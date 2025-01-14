Vaccination rates against childhood diseases have been on a downward slide for the past few years in the United States. Nationally, for example, the share of kindergarteners with completed records for the measles vaccine dropped to 93 percent last year, down from 95 percent in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Polio, whooping cough, and chickenpox vaccination rates have likewise slumped since the pandemic.
Vaccines are one of the marvels of modern science, allowing our species to overcome some of our oldest microscopic adversaries. The erosion of public support for childhood immunisation is thus lamentable, not to mention dangerous. Yet public-health and government authorities looking for someone to blame for growing vaccine scepticism might wish to look in the mirror: Their Covid and gender excesses have done a great deal to sow distrust among parents.
In a much-discussed report on Monday, The New York Times insisted on making this a partisan issue, noting that the number of kids receiving vaccine exemptions rose in states that Donald Trump won in November’s election. But exemptions are up in some Kamala Harris states, too. As The Times conceded, “the story with noncompliance is more complex” than the partisan headline figures might suggest. “It rose in both blue and red states, although more in red states”.
In short: The partisan angle tells only part of the story, as does the proliferation of crank ideas on the online right (a phenomenon that predates the pandemic, though it went on hyperdrive in the wake of it). Authorities in red states might be making it easier to obtain the exemptions. Or it could be that the great migration of the Covid era has reshuffled people into regions that more closely match their opinion on the issue of vaccinations. Or some combination of these factors may be at work. The bottom line, though, is that these and other factors wouldn’t be as significantly in play but for the breakdown in trust between many families and health agencies. That trust will take a long time to rebuild — that is, if it even can be rebuilt.
Start with the source of the decline data: The CDC is at the top of the list of agencies that destroyed trust. Rochelle Walensky took over as the agency’s director on the day President Biden was inaugurated. Biden had promised to reopen schools in the first 100 days of his presidency. As you might recall, this wasn’t seen as a particularly ambitious goal, since that timeline would put the reopening date in May, right around when schools would be closing for the summer anyway. Yet by February, even that meager plan was scrapped.
Text messages showed that Walensky cowered to Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers, and changed school-opening guidelines based on the union boss’s demands. No science was involved in the decision: a special interest group was allowed to influence policy at the nation’s top health agency.
As if that alone weren’t egregious enough, Walensky’s also shotgunned her own credibility. There seemed to be a lot of simple guessing in her comments. In November 2021, Walensky said that masks are 80% effective in reducing Covid spread, a figure that appears to have been made up on the spot. If true, that would have meant masks were far more effective than vaccines in stopping infection, a claim the CDC would never have made.
It wasn’t just Walensky who bungled or politicised the Covid-19 response. Dr. Antony Fauci, the face of America’s war on Covid, frequently and unaccountably reversed himself or simply lied to the American people. He admitted to misleading the public on the efficacy of masks because of mask shortages at the outset of the pandemic. But in a closed-door interview session in January 2024 before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Fauci admitted that he had pushed regulations such as the six-feet rule and masking without having any clear evidence that these prescriptions would be effective.
Some of it is a loss of trust but a factor not discussed nearly as often is the sheer volume of jabs on the schedule. In my day, it was fewer than ten. We had the usuals: MMR, DPT, and polio. Today, it’s upward of 70 vaccinations and no one wants to ever discuss potential side effects of issues. Why not?
Everyone’s chemistry teacher in school said “don’t put A and B into the beaker together.” With vaccines today, we have the entire alphabet multiples over. I realize some of the count involves boosters for a previous vaccine but that’s not all of it. And finally – as with the Covid fallout on heart and other issues – if the vaccines are completely harmless, what is causing these issues?
This is what elitists on both the right and the left don’t get: People may not understand all the details of the science – or of monetary policy, for that matter – but they twig when they’re being bamboozled.
During “COVID”, an interesting study found that distrust in the governments’ narratives was greatest with the most educated (who knew enough to see through the lies) and the least educated (who didn’t need to know the details, they could tell from the techniques being applied that they were being lied to). It was in the middle that the highest trust resided.
The WHO long identified this as the key problem: People simply don’t believe the authorities anymore. Too many narratives have turned out to be pure fiction. Unfortunately, the distrust affects both the good and the bad. It’ll be a long road to re-establish trust.
