Trump is back, as garish and triumphant as ever. But this time, and far more than his victory in 2016, he comes with friends. I don’t just mean the Hegseths and Lutnicks of the world — I mean intellectual backers, some with real heft, and who in different ways shape and reflect Trump’s worldview in economics, education and law. Appropriately for someone as idiosyncratic as the President-elect, they come from many sources. Some, like Patrick Deneen, are genuinely serious intellectuals. Others, like Raw Egg Nationalist, are little more than internet trolls.
Whatever their differences, though, and arguably more even than Trump himself, these varied figures offer a vivid glimpse of how the President-elect will rule over the next four years. Given the man they admire, their ideas unsurprisingly spear at vaunted liberal ideals, whether in their understanding of race or how the courts can promote social justice. Yet beyond the ideology, the question remains: to what extent do Trump’s court philosophers, and the ideas they promote, actually chime with what Americans thought they voted for on 5 November? I’d argue “not very much” — and from economic populism to social policy, the millions of voters who plumped for Trump may yet rue their choice.
Like any political movement, Trumpism has antecedents. The clearest example here is Pat Buchanan, famous in the Nineties for mixing culture war pathos with strict anti-immigrationism. After several quixotic presidential runs, he eventually retired to write long books about how European and “white” Americans were being replaced in their own homeland. During the long neocon ascendency, it goes without saying, such ideas were happily ignored. Over more recent times, however, many on the Trumpish wing of American politics have refocused their attention on race.
That’s clear enough in the person of Christopher Rufo. A Florida native, he’s lately emerged as a major force in Republican politics. To be sure, his own intellectual output is relatively meagre. In 2023, he published America’s Cultural Revolution, which argued that Left-wing activists and philosophers had revolutionised American culture. As I wrote at the time, such claims are tediously familiar: as far back as 1951, William F. Buckley was making similar arguments about how liberal academics undermined the republic. Besides, focusing exclusively on individuals, even ones as provocative as Angela Davis, handily ignores the socioeconomic causes behind discontent.
Rufo is a talented organiser. His skills lie less in the development of new ideas — America’s Cultural Revolution was long on polemic and short on argument — and more in his ability to frame a narrative about wider intellectual currents. In a telling interview with a hard-Right outlet, he declared that the “currency in our postmodern knowledge regime is language, fact, image and emotion. Learning how to wield these is the whole game.” And learn he has. Rufo, after all, was largely responsible for the conservative media’s histrionics around “critical race theory” some years back. He’s also been heavily involved in Ron DeSantis’s restructuring of the Florida university system, attempting to push out Leftist scholars and replace them with conservative loyalists. Rufo has also set his sights wider, successfully lobbying for the dismissal of academics for a range of (real and perceived) faults.
Given these antics, at any rate, it’s far easier for Leftists to sympathise with someone like Patrick Deneen. Without doubt the most rigorous and interesting of the Trump-adjacent intellectuals, he enjoys a pronounced and growing following that includes people like J.D. Vance, alongside other self-consciously bookish conservatives. Published in 2005, Deneen’s book Democratic Faith was a genuinely deep and thoughtful critique of egalitarian perfectionism, worth reading whatever your politics. Why Liberalism Failed, from 2018, made Deneen’s name in the public square, even securing praise from progressive luminaries like Barack Obama.
