Both still feel sore about the outcome of the legislative elections in June. Le Pen’s RN felt robbed by the “republican alliance” of parties that was built up to block their route to power. The LFI believed it had won the election and deserved to have its choice of Prime Minister. Both also have beef with Macron: Le Pen was beaten by him twice in the second-round run-off of the presidential elections, and in the first of these run-offs he humiliated her publicly on television. The LFI was radicalised by him and has directed much of its ire against the top-down manner in which Macron has governed.

This anti-Macron sentiment has become a material force in French politics ever since the social and political crisis of the Gilets Jaunes. This echoes into France herself: deep dissatisfaction with the status quo was expressed in the surprisingly high rates of public support for bringing down Barnier; even with the prospect of jittery financial markets, just under half of those asked wanted him to go.

Meanwhile, Macron clings on. And some of the other parties see an opportunity amid the chaos. The Socialists are clear about wanting power. An alliance with Macron could propel them once again into frontline politics: a welcome change given they have been in the wilderness since 2017. This would also help them escape the clutches of Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s far-Left.

Their desire for power may finally deliver the death blow to the New Popular Front, the anti-Le Pen alliance. A moderate figure from the centre-left could win the support of the PS, the Greens, Macron’s party, and perhaps even the centre-right, in the manner of a grand coalition that excludes the two extremes of the LFI and the RN. If this were the case, many within the PS would want to accept it. The centre-right Les Républicains also want power, and have, over the past three months, tasted it and no doubt would wish to hold onto it. But would they be willing to share?

The trouble here is that there is no tradition of compromise and coalition-building within the National Assembly. At the same time, the fragmentation of the party system into a five-way split means that any pro-government majority is fragile at best.

Given the current parliamentary arithmetic, the RN and LFI cannot dissolve a government alone. And so the break-up of the New Popular Front, if it resulted in an agreement between the Socialists, the Greens, Macron’s party and the centre-right, might actually lead to a new prime minister and some stability. But that sort of cooperation is difficult to imagine if the parties have no sense of loyalty or obligation to the President. Why work so hard to overcome divisions if the ultimate purpose is to save Macron’s skin?