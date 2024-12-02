What we’re seeing now is arguably a mismatch between the environment in which humans evolved, and the one we find ourselves in today. One possibility is that natural selection evolved a human psychology geared towards maximising status. This would have once led to leaving behind the largest number of surviving descendants — the currency of evolution. These days, however, the link between your status and the size of your brood has been broken. Now, chasing status and wealth comes at the expense of having children.

For most of our evolutionary history as hunter-gatherers, there was only one main constraint on the number of children a woman could have, and that was whether she had enough energy to conceive, gestate, and breastfeed a child. The quality-quantity tradeoff in such a harsh environment could be brutal. If a woman was unlucky enough to have twins who both required breastfeeding, one would often die in early infancy, either from unintentional neglect or purposeful murder.

Everything changed with the emergence of agricultural livestock and farmland around 12,000 years ago, which marked the beginning of the end of the hunter gatherer lifestyle. As food became more abundant, couples not only began to have more children, they also started to invest in their futures in a way that was impossible before — through wealth inheritance. From then on, the success of a child depended on how much inheritance they received. With this wealth, sons could support more than one wife, or daughters could marry up and climb the social ladder — both of which would have left a greater number of descendants in future generations.

Yet if dividing inheritance equally between multiple children left none of them rich, then parents had a problem. One means of getting around this issue would have been to have fewer children. Instead, parents chose to portion inheritance unequally between their heirs. Primogeniture, for example, where only the eldest son inherits the family wealth, ensures that the rank of the family and productivity of the land is upheld. Similarly, in polygynous societies with cattle wealth, parents often favour older sons, giving them a larger herd. While younger sons are not completely disinherited they tend to marry later and have fewer children. These types of decisions might be favoured above fertility reduction because of the continued uncertainty in survival. An heirs and spares approach.

How can all this explain the falling birth rates we see today? France, which abolished the right of parents to select a single heir in 1793, can perhaps provide a clue as to the origins of contemporary fertility decline. This legal change, which ensured all French children, including daughters, had a right to inherit equally, threatened to bring ruin to many families by splitting farms into countless unprofitable landholdings. French couples responded by having fewer children.

The Industrial Revolution would play its part too, leading to fertility decline in almost every single country on earth — starting with Britain. It would create conditions in which the success of children became almost completely reliant on parental investment — except in this case the investment would become exponential. In a highly competitive market economy, parents spend vast sums on equipping their children for the rat race. No child can be overly prepared.