The World Health Organisation ended 2024 by reminding us that it is five years since it discovered a virus sweeping through the Chinese city of Wuhan. These were the first signs of the pandemic that went on to destroy millions of lives and devastate economies around the planet. In a self-congratulatory social media post, the UN body patted itself on the back, expressed gratitude to medics “who sacrificed so much to care for us”, and claimed to be committed to learning from Covid “to build a healthier tomorrow”, before calling on China to share all its hidden data tied to the origins. “This is a moral and scientific imperative,” it thundered.
This is one thing that the organisation gets right: Beijing’s behaviour has been disgraceful. But as WHO faces the threat of losing its biggest donor with Donald Trump’s looming return to the White House, perhaps it should have been more honest — especially since its next post was a pledge to fight misinformation. For let us not forget it performed woefully in the pandemic. It assisted China’s cover-up, which inflamed the disease’s spread, and amplified early lies claiming “no clear evidence” of human transmission. It failed to investigate the origins properly. And even now claims its Chinese office “picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of ‘viral pneumonia’ on December 31 2019”, when, in fact, it was alerted by Taiwanese health authorities, on guard against another outbreak of Sars.
But we should not be surprised by a body that follows the diktats of a Communist dictatorship in refusing to recognise Taiwan. By the end of 2019, China’s scientists had already sequenced the genome of the virus. Yet WHO kowtowed so shamefully to Beijing that their joint inquiry into Covid’s origins — with a team of “experts” sent to Wuhan in early 2021 amid huge publicity — promoted a ludicrous theory that the disease jumped to humans from frozen food. To compound these failings, it hired Sir Jeremy Farrar, despite the former Wellcome Trust boss’s exposure as a central player in the bid to stifle debate by branding any suggestions Covid could have come from a laboratory as conspiracy theory. These efforts — led with his friend Anthony Fauci — were a grotesque betrayal of both science and the wider public, yet still this tarnished figure was appointed as WHO’s chief scientific officer.
Sadly, this is all par for the course. The pandemic revealed the arrogant and contemptuous behaviour of leading scientific figures, aided by prominent academic journals, patsy journalists and weak politicians. It is now beyond doubt that they strove to dampen speculation that Covid could be tied to a cutting-edge Wuhan laboratory with financial links to Washington. In recent days, we have seen how this corrosive rot even infected the security world after the Wall Street Journal disclosed suppression of a Pentagon study finding the virus had been manipulated in “gain of function” research. “What ended up on the intelligence community’s cutting-room floor needs to be re-examined,” said one FBI scientist.
We must hope all the evidence available to federal authorities on this weirdly contentious issue will be re-examined with Trump’s restoration — especially given his choice of Jay Bhattacharya to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the world’s biggest biomedical research agency that helped fund controversial research in Wuhan. The Stanford University health economist and lockdown sceptic has said the evidence for a lab leak is “compelling” while criticising establishment efforts to silence dissident voices.
Unfortunately Trump’s outbursts after the pandemic emerged about “the China virus”, and promotion of daft ideas such as injecting bleach to treat Covid, made it easier to ostracise experts who dared question the orthodoxy of natural zoonotic transmission. The concept of an accidental lab leak became bound up in frenzied talk of bioweapons and malevolent activities. Yet his last administration concluded with a carefully worded State Department statement raising valid questions about sick scientists and risky research in Wuhan.
Dismissal of a possible lab leak — and for this to become such a sectarian issue — was always a curious stance in the absence of any firm proof. There were, after all, more than 300 known laboratory-acquired infections and 16 escapes of pathogens in the first 21 years of this century. The same year that Covid erupted in Wuhan, 10,000 people fell ill following leakage from a veterinary research centre in another Chinese city. Even in the weeks before Covid emerged, Farrar and Fauci helped oversee a WHO report highlighting growing risk of global pandemic from an escaped pathogen, which pointed out how scientific advances allowed “disease-causing micro-organisms to be engineered or recreated in laboratories”.
A quick reminder of some facts: Wuhan was home to one of China’s two maximum bio-security labs — and hundreds of miles from the nearest colonies of wild bats with most similar coronaviruses. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) contained the world’s biggest repository of bat coronaviruses, had known safety concerns and conducted high-risk “gain of function” research to boost the infectivity of mutant bat viruses in humanised mice. Its database of 22,000 samples and many unpublished sequences was taken offline in September 2019 — when some believe the virus emerged.
