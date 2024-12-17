For one of its second-order effects is to normalise a parodic model of relations between the sexes, polarised between pure agency (typically the male performer, often subjecting his female partner to violent or degrading acts) and a psychically evacuated, vacant passivity now conflated with “femaleness”. On this model, being a woman isn’t a distinctive way of being a human person, but a state of radical psychic emptiness and de-personalisation from or with which relationship is impossible.

And to the extent that this model then shapes real-world relations and identifications, it further forecloses the possibility of relationship. Women trapped in this model embrace their own objectification. The OnlyFans porn star Lily Phillips, for example, recently filmed herself being perfunctorily gang-banged over a 14-hour period by 101 strangers. Phillips seemed to embrace her own experience as object: she told YouTube documentary-maker Josh Pieters that she was “only good for one thing”, dissociated for much of the stunt, and could only remember about five of the men who had sex with her. Men, meanwhile, are encouraged to act out violence and domination — or still darker explorations, as with Pelicot and his fellow-rapists.

Other men again fetishise this parodic femininity for themselves, with many then arguing that this is simply what being a woman is. The transgender writer Andrea Long Chu notoriously made this argument, proposing that femaleness means enframing oneself: “any psychic operation in which the self is sacrificed to make room for the desires of another”. Chu acknowledges that these views and desires are shaped by porn, declaring: “sissy porn did make me trans”. To become “female” in this sense represents, for Chu, a kind of “suicidal ecstasy” of psychic evacuation: pure identification with one’s own enframing, metonymically represented by “an open mouth, an expectant asshole, blank, blank eyes”.

Even where this mode of relating is supposedly consensual, it provokes deep unease. We only need look at the furore that has surrounded Phillips’ stunt. As for Phillips herself, she claimed the event was her fantasy and that she enjoyed it — but broke down in tears afterwards. Even the men who turned up to use her begged for relatedness, Phillips reported, but were briskly sent on their way. Thus Phillips’ enframing of herself even extended to the male participants, creating an industrial conveyor-belt of impersonal rutting for the hungry OnlyFans camera frame.

But if this seems shocking, we should consider that perhaps it’s only the extension of this logic to humans that is at all new. Industrial factory farming has enframed and objectified animals like this for a good half-century, viewing living creatures as mere production units. Such unfortunate animals lead only short, miserable lives of fear and pain, with little or no scope for natural behaviour, before they are slaughtered on another conveyor belt. The same objectifying principle applies, too, to animals used as test subjects for medical or other experiments: a practice that usually occurs behind many layers of security, obfuscation, and meticulous cognitive dissonance, for the straightforward reason that if conducted in the open, it would be recognised as monstrous.

The closest I’ve ever come to this world was a temp job in my twenties, as an administrator in a university science laboratory that included animal research subjects. The “BRU” or “Biological Resources Unit” was always spoken of in hushed tones in the office; I recall the atmosphere during one monkey experiment (I made sure not to learn the details) was an indescribable, repressed horror. We all knew something terrible was happening, but saying so was impossible. We all sensed the violation entailed by “challenging-forth” a sentient primate as mere thing — as “biological resources”, stripped of sentience and reduced to usable living matter.