For much of the Sixties, the eventual turn to the Right under Nixon in the US, and Ted Heath in Britain, had looked anything but inevitable. In 1964, Lyndon Johnson won a landslide victory over the radical conservative, Barry Goldwater, with a promise to bring forth “the Great Society”. In Britain, meanwhile, Keir Starmer’s hero Harold Wilson came to power promising to unleash the white heat of technology to burn away the stultifying amateurism of old Tory England. The future was liberal — or at least progressive.

By 1968, however, both the United States and Britain had entered a far darker world than that which had once been imagined; American prestige collapsed in Vietnam, Johnson announced his departure from politics, Martin Luther King was assassinated, Chicago burned and Nixon triumphed. In Britain, meanwhile, 1968 is the year Enoch Powell’s blood-drenched prophecies of ethnic war and national suicide prompted an explosion of street protest: previously considered impossible, somehow, in sleepy old England. In his diary, the Labour cabinet minister Richard Crossman wrote that Powell had “stirred up the nearest thing to a mass movement since the 1930s”.

Yet, the real significance of Powell’s emergence in 1968 was not confined to Rivers of Blood, but what the Left-wing historian Tom Nairn prophetically saw as his ideological ground-clearing for a new politics of the Right. Writing in the New Left Review, in 1970, Nairn argued that Powell was the leader of the “New Right” then emerging to fill the void created by the failures of the old consensual conservatism typified by Harold Macmillan and his protege Ted Heath.

As Nairn had spotted, Powell’s ultimate aim was not simply to stop further immigration — and, indeed, to begin a process of repatriation (now euphemistically called “remigration”) — but to redefine British nationalism “in terms appropriate to the times”. For both Nairn and Powell, this meant creating a new post-imperial nationalism which attempted to recast Britain as a country somehow unchanged by its imperial adventures and, therefore, still bound to its ancient past. For Powell, the Britain of the Sixties was still a kind of Greater Shire, connected by a thousand years of unbroken history to its Saxon forebears. Nairn argued that Powell had combined this mystical vision of ancient England with an embrace of Hayekian free market radicalism and opposition to Commonwealth immigration to form a new conservative ideology.

Casting forward, Nairn wrote that Powell’s real significance, then, lay in the fact that he had created a “ready-made formula” for the future leaders of British conservatism to pull off the shelf when the next crisis came — as it surely would. Powellism, then, was little more than a “preliminary ground-clearing exercise” for a future administration. Today, it is hard to read Nairn’s essay without being struck by its clarity of foresight, accurately predicting the eventual triumph of Margaret Thatcher, almost a decade later, following Britain’s IMF prostration in 1976 and industrial anarchy of James Callaghan’s Winter of Discontent in 1978-79.

Today, that late-Sixties sense of social unease, ideological ferment and geopolitical upheaval prevails. The parallels to that time of war and strife are, of course, inexact. Though a victory for Russia in Ukraine would be a seismic strategic defeat for the United States, it is not equivalent to the calamity of the Tet Offensive of 1968. There are no American soldiers dying for Ukraine as there were for South Vietnam. Also, whereas in 1968 Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy were both slaughtered — and Paris burned — Donald Trump avoided assassination by a matter of millimeters last year, and Emmanuel Macron crawls on despite widespread revulsion at his regime.