Arguing that liberalism had created societies of alienated individuals, crushed by callous technocratic elites, Why Liberalism Failed is another interesting read. Apart from its incisive critique of capitalist materialism, its support of so-called “postliberalism” implies that much of the liberal tradition is worth saving. Deneen’s 2023 effort, by contrast, was far more trenchant. In Regime Change, he advocates replacing the existing neoliberal elite with a conservative aristocracy backed by popular support. This, he claims, is far more likely to work for the common good. Deneen’s enthusiasm for creaking and corrupt governments like Viktor Orbán’s certainly makes me wonder.

But, like Rufo, the real problem with Deneen’s philosophy is his relative uninterest in economics. As I noted in my review of Regime Change, Deneen talks a big game about challenging neoliberal power. But Deneen’s proposed set of economic reforms are extremely modest, especially when compared to his enthusiasm for cultural revolution. Taken together, they barely amount to a revival of Eisenhower’s economic policies, and certainly don’t fundamentally threaten the neoliberal plutocracy Deneen claims to despise.

It’s also unclear if there’s an appetite for the sweeping cultural changes Deneen wants his new populist conservative “aristocracy” to enact. Notwithstanding the cliches, on both Left and Right, many Trump supporters are somewhat socially moderate. To the chagrin of many on the GOP’s more conservative members, gay marriage is now backed by over 50% of party members, and so probably isn’t going anywhere. Trump himself has also wavered on his commitment to militant pro-life positions, probably spooked by the largely hostile response to the Dobbs decision even in some red states.

If his leading intellectual lights are anything to go by, however, Trump 2.0 may yet prove rather more radical. Consider someone like Adrian Vermeule. A professor of jurisprudence at Harvard, he’s one of the more influential jurists around. For decades, practically the only game in town on the Right was originalism, the idea that judges must hue precisely to the wording of the US Constitution. Quite aside from the practical challenges here — how to interpret what the Founders meant 250 years later? — Vermeule departs drastically from these ideas.

Rejecting the supposed neutrality of originalism, he instead advocates for so-called “common good” constitutionalism. In practice, this means advancing very socially conservative positions, notably around LGBT and women’s rights. Plausibly inspired by Carl Schmitt, a Nazi jurist and a core influence, Vermeule seems to think that moral and political convictions are a matter of theological and mythological choice. Given that, arguing for or against political convictions is less important than defeating one’s enemies in the name of one’s friends. Beyond these philosophical underpinnings, at any rate, a Vermeule judiciary would be far more willing to issue conservative rulings on issues like gay, trans, and abortion rights. It would take a dim view of democracy and democratic procedures, which Vermeule thinks have “no special privilege” next to the goal of implementing the common good. And it would undoubtedly attempt to blur, if not erase, divisions between Church and State in line with what one critic calls Vermeule’s “integralist vision” of a Christian social order.

Of course, we should be careful here not to draw a straight line between theorists like Vermeule and Deneen on the one hand — and the actual policies of a Trump presidency on the other. As we all know by now, the man himself is too chaotic and capricious to necessarily be swayed.