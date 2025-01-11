In the opening of E. H. Gombrich’s A Little History of the World, there’s a lovely metaphor of the work of an historian. History, he writes, is like a bottomless well stretching into eternity, visible only by human recollection falling through the generations like lighted piece paper dropped into the void, getting smaller and smaller as it falls and disappears.
I’m reminded of that image as I consider the sense of deja vu currently hanging over British life; it feels as though we have been here before, and on more than one occasion. To live in Britain today is to be gripped by a sense of overwhelming, unshiftable malaise, which in recent months has morphed into something darker and more violent: a mood of bubbling resentment and anger that feels ready to explode. In many respects, this atmosphere is entirely new: a reflection of the globalised, social-media age in which we now live. And yet, it also feels so jarringly, achingly familiar — a dim folk memory from our recent past. Poor, rainy Britain, once again unsure what to do with itself, buffeted by the ideological storms rolling in from the United States, humiliated by those to whom we cling closest.
Exactly how our American cousins choose to belittle us might be new, but Elon Musk and Donald Trump are characters with whom we are all too familiar. Who is Trump, after all, but some cartoonishly outsized version of Billy Bob Thornton’s déclassée commander-in-chief in Love Actually. To complete the picture, we now have Keir Starmer forced to cosplay Hugh Grant, who himself was cosplaying the Tony Blair of Middle England’s fantasy back in 2003.
Yet, Trump’s familiarity is not only cultural. Britain’s three great post-war lows came in 1956, with the calamity of Suez; 1976 with the humiliation of its IMF bailout; and 2003 with the invasion of Iraq. In each case, Britain’s shame was not alleviated by its alliance with the US, but rather compounded by it. At Suez, Dwight Eisenhower’s threat of economic ruin forced Anthony Eden’s retreat. During the IMF crisis, Gerald Ford’s administration refused to play “host to a parasite”, imposing an austerity Britain previously considered unimaginable. And then, in 2003, it was the desire to avoid a calamitous break with America that ultimately doomed Blair’s premiership. Are the indignities of the past few months really so different?
Of these moments, it is the late Seventies which — at first — appear the most obvious parallel. Battered by both our own economic failures, and the storms blowing in from the US after Richard Nixon’s decision to unilaterally abolish the Bretton Woods order, Britain suffered calamity after calamity until the Thatcherite revolution of 1979 changed everything. That, at least, is the story that is now told. Such, in fact, is the power of this Thatcherite fable — what we might call “Iron Ladyism” — that it has become the conventional account of Britain’s entire post-war history: First decline and then renewal. Now, of course, we are back to decline.
Yet, the more I stare down the well of our recent past, the more it seems necessary to look beyond the Seventies, to the tumultuous decade that came before, in order to glimpse of the real significance of our present turmoil. While the Seventies were the years when the post-war order finally spluttered to its end, it was the Sixties which paved the way for this collapse after years of imperial retreat, military humiliation, domestic violence, ideological upheaval and, finally, conservative rebellion. Sound familiar?
