After three months of a Barnier government, it seems that France is back to square one. This week, as predicted, a coalition of the Left allied with Le Pen’s far-Right acted to bring it down. It was not an auspicious tenure: Barnier broke records only for being the shortest-serving Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic and the first since 1962 to fall after a vote of no confidence. It was a moment of high political drama. But après Barnier — what?
Multiple reasons were given by those who voted to bring it down. Marine Le Pen fulminated against his focus on tax rises as the only way to balance the books. The far-Left’s Éric Coquerel denounced the Prime Minister for being both illegitimate and unpopular. The leader of Les Républicains, Laurent Wauquiez, from the same political family as Barnier, accused the Left and the far-Right of putting the interests of their parties ahead of those of the government.
Wauquiez is right that there has been no principled critique of the Barnier Government, and no alternative platform even proposed. Both sides just wanted him gone, having rejected his right to be there in the first place. No doubt Barnier carried some hubris from Brussels to Matignon; but as he has learnt to his cost, governing as French Prime Minister bears little resemblance to the job of an EU envoy.
So with Barnier defenestrated, Macron’s neck on the line. Given that he is unable to dissolve the National Assembly because the rules state that a year must elapse between dissolutions, he must find a Prime Minister who can hold a government together at least until next June.
Various names have been circulating, some had been sounded out and rejected by Macron over the summer. François Baroin from the centre-right, the Macronist ally François Bayrou. Or Bernard Cazeneuve, a former socialist Prime Minister. Macron needs a moderate; someone who can unify the opposing political blocs at least until they can vote in favour of a much-needed budget. This was why Barnier was picked in the first place: it was believed he had the numbers. Macron and his cronies are now back in the President’s spacious Elysée office, calculator in hand, doing the maths. Crucially, any opposition to a new Prime Minister must not go above the fateful 288, the number of votes needed to win a no-confidence vote in the parliament.
For the fate of the next Prime Minister will depend on this number. Are the political parties prepared to compromise, or do they want to use this crisis to obtain the ultimate prize: the fall of Macron himself? Marine Le Pen and her Rassemblement National (RN) held back from openly calling for Macron’s resignation. However, she did make it clear that he should consider whether “he is in a position to stay or not”. On the Left, the leaders of La France Insoumise (LFI) have made no bones about wanting the President’s departure.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe