; I wasn’t joking when I said I have tried taking up Marlboro Lights again to help me quit vaping.

So if Ozempic 2.0 were to come along, provide an antidote to all addictive behaviour and thereby abolish modern civilisation, would that actually be such a bad thing? On the one hand, it would presumably cause untold economic destruction. On the upside, it might help solve the teen mental health crisis, force us to rediscover authentic sources of meaning and connection, and compel us to build a society based on something other than short-term gratification.

Until then, if the Marlboro Lights method doesn’t stop me from scurrying into the Dopamine Store for yet more candyfloss flavoured Elf Bar vapes – well, I suppose I could always try taking up heroin again.

 

Matt Rowland Hill is the author of Original Sins and he writes on Substack

