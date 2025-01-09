Peter started his speech with a message of peace — “Shalom” — but the mood swiftly soured. “It was a febrile atmosphere and the noise and the cat-calling started almost immediately. I couldn’t even finish my speech.”

The NEU told me that it has “condemned without equivocation, the actions of Hamas on October 7”, adding: “The call for a ceasefire is now imperative in the face of the destruction and loss of life in Gaza,” and insisting: “it is legitimate for the NEU to speak out, alongside bodies such as the TUC and the UN, to stand up for the urgent protection of children and teachers in Palestine.” But is there something darker at play?

Last July, the NEU hosted an event in London called “How to talk about Palestine in our schools”. “There was a whole bookshop of pro-Palestinian literature,” says Peter, who attended. “The conference had speaker after speaker going on about the evil of Israel. After lunch they broke up into groups and I went into a smaller room where they were meant to be discussing antisemitism. Except they weren’t. It was all about Israel. So I stood up and pointed out that we were supposed to be discussing antisemitism. But I was told I needed to sit down — because the other people were ‘threatened’ by me”.

Kate (not her real name), another Jewish teacher from London, attended the same event, only to discover one of her colleagues from school discussing how he used “every opportunity I can to share my views” on Palestine, including bringing the topic up when covering war poetry. He also boasted that he had set up an after-school “human rights group”, which he was using to tell children how evil Israel was. Although she wrote to her headteacher to complain, nothing was done. He still runs his after-school club.

The union is also a linchpin of the anti-Israel demonstrations taking place in our cities. Data taken from 41 major PSC protests between October 2023 and the end of November last year shows that NEU had 23 official speakers — nearly twice as many as the next union, the RMT. Other times they sponsor the demonstrations; for a February one in Leicester, the NEU’s symbol was next to extremist Islamist groups 5 Pillars and CAGE International.

“The NEU’s symbol was next to extremist Islamist groups 5 Pillars and CAGE International.”

Following the motion to circulate “educational material” on the conflict, Natasha says she is aware that one proposal is to “paint Israel as a colonialist endeavour” while Peter has been shown discussions about material which “seeks to say Jews have no history in the region”.

Last month, the NEU joined the call for Palestine Day of Action. In November 2023 this led to a series of school walkouts with children singing pro-Palestine songs. This year, the NEU told teachers in its North London branch: “Our plan is to wear red and green or keffiyehs, a fundraiser for Medical Aid for Palestine and a vigil in the park with floating lanterns.” Only a last-minute Government intervention — reminding teachers of the policy of the neutrality — scuppered some of the plans. Only a few teachers openly broke the rules. Never mind, the NEU is likely to figure at the heart of the next demonstration for Palestine later this month.

Faced with this sort of behaviour, a group of Jewish teachers met with Kebede last year to ask for a more balanced approach to the conflict. They are not holding out much hope; Kebede is a long-time admirer of Jeremy Corbyn who once claimed the former Labour leader’s critics were being offered “30 pieces of silver” — an ancient antisemitic trope. While he later apologised, the following year, at an anti-Israel rally, he issued a call to “globalise the intifada”. An NEU spokesperson later claimed that it was merely “an expression of solidarity and support for civic protests”.

How such “solidarity” manifests in the classroom is often anecdotal, but it certainly isn’t making schools safer. One parent at the Norwood School in South London told me about two incidents in which she felt children at the school were being subtly educated against Israel. Her 14-year-old son brought home teaching material which had been passed out in a “citizenship class” about refugees, which had an incorrect map of Israel and erroneously claimed that “since 1948 more than five million Palestinians have been displaced” — when the 1948 war displaced 700,000 Palestinians (the five million figure comes from the number of their descendants). At another school, in West London, a substitute teacher asked her eight-year-old primary school pupils to put their hands up if they were Jewish. When a couple put their hands up, the teacher told them: “I’m Free Palestine.”

For Jewish parents this is a difficult time. According to the CST, which monitors anti-Jewish hate crimes, instances of antisemitism affecting schools continue to rise, with 162 incidents in just the first half of last year. Sometimes anti-Jewish bullying has been so bad in schools that parents have felt forced to remove their children.

Meanwhile, as the NEU continues to focus on a war on the other side of the world, problems the union should be looking at barely get a look in. “I know I am not the only one who wonders what all of this obsession with Israel has got to do with a teaching union when we have plenty of problems at home,” says Peter. “We have a huge problem with teacher retention, with violence in schools against teachers, with crumbling schools — but all they want to talk about is Palestine.”