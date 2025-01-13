In 2019, my colleagues and I uncovered a British Islamic State affiliate held in a Syrian refugee camp. Tooba Gondal, the so-called “ISIS matchmaker” known for grooming and recruiting young women online, while publicly exulting in IS’s worst acts of violence, was being guarded by Syrian Kurdish forces. Yet when I returned to the camp, six months later, it was a smoking ruin. Initially captured by the Kurds during the bloody defeat of the IS, Gondal and hundreds of other foreign affiliates had seized their chance to flee, exploiting the chaos of a Turkish invasion to disappear into the desert.
Amid fresh chaos in Syria, history risks repeating itself. Turkey has again unleashed its militias against the Kurdish enclave, and thousands more IS members could yet escape. That includes dozens of British citizens, from young children to Shamima Begum to violent male killers. No wonder Sebastian Gorka, Donald Trump’s counter-terrorism pick, is urging London to follow the American lead and repatriate its militants, hoping they can be tried and punished back home.
The British public and Government are dead set against any such repatriations. Yet it’s exactly this policy of abandoning both the detainees, and their Kurdish jailers, which endangers British lives — and risks blowback of terrifying proportions.
The end of the Assad regime has transformed Syria, including the multi-ethnic polity led by the Kurds in North and East Syria (NES). Emboldened by the collapse of Baathism, Turkey is conducting fresh military operations against the Kurds, just like those that enabled Gondal’s escape five years ago. At the same time, the change of government in Washington could bring its own challenges. Trump is currently weighing up withdrawing from the country altogether, leaving the Kurds, and their prisoners, to their fate.
All the while, IS remains a threat years after their physical caliphate was eradicated. Attacks in Syria nearly tripled in 2024, while the top Syrian Kurdish commander has warned that Turkish attacks on their territory are further strengthening the organisation. The group’s ideology is still potent too. Just last week, a lone-wolf IS-linked extremist killed 15 in New Orleans, underscoring the diverse threat still posed.
Any breakout would strengthen the organisation’s resilient transnational networks, encouraging further attacks across Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia. Even before Assad’s fall, the head of MI5 used a rare public address to warn that IS were the number one security threat facing the country, a danger that would increase exponentially if thousands of radicalised loyalists went loose.
Shamima Begum is no longer a British national, so no need to take her back. If the USA wants her, they can have her.
And far from becoming further involved in the Middle East mess which the West has created, Britain should stay well away.
There is no benefit to Britain whatsoever in it meddling in the Middle East. Leave the various parties to fight it out, and give no further support to any especially IS.