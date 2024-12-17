In the end, Time magazine named Donald Trump 2024’s Person of the Year. Predictable, perhaps — but also ironic, in that Trump’s claim to that title rests on his power to represent an aggregate of people. He is Person of the Year because he so easily and instinctively builds his electoral campaign on embodying, and metonymically representing, a distinctive American spirit.
If the award were reserved for someone most remarkable for holding onto individual personhood, Trump would not be in the running. Rather, the award would go to the woman who survived the most extreme objectification imaginable, and yet remained powerfully, compellingly herself: Gisèle Pelicot.
This week, the trial of Gisèle’s husband Dominique concludes, alongside those of 50 of the 75 men he filmed raping his wife. Throughout the 10 years of this grotesque betrayal, Dominique Pelicot would drug Gisèle unconscious by dosing her with crushed sedatives in food or drink, then invite men he met online to abuse her sexually. He filmed the rapes and filed them meticulously on his computer, alongside the rapists’ names and obscene descriptions of the acts. His crimes were only discovered after he was caught filming up a woman’s skirt in a shop, and police checked his hard drive.
Ten years. It is difficult to comprehend the magnitude of the betrayal. The discovery has devastated the Pelicot family, sending shockwaves of horror in all directions. Much has already been written about its connection to misogyny, and to the slippery slope pornography follows toward atrocity, especially once turbo-charged by online competition for clicks. Women all over the world share a sense of horror and outrage at Gisèle Pelicot’s abuse. But while Dominique Pelicot’s actions are mercifully not common, what he sought in engineering the violation of his unconscious wife represents an amplified and sexualised pattern that pervades our modern world. The only reason this is difficult to see is that, more often than not, such violence is more humdrum than grotesque.
There is a distinctive form of violence inherent in treating people, animals, and the world as mere objects, in order to use them to our own ends. The philosopher Martin Heidegger characterised this as a kind of epistemological violence which he called Gestell, usually translated as “enframing”. Far more than a set of tools or techniques, for Heidegger, enframing represented the essence of technology: a mindset in which the world is not encountered in its full being, but merely a set of resources standing ready to be used. To Heidegger it was an aggressive act to re-order the world conceptually in this way. He called it a “challenging-forth”, that obliterates that thing’s ability to be fully itself.
This enframing, combined with the camera’s more literal framing, is what produces the pervasive objectification feminists have long protested against in the porn industry as a vector for violence against women — even when all performers are consenting. By definition, someone filmed or photographed taking part in sexual acts is not in relationship with you, but is rather reduced to a resource for you to use. The result is a form of media content that normalises intimate objectification and abuse, even before you get to the industry’s many abusive and exploitative practices.
