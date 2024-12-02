The question of whether or not to have children has never seemed so political. Sensing a fertility crisis on the horizon, the populist Right are embracing pro-natalism. Elon Musk, father of 11, warns of the mass extinction of entire nations, while over in Europe, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán calls for “procreation not immigration”, a sentiment echoed by Giorgia Meloni.
Beyond the fog of great replacement hysteria, however, there lies a potentially concerning reality. On every continent, birth rates are tumbling. There may well come a day when young people will be unable to maintain public services for an ageing population. In a worst case scenario, that could mean no healthcare, no pensions, and no social care.
Countless explanations have been floated to explain why we have stopped reproducing: raising children is too expensive; childcare is incompatible with women working; motherhood is no longer culturally valued; women have contraception; people no longer get married. There is truth in all of this, but there are several glaring omissions. For one, the birth rate began to fall long before the dawn of contraception, and indeed falls in countries where women do not work. Then there’s the paradox that, in many high-income countries, it is often the richest and best educated who have the fewest children, muddying the story of the rising cost of childcare. This also reverses one of the most robust trends in the animal kingdom: that those of higher status have more offspring.
Part of the problem is that too much emphasis is placed on the period of cultural upheaval that followed the Baby Boom. In the decades between 1950 and 2024, the total fertility rate (TFR) — the average number of children a woman is expected to have — fell from 2.2 to 1.6 in the UK and from 3.0 to 1.6 in France. South Korea’s decline is particularly dramatic, falling from 6.1 to 0.7 in the same period. It now has the lowest TFR in the world.
But this is part of an almost 200-year-old trend. Many of the most dramatic drops in fertility took place long before the Sixties. In Britain, the TFR fell from 4.6 to just over two between 1850 and 1920. In France, it fell from 4.5 to 3.5 between 1760 and 1800. This can’t be explained by the Pill, female liberation, or the rising cost of living.
Perhaps it can be explained, instead, by evolutionary theory, which tends to think about reproductive decision-making as a trade-off between quantity and quality. The idea is that there is an inherent conflict between the number of children one can have and the investment that can go into each child. Parents invest in a child up until the point of diminishing returns, whereupon they switch to raising an additional one.